Urbana Citizen
Long day at the fair
Everly Powell, 8, sleeps with her feeder Walter after a long day of shows at the Champaign County Fair. Today is the final day of the fair.
hoosieragtoday.com
Wayne and Randolph County Farmers Finish Among Top 3 in Wheat Yield Contest
Seed Genetics Direct recently announced the winners of their annual Wheat Yield Contest for 2022. Jimmy Cunningham and Ron Foor of Cunningham and Foor, LLC from Washington Court House, Ohio earned the top bragging rights with a first-place finish of 144.11 bushels per acre yield. Placing second was Jacob Cates...
countynewsonline.org
Commissioners scheduled a “SPECIAL SESSION” in addition to the Regular Sessions
The Darke County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a “Special Session” to be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., for receiving of SEALED BIDS which will be publicly opened and read aloud for “Village of Hollansburg-Elm Street Sidewalk Construction”. The Board of Commissioners will also hold their “Regular Sessions” on that Tuesday & Thursday at 1:30 p.m. that same week. All Session meetings will be held at the Commissioner’s Office, 520 S. Broadway, Greenville.
Assisted living facility in Darke County gets over $600K from USDA
USDA Rural Development Ohio State Director Jonathan McCracken announced Thursday the grants to 10 rural health care organization to help expand critical services.
countynewsonline.org
REGULAR SESSION DARKE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Agenda of today’s meeting (August 11, 1:30 PM) Resolution R-295-2022: Examination & Allowance of Bills. Resolution R-296-2022: Transfer of Appropriations (Darke Co. Commissioners, Engineer & Municipal Court. Mater Agreement for Professional Services (between Darke Co. Commissioners and Brund Consulting LLC (CHIP) Resolution R-297-2022: Fund Avance (2020 Critical Infrastructure Grant)
Daily Advocate
Tire Recycling Day set for Sept. 21
GREENVILLE – Tired of looking at those old tires lying around? Not only are they an eyesore, they can be dangerous. The Darke County Solid Waste District wants to help you with your tire problem. The district and EPA will be sponsoring a used tire collection on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Recent shootings of area law enforcement officers leave communities wanting answers
CEDARVILLE — Three area law enforcement officers shot in the last month is a troubling trend that leaves communities wanting for answers:. July 12: Clearcreek Twp. Police Officer Eric Ney is shot and seriously wounded while investigating a report of domestic violence. July 24: Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew...
Government Technology
$3M Broadband Project Connects 415 Homes in Clark County, Ohio
(TNS) — More than 415 Clark County homes and businesses have been connected to broadband services through a $3 million CARES Act-funded expansion project, and additional federal and grant funding will go toward bringing Internet access to more than 1,000 addresses in the county. The broadband expansion project created...
ocj.com
Was planting beans first the right call in 2022?
The 2022 Ohio Crop Tour is made possible by Ohio Field Leader — a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. At least on some farms, there has been a strategy shift in recent years prioritizing planting soybeans first. Will 2022’s statewide narrow planting windows showcase the value of this plan?
miamivalleytoday.com
Council president announces candidacy for mayor
TROY — Troy City Council President William Lutz has announced his candidacy for mayor in the May 2023 Republican Primary. Lutz, who was first elected as an at-large city council member in 2017 and subsequently elected as council president in 2019 and 2021 has stated he feels our community needs an administration that is more responsive to the concerns from residents.
hometownstations.com
Celina couple arrested on federal charges
CELINA, OH (WLIO) - A Celina couple is in federal custody for taking part in the January 6th incident at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Don and Shawndale Chilcoat are in the Lucas County Jail on the federal charges of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Congress; Disorderly Conduct on Capital Grounds; Parade, Demonstrate, or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings; and Obstruction or Impeding any Official Proceeding.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Offers Special Deer Hunts on 14 State Nature Preserves
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By...
City of Xenia may soon increase number of small livestock people can own
XENIA — The City of Xenia may soon allow people to own more chickens and bunnies. Since 2016, the city has allowed its residents to own small livestock and have up to four animals on their property. Recently someone asked the city to increase that number to six. “The...
wrtv.com
Suspect in shooting of Richmond police officer has criminal history dating back to 1994
RICHMOND — The suspect in the shooting of a Richmond police officer is what some would call a 'career criminal' with convictions dating back to 1994. Phillip M. Lee, 47, of Richmond has served more than 20 years in prison for different crimes, according to records obtained by WRTV Investigates, and had just been released from prison on December 31, 2021 after serving 3.5 years in state prison on drug offenses.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Ellen E. Coleman, 53, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of theft. Sentence: 180 days jail. 60 days suspended. $150 fine. Mis-Jude Q. Jackson, 23, of Lima, found guilty of criminal trespass. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Paul Lynch, 50, of Lima, pleaded no...
wamwamfm.com
Update on Richmond Officer Who was Shot
RICHMOND, Ind.—The man who police say shot Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton Wednesday night has a long criminal record, with offenses that go back to when he was 17 years old, some 30 years ago, reported our newsgathering partners at WISH TV, who searched court documents in Wayne County.
peakofohio.com
Carpenter wins big at Champaign County Fair - other livestock winners
The Champaign County Fair wraps up today in Urbana and throughout the week 4-H and FFA students were showing their livestock projects. Gracie Carpenter – Grand Champion Overall Market Gilt. The gilt was purchased for $1,000 by a syndicate of buyers. Grand Champion Born and Raised Gilt. 3rd place in Swine Show Senior Showmanship. 5th overall Breeding Gilt.
countynewsonline.org
COMMISSIONER’S CORNER 8/11/2022
July has been a busy month in the Commissioner’s office. With the festivities of the Fourth of July, and The Annie Oakley Festival and the Gathering at Garst and others, this has been a one of our more fun months!. The office has been busy also with continuing projects....
Washington Twp. to hold cruise-in ice cream social this weekend
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Washington Township community is invited to a day full of ice cream and entertainment this Sunday. Located at the Washington Twp. RecPlex, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington Township Fire Department will be hosting an ice cream social for the community. The...
Land Bank to demolish downtown property
LIMA — The Land Bank program recently obtained $500,000 in funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant. Allen County Auditor Rachel Gilroy and Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan met with the City of Lima’s Design Review Board on Thursday afternoon to further discuss a demolition in downtown Lima.
