Golf Digest
Cameron Smith reportedly is heading to LIV Golf. Here's why the PGA Tour isn't suspending him for the FedEx Cup
Cameron Smith, the No. 2 player in the world after his victory at last month’s Open Championship, reportedly is set to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. If it happens, it arguably would be the tour’s biggest loss to the Saudi-backed circuit in the burgeoning war for professional golf. Compounding the matter is the fact the 28-year-old Australian is also the No. 2 player in the FedEx Cup standings and set to play in the tour’s three-tournament playoffs begins this week in Memphis with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That puts Smith—who also won the tour’s flagship event, the Players Championship, in March—in great position to win the tour’s season-long competition and its $18 million reward, then head immediately to the tour’s new rival. The optics, to put it lightly, are less than ideal from the tour's perspective.
Billy Horschel calls out 'brainwashed' LIV Golf players, says PGA Tour was 'vindicated' by court ruling
Seven-time PGA Tour winner Bill Horschel has been one of the more outspoken players to criticize the rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf league and Wednesday, Horschel revealed his true feelings toward former members who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Tour with hopes of being able to return. "I said to...
Golf Channel
APGA Tour linking with PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions for events later this year
The APGA Tour's footprint in professional golf continues to expand. The tour will host its first international tournament, the Butterfield Bermuda APGA Championship, in conjunction with the PGA Tour, from Oct. 11-12. The event will be at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, the same site as the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which will be played from Oct. 27-30.
SkySports
FedEx St Jude Championship: Rory McIlroy falls off the pace with Si Woo Kim and JJ Spaun sharing the lead
South Korean Kim admitted to being "excited" to pull off a "perfect" shot, after he holed out from 167 yards on the par-four 18th to cap a strong finish of six-under on his last six holes, the first of three play-off events. "I was just trying to, like, (see) 10...
GolfWRX
Greg Norman delivers swaggering response to Rory McIlroy after recent PGA Tour wins jibe
Rory McIlroy has been one of the most outspoken critics of the LIV Golf Series since the breakaway tour’s inception. The Northern Irishman has slammed many of the recent defectors to LIV, calling them ‘duplicitous’, and after winning the Canadian Open back in June, McIlroy set his sights on LIV’s CEO Greg Norman.
Going swimming: Here are the courses with the most balls in the water on the PGA Tour since 2003
Any time you and your friends go to tee it up for a round, there are numerous hazards that come into play on a golf course. Sure, there are bunkers and trees and thick rough, but water hazards are some of the peskiest and troublesome. Look no further than Rickie...
Golf Digest
Tony Finau's latest low round has him closing in on a Tiger Woods mark
Tony Finau continued his sizzling play on Thursday with an opening-round 64 at the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship. For a guy who has won his past two PGA Tour starts, the low score is nothing new. But he now finds himself in pretty select company—and within striking distance of a Tiger Woods scoring mark.
NBC Sports
PGA vs. LIV Golf debate lingers at 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs
The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs began Thursday morning as the St. Jude Championship teed off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. The PGA Tour playoffs look a little different this year thanks to the absence of several familiar names: Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka -- all of whom have left the tour since the 2021 postseason to join the new, Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
Golf Channel
After welcoming second child, Jon Rahm shoots 67 in playoff opener
Jon Rahm didn’t show many signs of rust despite a whirlwind week leading into the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Rahm and wife Kelley welcomed their second child, Eneko, last week in Arizona and spent four days in the hospital, returning home last Sunday. “It’s been really fun for me...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format: How it works, field sizes, tournaments
The 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format has changed several times since the concept was introduced in 2007, and the FedEx Cup playoffs format that is now used started with the 2018-2019 PGA Tour season. Explaining the FedEx Cup playoffs format means detailing how players earn FedEx Cup points, qualify for...
Golf.com
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship tee times: Round 2 groupings for Friday
The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship continues on Friday, August 12, with the second round at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. You can find full Round 2 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for St. Jude Round 2. Tony Finau came into the...
Golf Digest
Si Woo Kim exorcises TPC Southwind demons, Tony Finau can do no wrong and Rory McIlroy's slow start
A year and one week ago, Si Woo Kim began the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind a whopping 23 shots off the lead of Harris English. Without any chance of winning or even making that large of a move up the leaderboard, Kim decided to go full car crash, shooting a final-round 78 that included a back-nine 43, which included a 13 on a par 3. That's not a typo.
