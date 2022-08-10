Read full article on original website
Related
Pa. judge vows to move quickly on dispute over mail-in votes
The judge in a case brought by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration against three counties that aren’t reporting mail-in ballots lacking handwritten dates on their return envelopes told lawyers Friday she will rule as quickly as possible. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer presided over an online conference in...
wdadradio.com
MASTRIANO CAMPAIGN STOPS BY JIMMY STEWART AIRPORT
Residents from all across Indiana County packed into the Innovative Aviation hanger at the Jimmy Stewart Airport this afternoon to hear from one of the candidates running for Pennsylvania Governor. Senator Doug Mastriano, his wife Rebbie, and his campaign tour spoke to the crowd regarding several plans for if he...
cranberryeagle.com
Program to disperse grants, loans of up to $50K to homeowners, landlords in county
As part of this year’s budget, Pennsylvania legislators included a new funding source to benefit the state’s housing market while maintaining the status quo in other areas. Folded into the state government’s budget this year came a new program, the Whole Home Repairs and Homeownership Affordability Program.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland GOP retains top leaders
With recent successes at the ballot box and increases on the voter registration rolls, Westmoreland County Republicans voted to keep the party’s leadership team in place for another two years. GOP committee members gathered at Hempfield Park on Thursday and reelected, without opposition, the party’s executive team for a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdadradio.com
MASTRIANO CAMPAIGN TO VISIT INDIANA COUNTY TOMORROW
Pennsylvania’s race for governor comes to Indiana County tomorrow when Republican nominee Doug Mastriano’s bus tour visits the Jimmy Stewart Airport. Mastriano, a state senator from the 33rd District, represents Adams County and portions of Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties. His western PA campaign swing includes stops today in Ford City in Armstrong County and in Slickville in Westmoreland County. He was in Beaver County yesterday.
wtae.com
GOP candidate for governor discusses vision for Pennsylvania
SLICKVILLE, Pa. — Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano held hisfourth rally in Western Pennsylvania Friday night. During the rally, the state senator addressed the crowd at Slickville Sportsman Grounds, and discussed the recent FBI seize of documents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. "It's really heartbreaking what's happened to...
Dimeling senior residence has new owners
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Dimeling Senior Residence in downtown Clearfield was recently acquired by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA) In June the CCAAA acquired the seven-story building located at 4 North Street, so residents wouldn’t be displaced and possibly become homeless. The Dimeling contains 33 apartments occupied by individuals aged 55 […]
wdadradio.com
MARION CENTER SCHEDULES COMPREHENSIVE PLAN MEETING
The Marion Center School District has scheduled a public meeting to review its proposed Comprehensive Plan, which will cover 2022 to 2025. The meeting will be held next Wednesday, the 17th, from 2 to 7 PM in the WA McCreery School cafeteria, and dinner will be served. The district invites...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
Pennsylvania's acting health secretary responds to indictments of nursing home officials
PITTSBURGH — In the wake of indictments against top nursing home officials, the state health secretary said her priority is keeping nursing home residents safe. The CEO and four other top officials at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were indicted on federal health care fraud charges. The nursing homes, themselves, were also charged.
wdadradio.com
NEW CORAL-GRACETON POST OFFICE TO OPEN LATER THIS MONTH
The finish line is in sight for the new post office in Coral to open later this month but it has taken a while for the postal service to return to the area. The community of Coral has been without a post office since 2016 when it was destroyed in an arson fire. Since then, Coral residents have been going to Homer City to collect their mail. In January of 2020, it was announced at a public meeting that a new post office was coming to town and would be set up on property owned by the Coral-Graceton Fire Department. The modular building was delivered in April of this year, but it has taken at least four months to get the building set up and ready to open.
Farm and Dairy
Clarion County organic growers cooperative wins Walmart deal
When locals ask Lindsay Jacob where they can get Clarion River Organics produce, soon she’ll be able to tell them they can find it at their local Walmart. The small cooperative of organic growers in Clarion County, Pennsylvania, was one of 330 businesses given a deal to sell with Walmart through its ninth annual Open Call event.
uncoveringpa.com
How to Get to the Lost Children of the Alleghenies Monument in Bedford County, PA
I’ve come across many sad spots in my travels around Pennsylvania, but, as a parent, I’m not sure there are any quite like the story of the Lost Children of the Alleghenies Monument. The Lost Children of the Alleghenies Monument (also known as the Cox Monument) is located...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdadradio.com
DR. KENNETH E. HERSHMAN, 82
Dr. Kenneth E. Hershman, 82, of Indiana, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born March 3, 1940 in Jasper County, Indiana, to the late Otis G. and Gladys (Elliott) Hershman. From his hard-working farm boy days, Ken went on to obtain his undergraduate, masters, and doctorate degrees...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Faculty departures spark hiring spurt at Greensburg Salem; principal joins district
Greensburg Salem School Board completed a raft of faculty hirings this week and advertised for additional positions — as the panel accepted the retirements of two teachers and the resignations of four others, with the start of school just weeks away. The board also filled an administrative vacancy at...
wdadradio.com
GAS PRICE AVERAGES CONTINUE THEIR DOWNWARD TREND
Gas price averages continue to decline on a national, state and countywide level. Triple-A reports that the national average cost of a gallon of regular gas remained under the $4 per gallon mark at $3.97 a gallon. This marks a one cent drop over the last 24 hours, but an 11 cent drop since last week and a 66 cent drop since last month. One year ago, the national average gas price hovered around $3.19 a gallon. Lack of consumer demand remains the reason for the decline in gas prices, as experts say demand remains at 8.54 million barrels a day. The cost of crude oil, however, increased by $1.43 following Wednesday’s trading session and now stands at $91.93.
PNC pulls plug on more non-sufficient fund fees
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — PNC Bank is no longer charging consumer deposit account customers non-sufficient fund fees. The Pittsburgh-based financial institution announced the change on Thursday, its latest step to eliminate overdraft fees. “As a Main Street bank, PNC is focused on building a platform that empowers the financial well-being...
Bedford judge dismisses cases, blames DA
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Bedford County criminal cases have been dismissed after the county’s president judge found prosecutors violated the defendants’ constitutional rights. Both are unrelated cases where police charged each defendant with sex crimes against children, and both were dismissed with prejudice – meaning prosecutors can’t refile the charges. Bedford County President Judge Travis […]
Clearfield County Jail to undergo renovations
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County commissioners approved the borrowing of two million dollars to pay for renovations at the Clearfield County Jail. It was announced on Thursday, August 11 that the money will go towards work being done on the framework of the roof and replacing water lines. The project will also work […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Comments sought on plans for bridge replacement, detour in Derry Township
PennDOT intends to replace an aging bridge on Route 982 in Derry Township and is inviting the public to review and comment on plans for the project. Information and maps detailing the project, along with a proposed detour route, can be viewed online through Aug. 23. Visit PennDOT.pa.gov/District12. Click on...
wdadradio.com
EVERGREEN AFTER-SCHOOL CLUB TO RESUME OPERATIONS
Thanks to some state grant money, the Evergreen After School Club will continue this school year and add more districts to the program. ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 announced that the program will resume in Homer-Center, United and Penns Manor School Districts this year. And starting this year, the program will be offered by Indiana Area and Leechburg School Districts. The resumption of services comes as the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant has provided the funding to start the program back up.
Comments / 0