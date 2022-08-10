Signature Bank of America Program awards five Long Island high school students with paid internships and leadership training. Bank of America today announced five Long Island high school seniors were selected as Student Leaders®, a unique eight-week summer program that awards community-minded students with paid internships at local nonprofits and participation in a national leadership summit. Working with EAC Network and Island Harvest, two longstanding Bank of America partners serving Long Islanders, these students are gaining workforce skills and first-hand experience in serving their communities. They will also participate in a virtual Leadership Summit with Student Leaders from across the country. As part of the program, they will earn $17 per hour and receive a Chromebook.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO