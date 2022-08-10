ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

unionspringsherald.com

Mason-Boyd Antiques and Flea Market business opens

Mason Henry Boyd-Coakley, the seven-year-old grandson of Virginia Louise Mason, cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the Mason-Boyd Antique and Flea Market store. The antique store is between Evelyn Smart's shop and the Union Springs Police Station. Ms. Virginia Louise Mason, the owner, grew up from birth until...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
WKRG News 5

$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
ALABAMA STATE
themadisonrecord.com

Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
AUBURN, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Developer gives update on Starbucks, Milo’s

The future homes of Starbucks and Milo’s Hamburgers in Clanton near Interstate 65, Exit 205 are taking shape with one building nearly complete. “The site looks great,” Michael Delaney of Delaney Property Group, developer for the buildings, said. “We filled in a big hole, and we will have two new … stores there that are tax revenue producers.”
CLANTON, AL
Troy Messenger

Monarcas opens in Brundidge Wednesday

A collective hurrah will be heard through the City of Brundidge on Wednesday. The long-anticipated opening of Monarcas Mexican Restaurant to the public is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge. Martin Esquivel, owner, said his hope is that the extended Brundidge community will...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
wvtm13.com

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office dismisses rumors of health concerns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has released new photos of her after dismissing rumors that Ivey was having health issues. The four photos show the 77-year-old Ivey with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at the airport in Montgomery on Friday. This content is imported from...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Northport man injured in accident in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A Northport man was injured in a fatal accident involving a tractor-trailer in Montgomery Thursday. ALEA Troopers said Mikayla Ramsey, 23, of Coker, was driving a Nissan Sentra and Justin McBride, 23, of Northport, was the passenger. Ramsey hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by John Hill,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Taco Bell open for business

Taco Bell is now taking orders. Taco Bell franchisee Tacala Companies opened the new location Monday in Tallassee. It is the first location of Taco Bell in Tallassee and was celebrated with a ribbon cutting with Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill in attendance. “Tacala is excited to open its first Taco...
TALLASSEE, AL
WSFA

Local mayors to discuss Civil Rights Trail revitalization, preservation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four Alabama mayors will be meeting in the capital city Saturday to discuss revitalization and preservation efforts for the Civil Rights Trail. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Selma Mayor James Perkins, Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton and White Hall Mayor Delmartre Bethel will be working with the Conservation Fund ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march in 2025.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Alabama to Return Hundreds of Thousands of Native American Artifacts

The Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) took administrative steps today to begin the removal of certain Native American materials from its holdings and the repatriation of the items to federally recognized Indian tribes with historical ties to Alabama. Repatriation is a requirement of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), a federal law enacted in 1990.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

New Resident Slowly Welcomes Visitors to Montgomery Zoo

The Montgomery Zoo debuted its newest resident: a Hoffman Two-Toed Sloth. The 4-year-old sloth named Odysseus originally came from Ark Encounter in Kentucky. Odysseus was displayed at the zoo on Tuesday and is now ready to slowly welcome visitors to the zoo. Gabrielle Jansen, the Marketing and PR Manager at...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Lee County Sheriff’s Office updates livestock owner list in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help updating their livestock and livestock owners list. The Lee County dispatchers use the livestock list to help locate owners if their animals get loose and are in or near the roads to help avoid accidents. The list of livestock includes all animals such as cows, pigs, horses, llamas, emu, peacocks, etc., and any animals in enclosed/fenced areas.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

3 found dead in Montgomery residential area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

100-acre no-cage, no-kill dog shelter opening in Alabama

Big Dog Ranch Rescue – the largest cage-free, no-kill rescue in the U.S. - is opening a 100-acre facility in Alabama. The ranch will be located at the former home of a greyhound training facility in Shorter in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation, medical and adoption center for dogs across the south.
ALABAMA STATE
Clanton Advertiser

Humane Society seeking donations to install dog runs

The Humane Society of Chilton County is looking for monetary donations or volunteers with concrete work experience to help make more space for the shelter’s dogs. Shelter director Jen Fesmire said the shelter has purchased six dog runs that need to be installed. Shelby Concrete will be donating concrete for the base.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL

