Charles E Kuhens
MARCH 19, 1943 – AUGUST 8, 2022. Charles Elden Kuhens, age 79 of Clinton, Tenn., passed away at 10:48 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at his residence with his family at his side. Chuck (“Butch”) was born March 19, 1943, in Wheeling, W.Va., the son of the late Lawrence Eugene and Gertrude Amanda (Church) Kuhens.
Carl D. Williams, Jr.
Carl Williams Jr., Age 94, of Arcanum, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the EverHeart Hospice unit in Wayne Hospital, Greenville. He was preceded in death by a son, Jim Williams & by sisters Vesta Canan & Betty Wogoman. He retired from GM and he was a US...
COFFEE WITH THE COMMISSIONER
This month Commissioner Stegall’s “Coffee with the Commissioner” meeting will be Saturday, August 13th at the A&B Coffee Company located at 4th and Broadway in Greenville. Commissioner Stegall will be there from 8:30 to 9:30 to answer questions and any concerns you may have. It is hoped...
Cynthia Joan Davis
Cynthia Joan Davis, 59, of Union City, Ohio passed away at her residence Wednesday August 10, 2022. She was born July 15, 1963 daughter of the late Barry Worth and Leona Resor of Union City. She was a member of the American Legion Post 158 in Union City and formerly worked at Cal-Maine for 20 years.
Greenville – Boys golf defeats Fairborn, lose to Troy
Boys golf defeated Fairborn 200-254 in a match played at Turtle Creek. Scoring for the Green and White was Ethan Sunsdahl with a 41, Mason Shuttleworth a 51, Aidan Honeyman a 54, and Drew Beisner a 54. Also playing was Cooper Hunt with a 57 and Spencer Archey a 57....
Ginghamsburg Church Donates Busload of School Supplies
Ginghamsburg Church (Tipp City, OH) has three campuses, one of which – the Fort McKinley Campus – is located on the corner of Siebenthaler and Salem in Dayton. Belle Haven Elementary is within two miles of Ginghamsburg’s Fort McKinley Campus. Over the years, the Ginghamsburg community has extended care and support to the children of Belle Haven Elementary, including on-site festivals, sports camps and tutoring.
COMMISSIONER’S CORNER 8/11/2022
July has been a busy month in the Commissioner’s office. With the festivities of the Fourth of July, and The Annie Oakley Festival and the Gathering at Garst and others, this has been a one of our more fun months!. The office has been busy also with continuing projects....
Commissioners scheduled a “SPECIAL SESSION” in addition to the Regular Sessions
The Darke County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a “Special Session” to be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., for receiving of SEALED BIDS which will be publicly opened and read aloud for “Village of Hollansburg-Elm Street Sidewalk Construction”. The Board of Commissioners will also hold their “Regular Sessions” on that Tuesday & Thursday at 1:30 p.m. that same week. All Session meetings will be held at the Commissioner’s Office, 520 S. Broadway, Greenville.
INJURY CRASH
On August 11, 2022 at approximately 4:36pm Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Rescue, North Star Fire and CareFlight responded to the intersection of Greenville-St. Mary’s Road and Medford Road for a two vehicle injury crash. Preliminary investigation revealed a red 2005 Chevy Cavalier driven by Douglas Winger 58,...
Roundabout Opens In Darke County
The single-lane modern roundabout at U.S.36/SR 121 is officially open. The intersection, which is on the Governor’s Top 150 list for safety improvements, was experiencing a higher number of crashes than anticipated. The roundabout will help reduce the number of “T-bone” crashes by reducing the number of conflict points while maintaining traffic through the intersection.
REGULAR SESSION DARKE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Agenda of today’s meeting (August 11, 1:30 PM) Resolution R-295-2022: Examination & Allowance of Bills. Resolution R-296-2022: Transfer of Appropriations (Darke Co. Commissioners, Engineer & Municipal Court. Mater Agreement for Professional Services (between Darke Co. Commissioners and Brund Consulting LLC (CHIP) Resolution R-297-2022: Fund Avance (2020 Critical Infrastructure Grant)
