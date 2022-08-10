Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Kearney’s most affordable starter homes
Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers. Small town living in this 3 BR 2 BA ranch style home in Oconto NE. Main level has an open concept with kitchen/dining/living area. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, a pantry and plenty of countertop space. Bedrooms and full bath w/laundry also on main level. Basement is semi-finished w/established walls, 3/4 bath, utilities & lots of storage. Exterior is vinyl siding, gutters & metal roof. Established yard with chain link fence, patio & hot tub stays!
Kearney Hub
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Kearney.
Kearney Hub
A hot ride in the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department's century-old truck
KEARNEY — Sam Fern-Reeh is just five years old, and he’s already had a ride in a fire truck. Sam’s eyes lit up last Friday as Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jeremy Feusner gave him a black plastic fireman’s hat and helped him climb up into the front seat of a 1922 American LaFrance pumper so that he could go for a ride.
foxnebraska.com
Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage
KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
Kearney Hub
Clouds of smoke Tuesday part of Funk controlled burn
FUNK — Trees and other invasive plants were burned Tuesday during a prescribed fire at Funk Waterfowl Production Area. The fire was set and monitored by a dozen U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employees from Nebraska, Kansas and Colorado, and burned about 240 wetland acres. Rainwater Basin Wetland Management...
KSNB Local4
Rallying behind retired Grand Island firefighter injured in crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A retired Grand Island firefighter is facing a long road ahead of him after being severely injured in a motorcycle crash. Even though Russ Bolling remains in a South Dakota hospital, his firefighter family in Nebraska is rallying behind him every day since the crash.
Kearney Hub
Pilot safely lanes small airplane northwest of Kearney Friday
KEARNEY — No injuries were reported after a small airplane landed on a rural Buffalo County road Friday afternoon. At 3:57 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane on a county roadway south of East 92nd St. and Avenue N, northwest of Kearney.
Kearney Hub
Wilcox community raises over $200,000 for local family
WILCOX — A live auction for the family of a Wilcox man who died in a farming accident brought in over $200,000. James “Jarad” Robinson, 39, died July 16 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney from his injuries. Jarad and his wife, Lyndsay, have three sons. The community rallied together to organize a benefit barbecue and live and silent auction for Jarad’s family on Aug. 5 at the Wilcox-Hildreth High School gym in Wilcox.
NebraskaTV
McDonald's, Target paying Nebraska farmers to adopt conservation practices
GILTNER, Neb. / DONIPHAN, Neb. — Nebraska farmers may find a prize inside a Happy Meal as McDonald’s turns to corn growers in the Beef State to help meet their climate goals. “They have huge demand to be able to be more regenerative, more sustainable,” said Florencia Abram...
Airplane makes emergency landing on road in Buffalo County
KEARNEY, Neb.-Authorities said a pilot was uninjured after making an emergency landing on a Buffalo County road. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said at around 3:57 p.m., on Friday, deputies received a report of an airplane on a county road south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave., northwest of Kearney.
knopnews2.com
Denver airline to fly into Kearney this fall
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - City Manager, Michael Morgan, announced on Friday that the U.S. Department of Transportation has selected Denver Air Connection as the Essential Air Service provider for the Kearney Regional Airport. The two-year contract awarded to Denver Air Connection will begin on Nov. 1, 2022. Denver Air...
klin.com
Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022
The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
Kearney Hub
Denver Air Connection picked to serve Kearney Regional Airport
KEARNEY — The airline that will take over service to Kearney Regional Airport in 11 weeks flies 50-passenger jets and will provide 12 nonstop round trip flights per week to Denver International Airport. City Manager Michael Morgan announced Friday that Denver Air Connection has been selected to replace SkyWest...
KSNB Local4
Hastings High features new face in principal’s chair
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings High School will be under new leadership after the school hired a new principal over the summer. Jeff Linden is a Lexington native and previously served as the Secondary Principal at Southern Valley Schools in Oxford for the last four years. For Jeff, the decision to come to Hastings wasn’t a hard choice.
KSNB Local4
Former Hastings public information officer becomes police officer
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Amanda Scott used to be the person the local media went to when there was a question regarding the City of Hastings. From setting up interviews with city officials to clarifying an item on an agenda to heading out to fire calls to help document, she was our go-to person. But that’s changed, but her relationship with the city hasn’t.
Kearney Hub
Three hospitalized after Thursday crash in Kearney County
MINDEN — A two-vehicle crash Thursday evening in rural Kearney County sent three to a Kearney hospital. Around 5:45 p.m. the Kearney County Sheriff's Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of D Road and 27 Road. The area of the crash is a rural road north of Hildreth.
Kearney Hub
The Tassel to offer variety of musical styles in 2022-23 season
HOLDREGE — Pat Underwood, director of The Tassel in Holdrege, considers the 2022-23 season as offering a wide variety of musical styles. “We have tried to book a season where there is truly something for everyone,” she said. The first of eight performances begins with Ernie Haase and...
Kearney Hub
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton to perform in Loomis as part of concert series
LOOMIS — As a musician, Amy LaVere looks for performing spaces that offer a chance to connect with her audience. “I always thrive in a room where I’m allowed to tell stories and have an intimate space,” she said while traveling with her husband and musical partner, Will Sexton. “I like the diversity of the type of music that Will and I play. We’ve both been doing this long enough that we can read a room and know what kind of show the room requires for all of us to have fun.”
News Channel Nebraska
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
knopnews2.com
Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Sheriff said Ryan Nemitz, 29, Kearney, was killed in a train-semi truck accident near Juniata Wednesday. The crash happened late Wednesday morning at a crossing a quarter-mile south of the intersection of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff said a north-bound semi truck loaded with grain collided with a west-bound Burlington Northern freight train.
