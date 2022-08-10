ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Shares Drop As Crypto Exchange Reports $1.1 Billion Net Loss in Q2

The price of Coinbase (COIN) is dropping after the publicly-traded crypto exchange operator reports losses of over $1 billion in the second quarter of the year. In its latest letter to shareholders, Coinbase says that from April to June 2022, the firm suffered a net loss of $1.1 billion, which includes $446 million in total non-cash impairment charges related to its crypto and ventures investments.
u.today

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool

Coinbase Just Changed the Game

Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
dailyhodl.com

Over 1,000,000 Crypto Customers on Waitlist for Robinhood’s Highly-Anticipated Web3 Wallet

Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev says the number of people who want to get early access to the retail trading platform’s Web3 wallet has already surpassed 1 million. The California-based firm opened a waitlist for beta testers in May after announcing that it is launching a multichain, non-custodial crypto wallet that will allow users to trade crypto, access decentralized apps (DApps), do yield farming and store non-fungible tokens (NFTs), among others.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Says One Ethereum Rival Is Preparing for Liftoff, With Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Likely In

A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting a surge for a popular Ethereum (ETH) challenger while saying that Bitcoin (BTC) may have already printed this cycle’s low. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 142,300 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is gearing up for a move that could trigger a strong rally from current prices.
Mother Jones

A Crypto Giant Froze Their Accounts. Now Customers Are Begging a Judge for Their Money Back.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before Celsius filed for bankruptcy last month, the company seemed optimistic about its future. In a June 7 blog post titled “Damn the Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead,” the crypto-lending firm took aim at the “vocal actors” who were “spreading misinformation and confusion.” It assured its customers that it was “online 24–7” and said it was continuing to “process withdrawals without delay.”
CoinDesk

Crypto Bear Market Financial Terms You Should Know

A bear market is defined as a prolonged period of time where there is a significant decline in the crypto or stock market. This can be caused by a recession, high unemployment rates, political instability or a combination of any or all of these things. To be prepared for a bear market, it's important to know the key terms traders and investors use to discuss it.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Calms at $24K as Ethereum Classic (ETC) Soars 10% Daily: Market Watch

The entire market took a slight step back in the past 24 hours following a few days of notable price increases. The past 24 hours saw the cryptocurrency market calm down a bit, with no major changes happening across the top 10 coins by means of total capitalization. However, some cryptocurrencies performed better than others, so let’s dive in.
CoinDesk

Coinbase Shares Drop as Crypto Winter Takes Toll on Exchange's Trading Volume

Shares of Coinbase Global (COIN) fell about 5% after the cryptocurrency exchange said trading volume dropped substantially during the second quarter. Customer trading activity amounted to $217 billion during the period, down from $309 billion in the first quarter of this year, according to a shareholder letter released Tuesday. Coinbase's overall revenue came in at $803 million, missing the average analyst estimate of $873.8 million, according to data compiled by FactSet.
ambcrypto.com

Investors, look at ‘Burning’ SHIB’s latest buying spree on Coinbase

The crypto-market’s latest recovery efforts have pushed many of the industry’s top cryptocurrencies to monthly highs. However, the case of popular memecoin Shiba Inu [SHIB] seems a little different. Not only has SHIB found it hard to register a double-digit uptick over the last seven days, but it has also struggled to hike by single digits.
