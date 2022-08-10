Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in alleged kidnapping case in Northampton
Police in Northampton have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in a kidnapping.
fallriverreporter.com
VIDEO: Dartmouth Police searching for early morning attempted break-in suspect
Dartmouth Police are looking for the public’s help to identify an attempted breaking and entering suspect. DPD is looking for some help to identifying the man who attempted to break into a house near Crapo Field this morning at approximately 3:00 a.m. while trying to cover his face with his hand.
fallriverreporter.com
Police looking for Massachusetts homeless man accused of assault and rape at MBTA station
Boston – A Massachusetts man is wanted on a disturbing charge. Transit Police detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Steven Wade Coffey for Rape. It is alleged that the Assault and Rape occurred at the MBTA’s Tuft’s Medical Station on Thursday, August 4 at 2:30 a.m.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman arrested after being accused of assaulting several officers after attempting to pick up child while drunk
Police arrested a Massachusetts woman on multiple charges after she allegedly assaulted an officer while being taken into custody for Operating Under the Influence. Ludlow Police were dispatched to the Whitney Park Summer Program on Howard Street for a report of an adult who was very unsteady on her feet and smelled of alcohol while arriving to pick up a juvenile participant in the program.
Ludlow woman arrested for OUI and assaulting police officers
The Ludlow police arrested a town resident on multiple charges after resisting arrest when being picked up for Operating Under the Influence (OUI).
fallriverreporter.com
Convicted murderer arraigned in 40+ year old rape and murder of 19-year-old Massachusetts woman
BOSTON, August 11, 2022—A man incarcerated for murder in Alabama was arraigned Thursday in a Boston courtroom for the 1980 rape and murder of 19-year-old Wendy Dansereau, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. Steven Fike was arraigned today in Suffolk Superior Court after his extradition from Alabama, where he is...
Alleged scammer arrested in Hadley after demanding $330K in gold bars from victim
A New Jersey man was arrested in Hadley after an alleged scam where a victim was told to give the suspect $330,000 worth of gold bars.
fallriverreporter.com
Fairhaven man accused of larceny, breaking and entering, stealing vehicle, setting business on fire
TEWKSBURY – Chief Ryan Columbus reports that the Tewksbury Police Department, with the assistance of multiple public safety partners, arrested and charged a Fairhaven man with breaking and entering and several other charges. On Monday at approximately 2:45 p.m., Tewksbury Police responded to a report of a break-in at...
fallriverreporter.com
Police make arrest on several charges after seizing $500,000 worth of methamphetamine through the mail
Police made an arrest this week after seizing a large quantity of drugs. According to Pawtucket Police, on Wednesday, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the US Postal Inspector’s Office, and East Providence Police K9-“CHIKO”, executed a court-ordered search warrant on Jefferson Avenue in the city of Pawtucket.
fallriverreporter.com
27-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck multiple times by vehicles in a hit-and-run on Massachusetts highway
A Massachusetts man has been killed after being struck by multiple vehicles late Saturday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival, Troopers determined that a 27-year-old man from Worcester, Mass., had been struck by multiple vehicles.
fallriverreporter.com
VIDEO: Somerset Police looking for suspect in break-in that damaged business
The Somerset Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect pictured above. On Wednesday August 3, at approximately 2:45 a.m., the pictured suspect forced entry into the Chic Salon, located at 359 Wilbur Avenue. He made a hasty search for a cash drawer before being...
fallriverreporter.com
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development
BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
manchesterinklink.com
Former city restaurant owner, retired in Greece but back for brother’s funeral, arrested for 20-year-old debt
MANCHESTER, NH – Charles “Chuck” Kalantzis, a retired restaurateur living in Greece, returned to the Queen City to attend his brother’s funeral only to be arrested on civil warrants concerning debts from more than 21 years ago. Funeral services for his brother Arthur Kalantzis, 73, had...
Man charged in deadly shooting inside Everett apartment
EVERETT, Mass. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting inside an Everett apartment in July. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, has been charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson. Sutson, a Lynn resident, was shot and killed inside an apartment on...
Man accused of brutally beating mom and daughter at gas station, causing crash on Mass. Pike
A man upset over a failed credit card transaction brutally beat a mother and her daughter at a gas station in Auburn and then caused a car wreck on the Massachusetts Turnpike as he fled the scene, authorities said. Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing charges including unarmed...
ABC6.com
Woman arrested after 10 kilograms of meth found in search of Pawtucket apartment
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was arrested Wednesday after a drug bust in Pawtucket. Pawtucket police said they searched an apartment on Jefferson Avenue after a “suspicious” package was sent from California. Inside the package, police found 10 kilograms of methamphetamine. Rayne Goyette was charged with...
Register Citizen
Man was stabbed to death on Enfield town green, medical examiner says
ENFIELD — A man who was found dead in a gazebo on the town green early Wednesday was stabbed to death, according to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Christopher Kennedy, 56, died of stab wounds to his torso. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.
Update: Man dies after shooting in Mattapan Thursday night
BOSTON — Boston Police announce Friday morning a death investigation is underway following a shooting in Mattapan Thursday night. Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on the scene moments later, an officer located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
fallriverreporter.com
One dead, one rescued by bystanders after fiery crash in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO — Chief Scott Lachance reports that the Attleboro Fire Department responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash this evening. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Attleboro Fire responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of South Avenue at West Street. Upon arrival, first responders found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree and was fully engulfed in flames.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Suspects try to shoplift from South Willow store, then threaten to beat up employees
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
