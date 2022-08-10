Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Beamer Family Foundation gives back to Midlands elementary schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Beamer Family Foundation, the non-profit launched by Shane Beamer and wife, will sponsor four elementary schools in the Midlands for back-to-school. The four schools are Joseph Keels Elementary School, Jackson Creek Elementary, L.W. Conder Elementary and Forest Lake Elementary. The non-profit will be giving out...
Orangeburg County schools offer hefty incentive as sign-on bonus for new teachers
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District will offer an additional $5,000 in teacher sign-on bonuses to certified full-time teachers for the new school year. This comes as the district faces 36 teacher vacancies. “I wish we had known this earlier because I think we could’ve filled...
Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall
SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
abccolumbia.com
BACK ON CAMPUS: SC State welcomes new students for fall semester
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Around a thousand new students are preparing to start classes at South Carolina State University this fall. Thursday morning, many of them moved into on-campus housing and got oriented to the campus. “When you come into these gates, you’re going to leave changed in some...
communitytimessc.com
Claflin University Freedom School Prepares Area Youth For Academic Success
Claflin University's Freedom School concluded its summer activities recently with a closing presentation that featured speeches on topics such as climate change, conflict resolution, healthy lifestyles, step performances, and recognition of the program's outstanding scholars. More than 70 students in the third through the eighth grades participated in the Freedom...
WIS-TV
Columbia business raises billboards in support of injured deputy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia business has a simple message for an injured deputy, “Pray for Sarah Merriman, injured while serving us.”. Billboards went up across the Midlands after Richland County Deputy Sarah Merriman was injured earlier this week after a suspect hit her with a car. Lamar Advertising of Columbia erected eight billboards with the a photo of her and the words printed across it.
WIS-TV
Columbia Children’s Theatre recognized as 2022 SC Theatre of Distinction
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Children’s Theatre (CCT) is being recognized by the South Carolina Theatre Association. The CCT is named as the 2022 South Carolina Theatre of Distinction. The annual award is given to a theatre in the state that has shown a history of artistic, educational or educational excellence.
Deion Jamison makes history in South Carolina education
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In May, Deion Jamison received the honor of being recognized as South Carolina's 2023 Teacher of the Year, making him the first Black man to earn the title that has recognized excellence in education since 1956. Born and educated in what's historically been called the educational...
coladaily.com
Sharon Chisolm awarded Richland District Two 'School Bus Driver of the Year'
Richland School District Two recently awarded Sharon Chisolm the 2022 School Bus Driver of the Year. Annually the district's Transportation Department selects four drivers of the quarter and then an overall driver of the year. According to Killian Hub Transportation Manager Robert White, drivers are judged on their driving skills and written and oral tests.
Two current or former SC General Assembly members connected to Project Pascalis litigation
At least three current or former members of the South Carolina General Assembly are connected to the litigation over Aiken's Project Pascalis redevelopment project. Filings on the S.C. Judicial Department's website provide information about the attorneys representing the nine people and entities that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit and 40 people and entities named as defendants in the suit.
WIS-TV
Health U: DHEC Back-to-School vaccine requirements
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Back-to-school time is officially here, and as parents get their kids ready to take on the classroom--they may need to know about some new vaccination policies in place before the first day. Doctor Cooper Gunter Lexington Medical Center Batesburg-Leesville Primary Care informs parents on what shots...
Food Truck Fridays continues at BullStreet in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just about everyone looks forward to Fridays. The day signals to most folks the beginning of the weekend and an excuse to do something special or indulge in a treat -- especially around lunchtime. If you don't already have plans for lunch, City of Columbia has...
WIS-TV
Lexington Two clear bag policy goes into effect next week
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District Two will implement a clear bag rule for athletics events starting next Friday. The clear bag rule is similar to other Midlands districts and event venues. The district says this rule will be implemented to increase safety for fans, players, coaches, and...
WIS-TV
First homeless shelter in Lee County seeking donations
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Lee County Shared Hope Incorporated (LCSH) is calling for donations to support the construction and longevity of their incoming homeless shelter. LCSH is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded through a Methodist church in response to the death of a homeless veteran in 2020. Without a brick-and-mortar facility,...
Let me tell you some good news
I enjoy hearing positive, upbeat news and often say in conversation, “tell me something good.” I’ve decided today to turn the tables on myself and “tell you something good.” So here we go. The Spartan Races at the Johnson Farm and Lynch’s Woods were a...
coladaily.com
Preseason jamborees starts this weekend
Dress rehearsals are important in many aspects of life but when you are 16, 17 or 18 years old and play high school football, one of the highest ones on your list include the first exhibition under game-like conditions. If you look across the Midlands this weekend, you have several...
WBTV
Police: Lancaster, S.C. 3-year-old reported missing found in Va.
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police have ended their search for 3-year-old Zoya Meredith. She was reported missing Aug. 12 after her caregiver told police the child’s biological mother, Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith, entered the home, assaulted the caregiver, and took Zoya. She was found around 2...
Deputy struck by car in Columbia out of the hospital, recovering at home
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County deputy who was injured when she was hit by a suspect's car earlier this week has been released from the hospital. Richland County deputies said late Friday that Deputy Sarah Merriman is now at home and is recovering with her K9 partner, Rudy.
WIS-TV
Autopsy results released for missing boater
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a missing Lake Murray boater was found Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). On July 31, Terrance Butler, 31, of Edgefield, was reported missing near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park after he went into the water and never came back.
WIS-TV
Possible solar farm in Sumter facing criticism
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Kershaw County superintendent speaks about school safety. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. New details in RCSD deputies ambush case. Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:10...
