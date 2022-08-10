ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

CBS New York

First drive-thru cannabis dispensary in N.J. officially open

LODI, N.J. -- New Jersey's first drive-thru cannabis dispensary officially opened for business Saturday.It's been less than four months since the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state, and 17 recreational dispensaries have opened shop.As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports, it's a new way to pick up cannabis."It was very convenient because they have a drive-thru and this is their opening day," one customer said.After a soft launch a few weeks ago, the first drive-thru pot dispensary in New Jersey is officially open for business. It's located at the Apothecarium on Route 17 in Lodi.TerrAscend Corporation owns and operates the Apothecarium...
LODI, NJ
NJ.com

Another town is gearing up for N.J. legal weed sales

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. A South Jersey town is gearing up for adult recreational marijuana sales by approving its first medical...
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rock 104.1

Blackwood NJ Restaurant Undergoing Yet Another Transformation

From pizza, to seafood, to...? One restaurant in Blackwood, New Jersey is about to start serving another kind of cuisine. For a long time, the space at 1661 Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township belonged to Big Cheez Pizzeria and Ristorante. Then, last year, the restaurant morphed from a pizzeria to...
RESTAURANTS
Rock 104.1

7 Smells a True New Jerseyan Would Recognize

As with every state, there are experiences hyper-specific to New Jersey. Some of those experiences are smells. We started talking on Thursday’s show about the NJ-specific smells that people could identify. Whether good or bad, how many of them are you familiar with?. Exit 13. Let’s get the obvious...
LIFESTYLE
Cat Country 107.3

Day 3 of Rotten Egg Smell Making People Physically Ill in South Jersey

EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think

One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

The best teacher in every NJ county for 2022-2023

The New Jersey Department of Education has announced the 21 educators who've been named the state's County Teachers of the Year for 2022-2023. These individuals will network with educators throughout the state and serve as ambassadors for the state's public schools during the upcoming academic year, according to DOE. "These...
EDUCATION
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

