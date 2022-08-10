Iowa City Police say a transient left her credit card at the scene of a theft where it was declined for a $9 purchase. According to arrest records, 46-year-old Micole Lane attempted to purchase a $7 pack on L&M 100 cigarettes and a $2 pack of grape Swisher Sweets just before 1:30am on August 1st at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go. When the clerk told Lane her card had been declined, she reportedly replied that it hadn’t been, then left the store with the cigarettes and cigars without paying while leaving her card behind. When an officer contacted Lane about the incident, she allegedly replied that she didn’t want to speak to him about it.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO