Boosie Says He Thought Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Would Last After He "Accepted Her Flaws"
Boosie is back with yet another Vlad TV interview. For a while now, it has seemed that the two collaborate every time something major takes place. Whether he's dishing out his own personal business or talking about scandal within the entertainment industry, the rapper has no problem voicing his opinion.
Chrisean Rock Says Blueface Officially Asked Her To Be His Girlfriend
Chrisean Rock and Blueface have always had a hectic relationship. From their social media arguments to their public appearances, the two have managed to stay relevant on the internet. After their recent back and forth though, according to Rock, it seems that they have finally made things official. Just last...
Tiffany Haddish Says She Turned Down A $10M Endorsement Deal
Tiffany Haddish has managed to create quite the name for herself within the past few years. The stand-up comedian and actress has grown in popularity due to her loud outbursts, explicit personality, and comical characters. While she's been able to garner thousands of fans, her journey in the entertainment industry was far from easy.
Joycelyn Savage Alleges She’s Carrying Fiancé R. Kelly’s Baby In New Tell-All Book
Even from behind bars, R. Kelly’s name continues to be linked to troubling reports regarding his past victims – most notably, his alleged fiancée, Jocelyn Savage, is claiming in a new book that she’s pregnant with the disgraced R&B singer’s child. As the NY Post reports, the 26-year-old published her 11-page tell-all on Friday (August 12), detailing how her relationship with the sex offender came to be.
Fizz Talks Omarion Learning Of Apryl Jones Romance When He Dropped Off Their Kids
Last week, Drink Champs fired off a trailer that featured several upcoming guests. Gangsta Boo, Talib Kweli, Issa Rae, Rowdy Rebel, and more are slated for unforgettable appearances, but today (August 12), we're highlighting a sneak peek at the episode with three members of B2K. There has been ongoing animosity between J Boog, Fizz, Raz B, and Omarion—we saw much of that following O's Verzuz—and it all seemed to come to a head when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones.
Eminem's Daughter, Hailie Jade, Defends Her Dad After The Game's Diss
Hailie Jade, the daughter of Eminem, came to her father's defense on Twitter, Friday night, after The Game released a diss track aimed at the legendary rapper titled, "The Black Slim Shady." In a pair of posts, Jade labeled The Game, "obsessed." "If you have to make a song 10mins...
Lil Uzi Vert Claims They're A "Sober Man"
Over the course of his career, Lil Uzi Vert has had a great influence on the music industry. After all, he's evolved the genre of emo and punk rap and made his fans feel comfortable being themselves. Now, he has attempted to guide people, especially those younger, in a different direction by (ironically) telling them to stay away from drugs.
Josh Peck Shares Support For Jennette McCurdy: "She Is Incredibly Brave"
Former Nickelodeon star Josh Peck shared his support for Jennette McCurdy following the release of her new memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, in which she reflects on the abuse she was subjected to behind the scenes at the network. The book also sees McCurdy open up about the complicated relationship she had with her mother, who forced her into acting as a child. Her mother died of cancer in 2013 when McCurdy was just 21 years old.
Tyrese Apologies To Ex-Girlfriend For Bashing Her Online, She Forgives Him
Tyrese is known for many things like his established acting career and his melodious vocals. However, as of recently, he's been getting attention for his lengthy social media posts. The 43-year-old has had no problem sharing his feelings with his 16 million Instagram followers, but he's currently regretting some of the things he's said.
Pardison Fontaine Show Love To Megan Thee Stallion Amid Her New Album
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine have been very vocal about their relationship-- which has existed for over a year now. Together, they've posted some of their most loving moments and defended one another against hecklers. Now, Pardi is back, letting the world know that his love for Megan hasn't faded at all.
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Spotted Together For 1st Time Since The Oscars
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith made their first appearance in public on Saturday since the 2022 Oscars ceremony, where Smith infamously slapped host Chris Rock for jokingly about his wife. TMZ spotted the couple making their way out of Nobu in Malibu while rocking casual attire. The outlet reports...
Tyler Perry Suggests Black Community's Criticism Aided In Whitney Houston's Downfall
It has been 10 years since the world lost the incredible talent that was Whitney Houston, but her contributions to the entertainment industry have helped her legacy continue. The singer spent decades in the industry penning and singing hits that took over charts all around the world, but addiction issues would cause her to become a public spectacle. Still, Houston persevered and remained an idol to her fans and peers, but sadly, she would pass away from circumstances related to an accidental overdose.
Megan Thee Stallion Jokes That She's "Made It" After Dwayne Johnson Says He Wants To Be Her Pet
There was talk that Dwayne Johnson ruffled Pardison Fontaine's feathers with remarks about Megan Thee Stallion's dog, but according to the rapper, she was excited about the mention. Today (August 12), Megan dropped her anticipated album Traumazine, the sophomore follow-up to her 2020 debut, Good News. As the world pens think pieces and fans fire off posts about the project, Megan is off on her promotional tour, and she recently stopped off at SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up.
