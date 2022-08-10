ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman arrested after being accused of assaulting several officers after attempting to pick up child while drunk

Police arrested a Massachusetts woman on multiple charges after she allegedly assaulted an officer while being taken into custody for Operating Under the Influence. Ludlow Police were dispatched to the Whitney Park Summer Program on Howard Street for a report of an adult who was very unsteady on her feet and smelled of alcohol while arriving to pick up a juvenile participant in the program.
fallriverreporter.com

27-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck multiple times by vehicles in a hit-and-run on Massachusetts highway

A Massachusetts man has been killed after being struck by multiple vehicles late Saturday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival, Troopers determined that a 27-year-old man from Worcester, Mass., had been struck by multiple vehicles.
fallriverreporter.com

VIDEO: Somerset Police looking for suspect in break-in that damaged business

The Somerset Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect pictured above. On Wednesday August 3, at approximately 2:45 a.m., the pictured suspect forced entry into the Chic Salon, located at 359 Wilbur Avenue. He made a hasty search for a cash drawer before being...
fallriverreporter.com

Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development

BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Update: Man dies after shooting in Mattapan Thursday night

BOSTON — Boston Police announce Friday morning a death investigation is underway following a shooting in Mattapan Thursday night. Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on the scene moments later, an officer located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

One dead, one rescued by bystanders after fiery crash in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO — Chief Scott Lachance reports that the Attleboro Fire Department responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash this evening. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Attleboro Fire responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of South Avenue at West Street. Upon arrival, first responders found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree and was fully engulfed in flames.

