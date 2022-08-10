Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
greatneckrecord.com
Downtown Revitalization
Great Neck Plaza works on strengthening their downtown activity. With mask mandates lifted and social gatherings back to full capacity, the world is returning to a sense of normalcy. Many businesses struggled, forced to downsize or close. People are eager to shop and dine out despite empty storefronts. The Village of Great Neck Plaza recognizes its residents’ desire and is excited to boost its downtown activity.
greatneckrecord.com
Helping Provide The Tools to Help Tomorrow’s Leaders Succeed
Signature Bank of America Program awards five Long Island high school students with paid internships and leadership training. Bank of America today announced five Long Island high school seniors were selected as Student Leaders®, a unique eight-week summer program that awards community-minded students with paid internships at local nonprofits and participation in a national leadership summit. Working with EAC Network and Island Harvest, two longstanding Bank of America partners serving Long Islanders, these students are gaining workforce skills and first-hand experience in serving their communities. They will also participate in a virtual Leadership Summit with Student Leaders from across the country. As part of the program, they will earn $17 per hour and receive a Chromebook.
Comments / 0