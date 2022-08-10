Read full article on original website
OWI suspect charged after crashing into Iowa City apartment building
A drunk driving suspect has been arrested after she crashed her car into an Iowa City apartment building. Iowa City Police say just after 12:15 Saturday morning 37-year-old Jennifer Kennedy of Westgate Circle drove her Lexus off the roadway on the 400 block of South Linn Street. The Lexus then went over a retaining wall and hit the apartment building at 412 South Linn.
North Liberty man arrested with stolen car at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
Washington County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a North Liberty man they say was found with a stolen car at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort. That’s according to Washington County dispatch records, which indicate deputies were called to the casino parking lot on Highway 22 at 12:30 Thursday morning for a stolen vehicle with stolen license plates. Investigators say they also found a stolen Surface Pro tablet.
Blood center for Iowa City area hospitals issues “urgent” message about low supply
A provider of blood to Eastern Iowa hospitals has issued an urgent message: They’re running out of blood. ImpactLife is appealing to all current and potential donors to schedule donations. The blood center said in a Friday news release that heading into the weekend, it had just a one-day inventory of type O-negative red blood cells and just a two- to three-day supply for O-positive, A-negative, A-positive, B-positive, and B-negative blood types. With the decrease in blood inventory, they are asking all eligible and potential donors to schedule appointments this weekend and in the days ahead.
Marion man accused of repeatedly using racial slur to address Johnson County deputy
A drunk driving suspect is accused of repeatedly using a racial slur when addressing an Iowa City Police officer. The deputy pulled over 21-year-old Cameron Williams of Marion just after 2am Saturday as he was driving his 2010 Nissan Maxima the wrong way down Market Street with his headlights off. Williams reportedly got out of the car and fled on foot, but was eventually tasered and captured.
North Liberty woman accused of attacking, injuring two family members
A North Liberty woman faces charges that she attacked two family members, causing injuries. North Liberty Police were called to the Hackberry Street residence of 55-year-old Shelly Davis just before 9:45 Friday night for a domestic disturbance. An investigation determined that Davis had stuck a juvenile who was under her care, causing a red mark on the child’s scalp and giving her a headache. A second victim suffered a bruise and bite mark on the left arm and a scratch on the bridge of her nose.
ICPD: Transient left credit card at scene of theft after $9 purchase declined
Iowa City Police say a transient left her credit card at the scene of a theft where it was declined for a $9 purchase. According to arrest records, 46-year-old Micole Lane attempted to purchase a $7 pack on L&M 100 cigarettes and a $2 pack of grape Swisher Sweets just before 1:30am on August 1st at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go. When the clerk told Lane her card had been declined, she reportedly replied that it hadn’t been, then left the store with the cigarettes and cigars without paying while leaving her card behind. When an officer contacted Lane about the incident, she allegedly replied that she didn’t want to speak to him about it.
Suspect allegedly tells IC Police cocaine in his pocket isn’t his because “That’s not my pocket”
Iowa City Police say a suspect claimed the cocaine in his pocket wasn’t his because it wasn’t his pocket. Officers were on patrol outside H Bar on South Van Burren Street just before 3:15am when they say they saw 43-year-old James Franizer of Western Road walk outside while holding a red Solo cup. Franizer reportedly walked away from police while swaying heavily, and refused to stop when an officer shined his flashlight on him.
Amid ‘the most altered landscape in America,’ this 100-acre plot in Johnson County remains rich and wild
Before the first Europeans arrived in what would become Iowa, most of the land here was covered by wild prairie plants. Bison and elk once grazed in the northwest and central regions, and black bears populated the woodlands and brush in the eastern corridor. Around 85 percent of Iowa’s landscape...
New Obstetrics Provider Joins UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic
(GRINNELL, Iowa – August 10, 2022) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBGYN) Clinic welcomes new OBGYN provider, Abby Flannagan, DO. She will see patients on the third floor of the Ahrens Medical Arts Building at 202 4th Avenue in Grinnell, adjacent to Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Dr. Flannagan joins Elizabeth Tigges, DO, Zoe Zaret, MD and Josie Rutherford, CNM in the Grinnell OBGYN Clinic practice.
Monticello flea market, Aug. 21
Thirty-seven years ago, Pat and JoAnn Callahan of Anamosa got the idea to try their hand at organizing a flea market and antique show, where vendors could sell their wares to collectors. They brought their venture the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa, and the rest is history. “It just took...
Micky’s Irish Pub & Grill expands to North Liberty
Almost 42 years to the day after Micky’s Irish Pub and Grill opened its doors on S Dubuque Street in Iowa City, a second location will debut roughly nine miles up the road. On July 11, a Facebook post announced that the long-running downtown institution would expand to North Liberty in August, taking over the space in Penn Landing recently occupied by Rocky O’Brien’s Public House.
Patio, reception area added to Riverside Gardens
A new feature and addition to Riverside Gardens, several years in the making, is finally a reality. Last week, Steve Monk Construction & Lawn Care poured the 20-by-30-foot cement pad, including a smaller 8-by-10-foot area for a hard-surface picnic and reception area. Judy Tuetken, a long-time member of the Riverside...
Christmas in July at the Hammond Center￼
(Grinnell, IA – August 10, 2022) The 2nd Annual Christmas in July was celebrated at the Hammond Center for Assisted Living by festive tenants and staff wearing their favorite Christmas sweaters, jewelry and of course Santa hats! The event began with the tenants getting into the holiday spirit by listening to Tenant Bob Terlouw play Christmas Carols on the piano with some tenants even singing along.
Iowa WBB Set For Big-Time Games in Non-Conference Schedule
The non-conference portion of the 2022-23 schedule is set for the Iowa women’s basketball team — and Bluder’s Bunch is set for some real doozies. Let’s take a look. FRI 10/28/22 Nebraska-Kearney (exhibition) Iowa City, IA. MON 11/7/22 Southern University Iowa City, IA. THU 11/10/22 Evansville...
Kites Over Grinnell Scheduled
Kites over Grinnell will be held September 24, 2022 from 10:00 am-4:00 Pm at Ahrens Park. Free food, games, spectacular kite flying and family fun! Keep an eye out for further details in the coming weeks.
