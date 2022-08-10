The Darke County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a “Special Session” to be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., for receiving of SEALED BIDS which will be publicly opened and read aloud for “Village of Hollansburg-Elm Street Sidewalk Construction”. The Board of Commissioners will also hold their “Regular Sessions” on that Tuesday & Thursday at 1:30 p.m. that same week. All Session meetings will be held at the Commissioner’s Office, 520 S. Broadway, Greenville.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO