ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Cameron Smith reportedly is heading to LIV Golf. Here's why the PGA Tour isn't suspending him for the FedEx Cup

Cameron Smith, the No. 2 player in the world after his victory at last month’s Open Championship, reportedly is set to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. If it happens, it arguably would be the tour’s biggest loss to the Saudi-backed circuit in the burgeoning war for professional golf. Compounding the matter is the fact the 28-year-old Australian is also the No. 2 player in the FedEx Cup standings and set to play in the tour’s three-tournament playoffs begins this week in Memphis with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That puts Smith—who also won the tour’s flagship event, the Players Championship, in March—in great position to win the tour’s season-long competition and its $18 million reward, then head immediately to the tour’s new rival. The optics, to put it lightly, are less than ideal from the tour's perspective.
GOLF
Golf Channel

APGA Tour linking with PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions for events later this year

The APGA Tour's footprint in professional golf continues to expand. The tour will host its first international tournament, the Butterfield Bermuda APGA Championship, in conjunction with the PGA Tour, from Oct. 11-12. The event will be at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, the same site as the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which will be played from Oct. 27-30.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liv#San Jose#Golf Central Podcast#The Pga Tour#Liv Golf
Golf Digest

Tony Finau's latest low round has him closing in on a Tiger Woods mark

Tony Finau continued his sizzling play on Thursday with an opening-round 64 at the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship. For a guy who has won his past two PGA Tour starts, the low score is nothing new. But he now finds himself in pretty select company—and within striking distance of a Tiger Woods scoring mark.
GOLF
NBC Sports

PGA vs. LIV Golf debate lingers at 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs

The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs began Thursday morning as the St. Jude Championship teed off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. The PGA Tour playoffs look a little different this year thanks to the absence of several familiar names: Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka -- all of whom have left the tour since the 2021 postseason to join the new, Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Channel

After welcoming second child, Jon Rahm shoots 67 in playoff opener

Jon Rahm didn’t show many signs of rust despite a whirlwind week leading into the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Rahm and wife Kelley welcomed their second child, Eneko, last week in Arizona and spent four days in the hospital, returning home last Sunday. “It’s been really fun for me...
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format: How it works, field sizes, tournaments

The 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format has changed several times since the concept was introduced in 2007, and the FedEx Cup playoffs format that is now used started with the 2018-2019 PGA Tour season. Explaining the FedEx Cup playoffs format means detailing how players earn FedEx Cup points, qualify for...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Si Woo Kim exorcises TPC Southwind demons, Tony Finau can do no wrong and Rory McIlroy's slow start

A year and one week ago, Si Woo Kim began the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind a whopping 23 shots off the lead of Harris English. Without any chance of winning or even making that large of a move up the leaderboard, Kim decided to go full car crash, shooting a final-round 78 that included a back-nine 43, which included a 13 on a par 3. That's not a typo.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy