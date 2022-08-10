Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Rickie Fowler melted down, likely ended his season — then did the remarkable
The scorecard shows a nine. But the kid won’t remember it. This FedEx St. Jude Invitational began with a glimmer for Rickie Fowler, and, if we’re being honest, that’s more than he’s had in some time. By now, you’re no doubt well versed in Fowler’s years-long descent and the various bids to recapture the form that made him a star, but this week, this week felt different. He had snuck in to the start of this week’s playoffs on the number — Mr. 125 in the season-long standings — though he was helped by the absence of those who have left for LIV. But who’s counting; Fowler was in.
Golf Digest
Cameron Smith reportedly is heading to LIV Golf. Here's why the PGA Tour isn't suspending him for the FedEx Cup
Cameron Smith, the No. 2 player in the world after his victory at last month’s Open Championship, reportedly is set to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. If it happens, it arguably would be the tour’s biggest loss to the Saudi-backed circuit in the burgeoning war for professional golf. Compounding the matter is the fact the 28-year-old Australian is also the No. 2 player in the FedEx Cup standings and set to play in the tour’s three-tournament playoffs begins this week in Memphis with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That puts Smith—who also won the tour’s flagship event, the Players Championship, in March—in great position to win the tour’s season-long competition and its $18 million reward, then head immediately to the tour’s new rival. The optics, to put it lightly, are less than ideal from the tour's perspective.
Golf Digest
Why Bubba Watson's PGA Tour resignation could change the fate of four aspiring tour pros
MEMPHIS — Bubba Watson publicly announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he had resigned his membership from the PGA Tour ahead of playing on the LIV Golf circuit in 2023. The seemingly innocuous decision, however, could be a significant break for four aspiring tour pros. Watson, a two-time Masters...
David Feherty Isn’t Scared to Admit the Honest Reason Why He Joined LIV Golf
David Feherty doesn't care if you know he joined LIV Golf for the paycheck. The post David Feherty Isn’t Scared to Admit the Honest Reason Why He Joined LIV Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Rory McIlroy misses the cut at first FedEx Cup play-off event
Rory McIlroy missed the cut at the first FedEx Cup play-off event by bogeying the final hole at TPC Southwind.McIlroy, playing his first event since finishing third at the 150th Open Championship last month, was three under at the FedEx St Jude Championship with four holes to play.But the Northern Irishman, who started on the back nine, dropped shots at the sixth and ninth – his last when he missed the green and could not get down in two – to card a 69 and miss the weekend action by one.Strong showing for @JJSpaun sets him in the solo lead...
Golf.com
Patrick Reed makes bold claims about LIV Golf money, level of play
LIV golfers, Patrick Reed says, are “sick and tired” of hearing about money. And they can “hold their own” against PGA Tour players, he said. No, Reed was not shy ahead of his play at this week’s International Series Singapore event on the Asian Tour, then again, it’s not as if he would say the opposite, either. Still, his words were bold.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 3 Rory McIlroy among notable names to miss cut at 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship
It’s time for the weekend in Memphis at the first playoff event of the 2021-22 campaign, however, several of the biggest names in golf have slammed the trunk of their rental cars (or, let’s be honest, courtesy cars) and are headed home early. While underdogs are thriving in...
From khaki shorts to pleated skorts, the evolution of women's golf fashion
From bermuda shorts to pleated tennis-looking skorts, women’s golf fashion has blossomed into a trendy style over the years. Most girls getting into the sport 10+ years ago struggled with feeling feminine on the golf course. For many women, golf was not appealing from a fashion standpoint alone. The...
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News
On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
Golf Digest
Which PGA Tour pro will join LIV Golf next? This gambling site's odds are pretty interesting
Think you know which PGA Tour pro is leaving for LIV next? Well, you might be able to make yourself some LIV-like money gambling on it. OK, so probably not LIV-like money, because those dudes are getting PAID, but some money. Although, apparently, those guys might not be getting paid quite as much as originally thought . . .
Cameron Smith admits he’s ‘ready to cop some heat’ over LIV Golf response
Aussie golf star Cameron Smith has claimed he’s ‘ready to cop some heat’ over his responses surrounding his LIV Golf status. The world number two has been committed to not letting any talk of the Saudi Arabian-backed league get in the way of his golf, denying to comment about any potential contract with LIV Golf.
Golf Digest
As crowded rookie race heats up, Sahith Theegala strikes first playoff blow
MEMPHIS — If you're handicapping the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year race, there are five players who have a realistic shot, barring a miracle playoff run from someone unheralded. A week ago, Cameron Young was the comfortable frontrunner—with two second-place finishes (including a solo second at the Open...
GolfWRX
Greg Norman delivers swaggering response to Rory McIlroy after recent PGA Tour wins jibe
Rory McIlroy has been one of the most outspoken critics of the LIV Golf Series since the breakaway tour’s inception. The Northern Irishman has slammed many of the recent defectors to LIV, calling them ‘duplicitous’, and after winning the Canadian Open back in June, McIlroy set his sights on LIV’s CEO Greg Norman.
GolfWRX
Justin Thomas WITB 2022 (August)
Justin Thomas what’s in the bag accurate as of the FedEx St Jude Championship. More photos from the event here. Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees @9.25) 5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees @19.5) Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620 MB (5-9) Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52-12F, 56-14F),...
GolfWRX
‘I’m ready to cop some heat’ – Cam Smith unfazed by backlash after reportedly signing for LIV
It’s been quite the summer for Cam Smith, with the Aussie capturing his maiden major at the Home of Golf before almost instantly being heavily linked with a move to LIV Golf. After unconvincingly dodging the question of whether he was joining the breakaway tour or not following his...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship
If you’re looking for signs of the beefed up rewards that come in the PGA Tour’s 2022 postseason, the FedEx St. Jude Championship is a good place to start. The tournament replaced The Northern Trust as the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and with it comes not just a new name and venue (TPC Southwind), but a significantly larger prize money payout.
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Jon Rahm makes hilarious par after skipping (?!) ball over water
Life is good for Jon Rahm at the moment. He and wife Kelley Cahill have welcomed the birth of their second baby boy and now the Spaniard is playing in the FedEx Cup Playoffs battling it out for his share of the $75million on offer in the postseason on the PGA Tour.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format: How it works, field sizes, tournaments
The 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format has changed several times since the concept was introduced in 2007, and the FedEx Cup playoffs format that is now used started with the 2018-2019 PGA Tour season. Explaining the FedEx Cup playoffs format means detailing how players earn FedEx Cup points, qualify for...
Golf Digest
J.J. Spaun's big playoff push, Tyler Duncan's one-ball rule, and Xander's trouble with wasps
The playoffs, whatever the sport, are about opportunities, getting a chance to improve on your season. So here comes J.J. Spaun, who won his first PGA Tour event earlier this year at the Valero Texas Open, and then kind of sputtered. He qualified easily for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, coming...
