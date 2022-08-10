ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
AFP

Rushdie attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder

The man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie at a literary event pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges Saturday, as the severely injured author appeared to show signs of improvement in hospital. Matar is being held without bail and has been formally charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault with a weapon.
Salon

Lauren Boebert's neighbors call 911 over family ruckus

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) wears a 'Make America Great Again' hat as she leaves the U.S. Capitol (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Law enforcement officials in Garfield County, Colorado, have released audio recordings of 911 calls they received from neighbors of Rep Lauren Boebert (R-CO), complaining her kids were speeding on the street, her husband was driving drunk and he drove over their mailbox and was trying to start a fight.
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
TheDailyBeast

It’s Time for Republicans to Go Nuclear and Dump Trump

When trying to put Donald Trump’s norm-breaking existence into perspective, it has become a cliche to ask, “What if so-and-so did it?”. This intellectual exercise helps us bypass our partisan blinders. For example, what would you have said if Barack Obama had refused to concede the election? What would you have said if Black Lives Matter supporters had stormed the Capitol? After asking and answering these questions, it would be impossible for an intellectually honest conservative to justify Trump’s behavior.
