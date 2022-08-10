Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
‘Prey’: Why Sarii the Dog Is the Movie's Ultimate Good Girl and MVP
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Prey. When Sarii (Coco) was first shown on-screen in Prey, the same thought ran through all of our heads: “The dog is not allowed to die.” We know what we’re in for if we dare watch Old Yeller or All Dogs go to Heaven, but ever since I Am Legend hit screens in 2007, we haven’t been able to trust action writers with a dog again. The writers behind the script of Prey create a strong bond between Naru (Amber Midthunder) and Sarii, and with every harrowing encounter, audiences fear that Sarii won’t survive, making her role one of the most important and suspenseful subplots of the film.
PETS・
Collider
Netflix: 10 Best Fantasy Films To Watch After 'The Sandman'
The Sandman by Neil Gaiman has been on everyone's radar because of the new Netflix series. At first, to gear up for the excitement of the adaptation, there was an audiobook with actors like James McAvoy, Taron Egerton, and Andy Serkis. Fans have considered Gaiman's work to be a bit dense because of the world-building, metaphors, and many complex characters.
Collider
New 'Black Adam' Images Show Dr. Fate, Hawkman, Atom Smasher, and More in Stunning Detail
As the premiere date of Black Adam fast approaches, more content is revealed every day. Today, Vanity Fair revealed some exclusive new images from the upcoming blockbuster and featured an interview with Black Adam himself, leading man and fan-favorite Hollywood bodybuilder Dwayne Johnson. The movie will tell the origin story of Teth-Adam (Johnson), an ancient Egyptian slave who is granted immeasurable powers after becoming a henchman of Wizard Shazam.
Collider
'I Am Groot' Reveals a Killer Hiding Among the Guardians of the Galaxy
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for I Am Groot.The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never cared too much about casualties, and every superhero has their hands stained with the blood of aliens, monsters, and humans. The reason is that, when it comes to saving the world, MCU heroes are ready to beat down — and kill — all sorts of enemies. Some MCU characters have even killed without reason before, or are motivated by selfish aims. Even so, characters such as Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) show remorse for their actions and try to redeem themselves. I Am Groot, though, proves a cold-blooded killer is hiding among the Guardians of the Galaxy, using his cuteness as a shield from scrutiny.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Don't Worry Darling' Motion Poster Mixes Calm and Horror
As we continue to anticipate the release of Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial feature, Don't Worry Darling, the film's distributor Warner Bros keeps on whetting our appetites with a new motion poster just released via its official Twitter page. The psychological thriller set in the utopian city of Victory is centered on a seemingly perfect couple Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack Chambers (Harry Styles). Their paradise faces disruption when Alice begins to suspect that there is more than meets the eye in their little secluded town.
Collider
'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Shows That Pete Davidson Is Cultivating a Solid Film Career
In one of his earliest appearances on the Weekend Update desk in his first season on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson remarked that he was still bewildered he got cast on this TV sketch program. "I don't know how to sing, I don't know how to dance, I don't know how to act...I can't even do impressions," he lamented to Collin Jost. His confusion was so great over this matter that he finally thought aloud: "Did my mom see an NBC executive hit a kid and drive off?" While Davidson had a low opinion of himself as a performer in 2015, he’s managed to improve his skills since then. In fact, Davidson is slowly but surely becoming a film actor worth keeping an eye on.
Collider
'She-Hulk' Clip: Jennifer Walters Takes an Interest in Captain America's Personal Life
It looks like the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are as obsessed with theorizing about the Avengers as we are. We’ve recently seen Kamala Khan talking about the events of Avengers: Endgame for her own channel in the Ms. Marvel series, and now in a new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law clip we see Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) talking about Captain America (Chris Evans). While in the past we’ve seen characters of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier theorizing that Cap is ‘on the moon,’ Walters is more interested in his personal life than his whereabouts.
Collider
How 'The Sandman' and 'Lucifer' Offer Two Equally Brilliant Takes on the Same Source Material
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Netflix's The Sandman.Despite being a part of the DC Universe, Netflix has been deep in the business of Neil Gaiman's mythological characters from The Sandman. Of course, this is shown in the loving recreation of the original comics that has just been adapted into a TV show starring Tom Sturridge as Dream and featuring other iconic actors like Kirby Howell-Baptiste, David Thewlis, and Jenna Coleman. But given how different the two series are, one would be forgiven for missing that the Netflix show Lucifer, which wrapped up in summer of 2021, was also based on the same source material as The Sandman. That's right, Tom Ellis' take on the Devil is, at least in the comics, the same exact Satan played by Gwendoline Christie in Sandman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'Prey' and Every 'Predator' Movie Ranked, According to IMDB
The Predator franchise is one of the smaller series compared to some other modern action, or horror franchises but still manages to stand on its own in terms of being recognizable and unique. Especially considering the fact that the series has some of the coolest creature characters ever, being the infamous 'Predators' themselves.
Collider
Where To Find The Pixar Ball Easter Egg In Every 90s and 2000s Pixar Movie
Since its feature film debut in 1995, Pixar Animation Studios has become the king of Easter eggs, sending viewers on bigger and bigger scavenger hunts with each new movie. Known for their signature Easter eggs, fans can almost always guarantee they'll spot the following in every Pixar film: A113, the Pizza Planet truck, a reference to the studio's next release, and John Ratzenberger up until 2020s Onward.
Collider
'Mission: Impossible 3's Maggie Q Says There is No Better Person to Work With Than Tom Cruise
During episode 201 of Drew Taylor and Charles Hood's Mission: Impossible podcast Light the Fuse, the two hosts sat down to chat with actress and model Maggie Q about her time on the set of J.J. Abrams' 2006's Mission: Impossible III. While discussing the strenuous audition process and her action-packed role, Q spoke highly of her time with co-star and franchise lead Tom Cruise, describing him as someone that was immediately warm and welcoming to her on set.
Collider
How to Watch 'Cosmic Love': Where Is the New Reality Dating Show Streaming?
From Love Is Blind to The Bachelor, it seems like reality TV continues to have a soft spot for romantic matches. Also centered on finding true love, Cosmic Love is a new show that will test out the possibility of finding an ideal partner based on zodiac signs. Led by Jess Castro (the showrunner behind Love Island and American Idol), the series focuses on four individuals representing the four classical elements: air, water, fire, and earth. They all attend a retreat in the hopes of leaving there ready for the altar with an astrologically compatible soulmate. As they mingle, cross a couple options off of their list, and eventually decide on a match, the participants must conclude whether they have fallen in love with their future spouse based solely on what the stars have to say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
From Hans to Evelyn Deavor, Best Disney and Pixar Twist Villains
As Disney has entered the modern age, the unambiguously over-the-top depictions of classic villainy have been phased out in favor of stories with no clear-cut villains, deriving conflict from broader concepts than just an outright "bad-guy". While some films have achieved this through tackling inner-family and emotional self-discovery, most films have implemented a shocking twist villain whose unassuming nature is later revealed to be more realistically diabolical than the classic fairy tale baddies.
Collider
Emily Blunt Joins 'The Fall Guy' Opposite Ryan Gosling
Universal Pictures and 87North’s upcoming action film inspired by the 1980s classic action series, The Fall Guy, already boasted massive star power with The Gray Man actor Ryan Gosling in the lead role.Now it has been announced that Emily Blunt, who has had a fair share of action-packed roles, including the 2014 sci-fi film Edge of Tomorrow and the 2015 crime film Sicario, will star alongside Gosling.
Collider
Why 'Twilight' Is an Okay Romance and a Phenomenal Family Drama
Twilight is having a renaissance. From Hot Topic selling merch to Tessa Violet recreating the iconic baseball scene in her music video for “Games,” it’s like we’ve been transported back to 2008. Whether you unabashedly love it, vehemently hate it, hate to love it, or love to hate it, the cultural impact of the franchise – in particular, the movies – can’t be denied. While the series is best known for its teen love triangle (Team Edward vs. Team Jacob is loyalty that runs deep to this day), the most compelling aspect of the story actually lies in its platonic relationships – namely, in the unique chosen family dynamic of the Cullens.
Collider
Why Bernadette Manuelito Is the Unofficial Star of 'Dark Winds'
Part neo-Western, part psychological thriller, AMC's Dark Winds, set on a Navajo reservation in New Mexico in the 1970s, has captivated audiences this summer with its stunning vistas and tense, compact episodes. The show features standout performances from Zahn McClarnon, as tribal police chief Joe Leaphorn; Kiowa Gordon, as Jim Chee, a morally conflicted FBI agent embedded with the department; and Jessica Matten, as Bernadette Manuelito, Leaphorn's loyal employee and the lone female police officer on the reservation. Matten's character, a tough-as-nails Navajo woman, is an especially welcome antidote to the male-driven crime narratives that have historically dominated television. The marked scarcity of portrayals of Native women in mainstream television –– whether positive or negative –– makes Matten's performance all the more groundbreaking.
Collider
Ezra Miller Filmed 'The Flash' Scenes While Dodging the Law
Amidst all the chaos and confusion going on at Warner Bros. Discovery this month, one thing is safe to assume: They wish they could fast-forward to June 23, 2023. That’s when The Flash solo movie is slated to premiere, and it will certainly be one of the studio’s attempts to kickstart a multi-million dollar franchise. But with ten months to go, the question in everyone’s minds is: How much more damage can Ezra Miller do until then?
Collider
'For All Mankind': Unanswered Questions We Have After Season 3
Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for the finale of Season 3 of For All Mankind.After two time-jumps, multiple explosions, and a few babies later, Season 3 of For All Mankind has come to a close. If the judge of a great sci-fi show is not just how many questions it answers but how many new ones it raises, this alternate history drama is a hydra.
Collider
Why You'll Love Kieran Culkin's 'Igby Goes Down' Performance If You Love 'Succession'
Kieran Culkin’s foul-mouthed Roman Roy has become one of the standout characters on HBO’s Emmy-winning drama Succession. Culkin’s vulgar, erratic performance as the youngest child of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) manages to go viral every week with his meme-worthy expressions and hilarious quips. However, Roman is also taken to task for his ignorance and privilege; whether it's accidentally blowing up a missile or inadvertently sending an intimate photo during a board meeting, Roman is constantly getting embarrassed.
Collider
'Four Weddings and a Funeral': Why Fiona's Tale of Unrequited Love Is So Powerful
Unrequited love - a tale (or heartache) as old as time. We’ve seen various incarnations of it through cinema and television. Whether it’s the pesky work creep who won't get the hint or the reserved wallflower who never thinks they could compare to the beautiful lead, seeing people get their heart broken before they ever get to fully give it to someone makes for some resonant, emotional and universal stories. Usually, the character who is not loved in return is seen as more vulnerable, or less desirable than the object of their affections. The nerd who fancies the jock, the quiet martyr who gives up on her dreams because she knows her crush would be happier with someone else. And usually, we accept that this one-way infatuation was just not meant to be. However, Richard Curtis’ timeless 1994 comedy, Four Weddings and a Funeral subverts everything we know about unrequited love through Kristen Scott Thomas’ character, Fiona.
Comments / 0