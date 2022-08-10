Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
dailyhodl.com
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
InvestorPlace
3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover
With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
For both Bitcoin and Ethereum, the buy-and-hold approach can lock in long-term gains for your portfolio.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Shares Drop As Crypto Exchange Reports $1.1 Billion Net Loss in Q2
The price of Coinbase (COIN) is dropping after the publicly-traded crypto exchange operator reports losses of over $1 billion in the second quarter of the year. In its latest letter to shareholders, Coinbase says that from April to June 2022, the firm suffered a net loss of $1.1 billion, which includes $446 million in total non-cash impairment charges related to its crypto and ventures investments.
u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

Motley Fool
Coinbase Just Changed the Game
Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
dailyhodl.com
Over 1,000,000 Crypto Customers on Waitlist for Robinhood’s Highly-Anticipated Web3 Wallet
Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev says the number of people who want to get early access to the retail trading platform’s Web3 wallet has already surpassed 1 million. The California-based firm opened a waitlist for beta testers in May after announcing that it is launching a multichain, non-custodial crypto wallet that will allow users to trade crypto, access decentralized apps (DApps), do yield farming and store non-fungible tokens (NFTs), among others.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Says One Ethereum Rival Is Preparing for Liftoff, With Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Likely In
A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting a surge for a popular Ethereum (ETH) challenger while saying that Bitcoin (BTC) may have already printed this cycle’s low. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 142,300 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is gearing up for a move that could trigger a strong rally from current prices.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Market Observes Pileup Of Leverage As ETH Breaks $2k
Data shows a large amount of leverage has been piling up in the Ethereum futures market as the price of the crypto breaks above $2k. Ethereum Open Interest Surges To Highest Value In Last 4 Months. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the ETH futures market...
A Crypto Giant Froze Their Accounts. Now Customers Are Begging a Judge for Their Money Back.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before Celsius filed for bankruptcy last month, the company seemed optimistic about its future. In a June 7 blog post titled “Damn the Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead,” the crypto-lending firm took aim at the “vocal actors” who were “spreading misinformation and confusion.” It assured its customers that it was “online 24–7” and said it was continuing to “process withdrawals without delay.”
CoinDesk
Crypto Bear Market Financial Terms You Should Know
A bear market is defined as a prolonged period of time where there is a significant decline in the crypto or stock market. This can be caused by a recession, high unemployment rates, political instability or a combination of any or all of these things. To be prepared for a bear market, it's important to know the key terms traders and investors use to discuss it.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Calms at $24K as Ethereum Classic (ETC) Soars 10% Daily: Market Watch
The entire market took a slight step back in the past 24 hours following a few days of notable price increases. The past 24 hours saw the cryptocurrency market calm down a bit, with no major changes happening across the top 10 coins by means of total capitalization. However, some cryptocurrencies performed better than others, so let’s dive in.
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
CNBC
Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto firms had deep ties to Voyager Digital and its bankruptcy wipeout
Voyager Digital bankruptcy court proceedings and financial documents show a complex relationship between the company and Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto firms. Lawyers from the two sides firms sparred in court Thursday over the FTX bid to buy Voyager. Documents reviewed by CNBC show the financial relationship between Alameda and Voyager date...
CoinDesk
Coinbase Shares Drop as Crypto Winter Takes Toll on Exchange's Trading Volume
Shares of Coinbase Global (COIN) fell about 5% after the cryptocurrency exchange said trading volume dropped substantially during the second quarter. Customer trading activity amounted to $217 billion during the period, down from $309 billion in the first quarter of this year, according to a shareholder letter released Tuesday. Coinbase's overall revenue came in at $803 million, missing the average analyst estimate of $873.8 million, according to data compiled by FactSet.
As Fed boosts interest rates to fight inflation, mortgage costs rise and slow housing market
Few industries are as sensitive to interest rate changes as housing.
ambcrypto.com
Investors, look at ‘Burning’ SHIB’s latest buying spree on Coinbase
The crypto-market’s latest recovery efforts have pushed many of the industry’s top cryptocurrencies to monthly highs. However, the case of popular memecoin Shiba Inu [SHIB] seems a little different. Not only has SHIB found it hard to register a double-digit uptick over the last seven days, but it has also struggled to hike by single digits.
Coinbase will help BlackRock's top clients gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market in a new partnership
BlackRock is partnering with Coinbase to give the asset manager's client greater exposure to crypto. Coinbase will help BlackRock's Aladdin clients trade bitcoin and access its crypto exchange. Bitcoin is down 51% from the start of the year. Coinbase is partnering with BlackRock to help some of the asset manager's...
