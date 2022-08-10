Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Shows That Pete Davidson Is Cultivating a Solid Film Career
In one of his earliest appearances on the Weekend Update desk in his first season on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson remarked that he was still bewildered he got cast on this TV sketch program. "I don't know how to sing, I don't know how to dance, I don't know how to act...I can't even do impressions," he lamented to Collin Jost. His confusion was so great over this matter that he finally thought aloud: "Did my mom see an NBC executive hit a kid and drive off?" While Davidson had a low opinion of himself as a performer in 2015, he’s managed to improve his skills since then. In fact, Davidson is slowly but surely becoming a film actor worth keeping an eye on.
Collider
'Dangerous Liaisons': Trailer and First Look Images Tease Lavish New Period Drama
Things are getting steamy in a teaser for STARZ’s new romantic drama, Dangerous Liaisons. The series will serve as a account of the days leading up to the events of the classic 1782 novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos titled, Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Along with the first look teaser, the network also announced that the lust-filled romance will hit the platform on November 6, with episodes following weekly on Sundays. If you’re more of a streamer, new episodes will hit the STARZ app weekly on Sundays at midnight.
Collider
'Fatal Attraction' Casts Jessica Harper, John Getz, and Toks Olagundoye
Jessica Harper is set to star in the upcoming Fatal Attraction series at Paramount+, Deadline confirms. Rounding out the cast are John Getz (Doom Patrol), Toks Olagundoye (Veep), David Sullivan (The Wilds), and newcomer Isabella Briggs, who are all expected to play key recurring roles. Previously announced cast members include Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson, Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson, and Brian Goodman.
Collider
Netflix: 10 Best Fantasy Films To Watch After 'The Sandman'
The Sandman by Neil Gaiman has been on everyone's radar because of the new Netflix series. At first, to gear up for the excitement of the adaptation, there was an audiobook with actors like James McAvoy, Taron Egerton, and Andy Serkis. Fans have considered Gaiman's work to be a bit dense because of the world-building, metaphors, and many complex characters.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
New 'Black Adam' Images Show Dr. Fate, Hawkman, Atom Smasher, and More in Stunning Detail
As the premiere date of Black Adam fast approaches, more content is revealed every day. Today, Vanity Fair revealed some exclusive new images from the upcoming blockbuster and featured an interview with Black Adam himself, leading man and fan-favorite Hollywood bodybuilder Dwayne Johnson. The movie will tell the origin story of Teth-Adam (Johnson), an ancient Egyptian slave who is granted immeasurable powers after becoming a henchman of Wizard Shazam.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself
Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
Why 'Twilight' Is an Okay Romance and a Phenomenal Family Drama
Twilight is having a renaissance. From Hot Topic selling merch to Tessa Violet recreating the iconic baseball scene in her music video for “Games,” it’s like we’ve been transported back to 2008. Whether you unabashedly love it, vehemently hate it, hate to love it, or love to hate it, the cultural impact of the franchise – in particular, the movies – can’t be denied. While the series is best known for its teen love triangle (Team Edward vs. Team Jacob is loyalty that runs deep to this day), the most compelling aspect of the story actually lies in its platonic relationships – namely, in the unique chosen family dynamic of the Cullens.
Collider
'Five Days at Memorial' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Drama Miniseries
Memorial Medical Center in Uptown New Orleans was supposed to be a shelter from the storm, but after Hurricane Katrina struck in August 2005, Memorial Hospital became embroiled in a storm of controversy when 45 corpses were found after the evacuation, some of them allegedly victims of a well-regarded doctor and two respected nurses accused of hastening the death of some patients by injecting them with lethal doses of drugs. Five Days at Memorial chronicles the ungodly first five days inside Memorial Medical Center after the floodwaters of Hurricane Katrina marooned the hospital, knocked out power and running water, and sent the temperatures inside rocketing above 100 degrees, forcing staffers to smash windows to ventilate the building.
Collider
Rita Moreno Joins Melissa Joan Hart's 'Santa Bootcamp' at Lifetime
Actress is set to star in the Lifetime Christmas movie, Santa Bootcamp. The film also serves as Melissa Joan Hart’s fourth directorial project for the network. Alongside Moreno, other cast members include Tony Award-winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray), Emily Kinney (The Walking Dead), Patrick Kassidy, Justin Gaston, Deanne Bray, and Zyra Singleton. Santa Bootcamp serves as a reunion between Hart and Winokur, as they both starred in Lifetime’s A Very Nutty Christmas.
Collider
'Four Weddings and a Funeral': Why Fiona's Tale of Unrequited Love Is So Powerful
Unrequited love - a tale (or heartache) as old as time. We’ve seen various incarnations of it through cinema and television. Whether it’s the pesky work creep who won't get the hint or the reserved wallflower who never thinks they could compare to the beautiful lead, seeing people get their heart broken before they ever get to fully give it to someone makes for some resonant, emotional and universal stories. Usually, the character who is not loved in return is seen as more vulnerable, or less desirable than the object of their affections. The nerd who fancies the jock, the quiet martyr who gives up on her dreams because she knows her crush would be happier with someone else. And usually, we accept that this one-way infatuation was just not meant to be. However, Richard Curtis’ timeless 1994 comedy, Four Weddings and a Funeral subverts everything we know about unrequited love through Kristen Scott Thomas’ character, Fiona.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
Jon Batiste Exits as Bandleader On ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’
Ever since Stephen Colbert took over as host on The Late Show, Jon Batiste has been by his side as the band leader for the house band Stay Human. Now, after seven seasons, it has sadly been announced that Batiste is leaving the show and will be replaced by Louis Cato. Cato joined Stay Human when the band was hired for The Late Show and has been serving as the interim bandleader this summer.
Collider
'The Resort' Showrunner on How Baltasar Became the Captain America of Timelines
Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Resort.From showrunner and executive producer Andy Siara (Palm Springs), The Resort is a comedy-mystery series unlike no other. The premise may start off in a familiar place: married couple Noah (William Jackson Harper) and Emma (Cristin Milioti) decide to vacation in the Mayan Riviera at the Oceana Vista Resort for their anniversary. The two have clearly been out of touch for some time, and the trip itself may or may not make all the difference. When Emma stumbles upon an unsolved mystery connected to the disappearance of two guests at a now-defunct resort on the same island 15 years ago, the couple wanders down a rabbit hole consisting of bizarre twists and turns, unanswered questions, and lots of intrigue and danger. In addition to Harper and Milioti, the series also flashes back to that fateful trip in the past, in which Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones)'s Sam finds himself unexpectedly connecting with another resort guest, Violet (Nina Bloomgarden), while on a trip with his parents and girlfriend, Hannah (Debby Ryan). The series also stars Nick Offerman, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Gabriela Cartol, Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker, Ben Sinclair, Michael Hitchcock, and Parvesh Cheena.
Collider
Where To Find The Pixar Ball Easter Egg In Every 90s and 2000s Pixar Movie
Since its feature film debut in 1995, Pixar Animation Studios has become the king of Easter eggs, sending viewers on bigger and bigger scavenger hunts with each new movie. Known for their signature Easter eggs, fans can almost always guarantee they'll spot the following in every Pixar film: A113, the Pizza Planet truck, a reference to the studio's next release, and John Ratzenberger up until 2020s Onward.
Collider
'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Why Cam Is the Best Boyfriend Choice for Belly
The Summer I Turned Pretty is a coming-of-age series available to stream on Prime Video, which takes viewers on a romantic, beach-filled summer that leaves people either wanting a whirlwind teenage romance or reminisce them. The show follows Belly (Lola Tung), a hopeless romantic 16-year-old who goes on an annual summer trip with her mom Laurel (Jackie Chung) and her older brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) to Cousins, a town perfect for both the quiet and the beach lovers. There, they stay in a house belonging to the Fishers, Susannah (Rachel Blanchard), and her sons Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). This time, however, Belly feels she is over the awkward teenage phase and is now hoping to enjoy summer to the best of her abilities by meeting new people, exploring parts of town, and spending quality time with loved ones — all the while figuring out if she still has feelings for Conrad, her childhood crush.
The week in TV: Tom Daley: Illegal to Be Me; The Academy; A League of Their Own; Good Grief – review
The diver visits the most homophobic countries in the Commonwealth; young footballers dream big; and Richard Coles fathoms bereavement around the world
Collider
Why Bernadette Manuelito Is the Unofficial Star of 'Dark Winds'
Part neo-Western, part psychological thriller, AMC's Dark Winds, set on a Navajo reservation in New Mexico in the 1970s, has captivated audiences this summer with its stunning vistas and tense, compact episodes. The show features standout performances from Zahn McClarnon, as tribal police chief Joe Leaphorn; Kiowa Gordon, as Jim Chee, a morally conflicted FBI agent embedded with the department; and Jessica Matten, as Bernadette Manuelito, Leaphorn's loyal employee and the lone female police officer on the reservation. Matten's character, a tough-as-nails Navajo woman, is an especially welcome antidote to the male-driven crime narratives that have historically dominated television. The marked scarcity of portrayals of Native women in mainstream television –– whether positive or negative –– makes Matten's performance all the more groundbreaking.
Collider
'Succession': 8 Hardest Workers at Waystar RoyCo, Ranked
HBO’s ‘Succession’ is survival of the fittest. In this corporate jungle, rules are secondary to success. Employees of Waystar RoyCo are scrappy, hungry, and determined to rise to the top. Their definition of hard work may not always be moral, but that doesn’t mean it won’t get the job done.
Collider
'Bob's Burgers': 5 Times Bob and Linda were the Best Parents
Bob and Linda Belcher are the best fictional parents on television today, period. Even after 12 (current) seasons and a feature film, Bob's Burgers remains to be an animated delight and one of the most wholesome portrayals of family life, with Bob and Linda showing how their parenting style is heavily reliant on understanding, empathy, and, of course, a good sense of humor.
Comments / 0