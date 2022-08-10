CELINA, OH (WLIO) - A Celina couple is in federal custody for taking part in the January 6th incident at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Don and Shawndale Chilcoat are in the Lucas County Jail on the federal charges of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Congress; Disorderly Conduct on Capital Grounds; Parade, Demonstrate, or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings; and Obstruction or Impeding any Official Proceeding.

CELINA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO