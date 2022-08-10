Read full article on original website
BBC
European Aquatics Championships: David Popovici, 17, breaks 100m freestyle world record
Watch 17-year-old David Popovici break the world record in the 100m freestyle with a time of 46.86 seconds at the European Aquatics Championships. Follow the European Championships on the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
BBC
Raheem Sterling: Chelsea forward 'needed fresh challenge' away from Man City
Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling said he "couldn't afford to waste time" not playing regularly at Manchester City and wanted "a fresh challenge". After seven years at City, Sterling moved to Chelsea for £50m last month.
BBC
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester City: No plan for new signings - Brendan Rodgers
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says the club has no plans to make any new summer signings, despite a slow start to the season. Watch Match of the Day on Saturday 13 August at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
