unionspringsherald.com
Mason-Boyd Antiques and Flea Market business opens
Mason Henry Boyd-Coakley, the seven-year-old grandson of Virginia Louise Mason, cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the Mason-Boyd Antique and Flea Market store. The antique store is between Evelyn Smart's shop and the Union Springs Police Station. Ms. Virginia Louise Mason, the owner, grew up from birth until...
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
themadisonrecord.com
Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
Clanton Advertiser
Developer gives update on Starbucks, Milo’s
The future homes of Starbucks and Milo’s Hamburgers in Clanton near Interstate 65, Exit 205 are taking shape with one building nearly complete. “The site looks great,” Michael Delaney of Delaney Property Group, developer for the buildings, said. “We filled in a big hole, and we will have two new … stores there that are tax revenue producers.”
Troy Messenger
Monarcas opens in Brundidge Wednesday
A collective hurrah will be heard through the City of Brundidge on Wednesday. The long-anticipated opening of Monarcas Mexican Restaurant to the public is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge. Martin Esquivel, owner, said his hope is that the extended Brundidge community will...
elmoreautauganews.com
FREE Flea Market coming to Village Green Park of Millbrook Aug. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to Noon
Free Community Flea Market Giveaway – EVERYTHING IS FREE!. Event by Lake Elam Missionary Baptist Church and Millbrook Presbyterian Church. Village Green Park in Millbrook off Main Street. Open to the Public. Lake Elam Missionary Baptist Church and Millbrook Presbyterian Church will host a Free Community Flea Market Giveaway...
wvtm13.com
Gov. Kay Ivey’s office dismisses rumors of health concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has released new photos of her after dismissing rumors that Ivey was having health issues. The four photos show the 77-year-old Ivey with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at the airport in Montgomery on Friday. This content is imported from...
Mystery after three bodies found in Montgomery County residential area & cops launch probe
THERE is an ongoing mystery in Montgomery County after three bodies were found in a local residential area, forcing police to launch a full investigation. Three people were found deceased in a residential area within Montgomery County, Alabama on Saturday according to reports from WSFA 12 News and The Montgomery Police Department.
wvtm13.com
Northport man injured in accident in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A Northport man was injured in a fatal accident involving a tractor-trailer in Montgomery Thursday. ALEA Troopers said Mikayla Ramsey, 23, of Coker, was driving a Nissan Sentra and Justin McBride, 23, of Northport, was the passenger. Ramsey hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by John Hill,...
tallasseetribune.com
Taco Bell open for business
Taco Bell is now taking orders. Taco Bell franchisee Tacala Companies opened the new location Monday in Tallassee. It is the first location of Taco Bell in Tallassee and was celebrated with a ribbon cutting with Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill in attendance. “Tacala is excited to open its first Taco...
WSFA
Local mayors to discuss Civil Rights Trail revitalization, preservation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four Alabama mayors will be meeting in the capital city Saturday to discuss revitalization and preservation efforts for the Civil Rights Trail. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Selma Mayor James Perkins, Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton and White Hall Mayor Delmartre Bethel will be working with the Conservation Fund ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march in 2025.
alabamanews.net
Alabama to Return Hundreds of Thousands of Native American Artifacts
The Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) took administrative steps today to begin the removal of certain Native American materials from its holdings and the repatriation of the items to federally recognized Indian tribes with historical ties to Alabama. Repatriation is a requirement of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), a federal law enacted in 1990.
WKRC
Rescue group converts 100-acre facility built to train greyhounds into massive dog shelter
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A facility in Alabama once used to exploit dogs is now being used to help them. A 100-acre property in Macon County built to train greyhounds for racing has been converted into an animal shelter. Big Dog Ranch Rescue is behind the conversion. The...
alabamanews.net
New Resident Slowly Welcomes Visitors to Montgomery Zoo
The Montgomery Zoo debuted its newest resident: a Hoffman Two-Toed Sloth. The 4-year-old sloth named Odysseus originally came from Ark Encounter in Kentucky. Odysseus was displayed at the zoo on Tuesday and is now ready to slowly welcome visitors to the zoo. Gabrielle Jansen, the Marketing and PR Manager at...
WTVM
Lee County Sheriff’s Office updates livestock owner list in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help updating their livestock and livestock owners list. The Lee County dispatchers use the livestock list to help locate owners if their animals get loose and are in or near the roads to help avoid accidents. The list of livestock includes all animals such as cows, pigs, horses, llamas, emu, peacocks, etc., and any animals in enclosed/fenced areas.
WSFA
3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
100-acre no-cage, no-kill dog shelter opening in Alabama
Big Dog Ranch Rescue – the largest cage-free, no-kill rescue in the U.S. - is opening a 100-acre facility in Alabama. The ranch will be located at the former home of a greyhound training facility in Shorter in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation, medical and adoption center for dogs across the south.
Clanton Advertiser
Humane Society seeking donations to install dog runs
The Humane Society of Chilton County is looking for monetary donations or volunteers with concrete work experience to help make more space for the shelter’s dogs. Shelter director Jen Fesmire said the shelter has purchased six dog runs that need to be installed. Shelby Concrete will be donating concrete for the base.
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Aug. 4. Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
thebamabuzz.com
WOW: City of Prattville unveils new remote-operated robotic slope mower [VIDEO]
Gone are the days when landscapers had to maneuver difficult terrains and steep slopes on their own. The City of Prattville’s Urban Management Division has introduced a brand-new, remote-operated robotic slope mower to help keep landscaping crews safe. Read on for details. A game-changing addition. Purchased in March 2022,...
