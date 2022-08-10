Read full article on original website
pointloma-obmonthly.com
On the Menu: A hungry diner walked into a GoodBar — Point Loma’s neighborhood hot spot
Attention, gastropub fans and folks who love the hoopla of karaoke, live music, big-screen sporting events and stand-up comedy with a warm and welcoming Point Loma vibe. GoodBar’s sure to be your new stomping ground. And that’s no joke. Kenny Casciato, owner-operator of the hopping eatery, has been...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Aug. 12-14 – Lemons & Libations
Some like it hot, and heading into this San Diego weekend, those folks have it really good. Relief starts Saturday for the rest of us. Do your best to stay cool at festivals across the county – in the city, North County and South Bay. Vogue Tavern hosts one...
Stella Jean’s Ice Cream Planning North County Outpost
New Updated Complex Called The Cottages on Roosevelt Introduced in Carlsbad Village
missiontimescourier.com
Troy’s Greek Restaurant: 38 years of serving Mission Valley
Walk in the door at Troy’s Greek Restaurant and instantly be transported to the Greek Isles with frescoes on the walls throughout the restaurant. Lovely blue Aegean water, ancient Greek temples, white buildings, and houses cascading down hillsides, porticos- all prevalent in a Greek landscape. Troy’s Restaurant (sorry- there...
New California Pizza Chain Opening Soon
A new Italian-style pizza restaurant is opening soon.Gor Davtyan/Unsplash. Not all pizza styles are the same. It goes far beyond New York and Chicago-style pizzas. Just in the Midwestern United States alone, you will find everything from Detroit to Milwaukee-style pizzas. Here out on the West side of the country, many pizzas take advantage of thinner crusts, although you can find just about any variation of pizza in metro Phoenix. And now, a Southern California-based restaurant is bringing its Milanese-style pizza to the heart of the city.
coolsandiegosights.com
Free ice cream and concert in Balboa Park!
What’s better than free ice cream and a free concert?. Free ice cream and a fantastic free concert in beautiful Balboa Park!. A huge crowd came out to the Spreckels Organ Pavilion this evening to smile, laugh, sing, and dance to the music of San Diego’s own The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra. And, of course, to devour ice cream!
Top 5 Sushi Places in San Diego
Wrench And The Rodent Davin Waite, a well-known local chef who also owns a number of other eateries in Oceanside, started out making sushi and has since gained a devoted following for his humorous yet honest approach to the dish, which combines regional fish with inventive sauces in unusual taste combinations. If you're going to stray from the norm, do it right here. 1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054 Himitsu This La Jolla restaurant, run by chef Mitsu Aihara, who spent 16 years at the renowned Sushi Ota, offers an intimate dining experience with just eight seats at the sushi bar and a...
tripatini.com
5 Tasty Spots for World Cuisine in San Diego
California's second largest city is known for its seafood and Mexican cuisine (it is after all just 20 minutes from the border). But increasingly it's also home to a wide menu of world cuisine - including some you might not expect! Here are five tasty examples I came across recently.
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego Botanic Garden to host international Lightscape exhibition
ENCINITAS — For many years, the San Diego Botanic Garden has held a homegrown holiday lighting display during December. Now the Encinitas attraction is cranking up the dial to host the megawatt international attraction Lightscape. The large-scale lighting spectacle — which has been produced at public gardens around the world — will run Nov. 18 through Jan. 1 at the 37-acre property in Encinitas.
sandiegoville.com
Sister Concepts Pop Pie Co. & Stella Jean's Ice Cream Opening New Location In San Diego's North County
The fourth area location of sister concepts Pop Pie Co. and Stella Jean's Ice Cream will open in San Diego's North County community of Carlsbad. Founded in San Diego's University Heights neighborhood in 2016 by co-owners Steven Torres and Executive Chef Gan Suebsarakham, Pop Pie Co. quickly became a popular dining destination due to its ever-changing assortment of globally-inspired savory and sweet single-serving pies made with a signature all-butter crust. In 2019, the second Pop Pie Co. opened in Costa Mesa in Orange County, CA.
thevistapress.com
What’s Happening At The Vista Elks Lodge! Corrections
We have a couple of last minute changes that you should be aware of. Jack Nielsen will be cooking breakfast this coming Sunday morning. I’m sure many of you are familiar with his Eggs Benedict! We will have the usual menu of favorite breakfast items available, as well. Friday...
sandiegomagazine.com
North County's Latest Residential Development
Carlsbad’s latest modern eye candy takes its cues from Sea Ranch, an iconic collection of mid-century dwellings designed to complement the rugged Northern California coastline. With wedge-shaped forms, pitched roofs, and cedar cladding, the 13 standalone homes at Laguna Row give off a cool ’70s vibe. “It’s set...
theregistrysocal.com
Greystar Completes 204-Unit Apartment Project in San Diego’s Bankers Hill Neighborhood
SAN DIEGO (August 11, 2022) – Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, has announced the completion and grand opening of 525 Olive, a luxury apartment community in Bankers Hill that offers panoramic views of Balboa Park, downtown San Diego and the bay.
Increase in vendors vexes many La Jollans, but sellers say they plan to stay
With summer in full swing and vacationers continuing to flock to La Jolla's parks and beaches, sidewalk vendors are establishing an increasing presence in places like Scripps Park at The Cove, locals say.
fabulousarizona.com
JSX Announces Non-Stop Flights Between Phoenix and San Diego
JSX has announced non-stop flights between Phoenix and San Diego twice daily, kicking off August 18. Introductory fares for the world’s only five-star hop-on jet service start from $179 one-way. In addition to the nonflight flights between Phoenix and San Diego, one additional flight per day will also be...
Family reunites with goldendoodle stolen during San Diego vacation
A Utah family was reunited wither their dog Friday after in was stolen last week while they were on vacation in San Diego.
News 8 KFMB
Summer storms will be brewing in parts of San Diego this week
Storm chances will favor the mountains and desert this week. But, there is a chance we could see that activity straying to the west on Friday and Saturday.
missiontimescourier.com
Allied Gardens/Grantville Community Council: What is the future for Grantville?
We moved to San Diego in 1961. I don’t have much recollection of Grantville as it was then but I remember Mission Valley dairy pastures, buying milk and eggs at Golden Arrow, and a truck farm in front of the Mission (along Friars Road before realignment). Zoned for light...
visitcalifornia.com
18 Awesome Places to Shop Local in California
Buy from these locally owned, California businesses to directly support their communities. One easy (and pretty fun) way to give back to the communities you’re visiting is by supporting the local stores and businesses. This list of 18 spots across the state is a good place to start. For more ideas on how to travel with an eco-friendly focus, download or order our latest California Road Trips guide, which features an entire section on sustainably-minded travel.
Rare ‘Scrippshenge’ sunset wows San Diego
You can only see it once or twice each year -- a uniquely San Diego sunset.
