texags.com
Shemar Stewart & LT Overton speak about the transition to college ball
Defensive ends Shemar Stewart and LT Overton were two members of Texas A&M's historic 2022 signing class, and now they're grinding through fall camp. With kickoff less than three weeks ago, the duo sat down for another Stacked exclusive interview.
texags.com
The anatomy of a camp quarterback battle with former QB Jake Hubenak
Former Texas A&M quarterback Jake Hubenak joined Friday morning's edition of TexAgs Radio to go inside a fall camp quarterback battle and share his thoughts on what it's like competing to be QB1 for the Maroon & White. Key notes from Jake Hubenak interview. It's the best quarterback battle I...
ESPN
Texas A&M Aggies top annual underachiever tiers of college football
Texas A&M fans, I'm ready for you. I recognize it's never fun for fans to see their team headlining college football's underachiever tiers. Texas A&M has one of the largest and most prideful fan bases in the sport, so much so that it is synonymous with a number, 12. And although the home of the 12th Man was an easy pick to lead off the tiers, the truth about a team's lack of performance can sting.
texags.com
2022 Texas A&M Football Wallpapers
August is upon us, we're already two weeks into Fall Camp, and we are officially less than a month away from Aggie Football. So it's time for you to finally retire last year's wallpapers and upgrade your devices, Ags. Enjoy, and #BTHOeveryone. Click the links below each photo to download...
News Channel 25
Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
kwhi.com
POSSIBLE HOSTAGE SITUATION NEAR BLINN-BRYAN CAMPUS RESOLVED
The Blinn College District gave an “all clear” notice at 10:30 a.m. after issuing an alert at 9 a.m. The situation occurred at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hollow Hill Drive. Bryan police say the call was “unsubstantiated”, and that officers will be investigating the...
KBTX.com
Grassfire destroys two structures in Burleson County
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A grassfire in rural Burleson County destroyed two structures just outside of Caldwell Friday evening. Three outhouses were also destroyed. Snook VFD, Beaver Creek and Sommerville VFDs responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m. Friday. The fire started in the 700 block of N Berry...
WacoTrib.com
Region 12 director gets top accolade
Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
Texas A&M faculty leaders say President leaving them out of major decisions
Faculty leaders at Texas A&M University in College Station are calling on President Kathy Banks to better collaborate and be more transparent with professors about changes to the university.
KBTX.com
‘Extreme drought’ prompts Bryan, College Station to issue disaster declaration
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Almost 96% of Brazos County is classified in the “Extreme drought” category, and 20% is in the “Exceptional drought” category, according to the City of College Station. Both Bryan and College Station declared a local state of disaster for the severe drought and increased wildfire chances.
News Channel 25
Car engulfed in flames spotted on Highway 6 heading into College Station: Witness
BRYAN, Texas — A car engulfed in flames was spotted this morning on Highway 6 heading into College Station, according to a witness. Around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, a viewer submitted this photo to our station, confirming the incident. EMS was reportedly seen responding to the scene. No further details...
College Station Krispy Kreme offering dozen glazed donuts at national gas average
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Four Wednesdays remain in Krispy Kreme's 'Beat the Pump' offer, which has been going on since June 8. The offer runs through Aug. 31 and is only redeemable when purchased in-store, at the drive-thru or ordered online via online pickup. According to Krispy Kreme's website,...
San Antonio Current
Texas police department under fire after officer posts selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse
The police department of a small town east of Austin is catching online criticism after sharing a photo of one of its officers posing with Kyle Rittenhouse on Facebook. The Thrall police department posted the selfie of an unnamed officer and Rittenhouse on Thursday, as first reported by the Express-News. "Make those stops, you never know who you might meet," the caption said. "Today it was Kyle Rittenhouse, welcome to Texas"
KBTX.com
Amazon Prime drone delivery takes over Century Square lawn
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Amazon Prime showcased its new drone delivery service that will arrive in College Station by the end of this year. Hundreds of people gathered on the lawn at Century Square to enjoy a morning of innovation and excitement. An Amazon Prime drone was on display to the public, and Amazon Prime staff was there to answer any questions people had.
KBTX.com
School supplies stolen from teacher’s front porch
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A teacher in College Station had a setback right as the school year is about to begin. While she was working in her classroom Wednesday night, the school supplies she ordered online and delivered to her home were stolen from her front porch. The video...
News Channel 25
Power outage in College Station reported, about 1,800 customers impacted
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A power outage is currently impacting 1,800 customers in College Station, officials said. As of 10:14 a.m. this morning, it's being reported that customers in the following areas are being impacted: Harvey Mitchell Parkway, Texas Avenue, Rock Prairie Road and Welsh Avenue. Crews are said...
Here in Texas, We're Getting Scammed Out of Millions—for Water | Opinion
Unless things change dramatically, there's no end in sight.
