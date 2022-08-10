Read full article on original website
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty
UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
Daily Beast
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
Ex-Clinton aide implies 'President of France' file found at Trump's home during Mar-a-Lago raid could be valuable to Putin as 'kompromat'
The FBI seized "info re: President of France" during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Jennifer Palmieri, formerly an aide to Hillary Clinton, referred to it as "kompromat" in a tweet. Palmieri also implied in the tweet that the information could be useful to Vladimir Putin. A former Hillary Clinton aide heavily...
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Rushdie attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder
The man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie at a literary event pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges Saturday, as the severely injured author appeared to show signs of improvement in hospital. Matar is being held without bail and has been formally charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault with a weapon.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
Florida Man Flies Banner With Special Message for Trump Over Mar-a-Lago
"Do something better with your time than defending a billionaire grifter who doesn't care about you," Thomas Kennedy tweeted regarding the banner.
After US drone strike on al-Qaida leader, many fear Afghanistan remains haven for terror a year after US exit
For Biden, the drone strike that killed an al-Qaida leader is vindication of his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan. Critics aren't convinced.
Ukraine targets Russian soldiers threatening Europe's largest nuclear power plant
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine is targeting Russian soldiers who shoot at Europe’s largest nuclear power station or use it as a base to shoot from, as G7 nations, fearing a nuclear catastrophe, called on Moscow to withdraw its forces from the plant.
Senior Taliban cleric killed by a suicide bomber who had hidden explosives in his artificial leg
Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani, who supported access to education for Afghanistan's girls and women, had been targeted by an ISIS affiliate before.
Lauren Boebert's neighbors call 911 over family ruckus
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) wears a 'Make America Great Again' hat as she leaves the U.S. Capitol (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Law enforcement officials in Garfield County, Colorado, have released audio recordings of 911 calls they received from neighbors of Rep Lauren Boebert (R-CO), complaining her kids were speeding on the street, her husband was driving drunk and he drove over their mailbox and was trying to start a fight.
One-third of the food we eat is at risk because the climate crisis is endangering butterflies and bees
Bee populations are declining. More than half of the bat species in the United States are in severe decline or listed as endangered. And international scientists recently announced the monarch butterfly is perilously close to extinction.
Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024
Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
It’s Time for Republicans to Go Nuclear and Dump Trump
When trying to put Donald Trump’s norm-breaking existence into perspective, it has become a cliche to ask, “What if so-and-so did it?”. This intellectual exercise helps us bypass our partisan blinders. For example, what would you have said if Barack Obama had refused to concede the election? What would you have said if Black Lives Matter supporters had stormed the Capitol? After asking and answering these questions, it would be impossible for an intellectually honest conservative to justify Trump’s behavior.
