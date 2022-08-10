Read full article on original website
First drive-thru cannabis dispensary in N.J. officially open
LODI, N.J. -- New Jersey's first drive-thru cannabis dispensary officially opened for business Saturday.It's been less than four months since the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state, and 17 recreational dispensaries have opened shop.As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports, it's a new way to pick up cannabis."It was very convenient because they have a drive-thru and this is their opening day," one customer said.After a soft launch a few weeks ago, the first drive-thru pot dispensary in New Jersey is officially open for business. It's located at the Apothecarium on Route 17 in Lodi.TerrAscend Corporation owns and operates the Apothecarium...
Atlantic City Announces the Re-Funding of Police at Jersey Shore’s Largest City
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and the Atlantic City Police Department...
Another town is gearing up for N.J. legal weed sales
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. A South Jersey town is gearing up for adult recreational marijuana sales by approving its first medical...
Why Are So Many Amazon Workers in New Jersey Dying on the Job?
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ – New Jersey Congressman Donald Norcross called for The Occupational Health and Safety...
Drugs and Murder: Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged for Homicide on New Years Day, 2019
Authorities say a 32-year-old man, who is already serving a lengthy prison sentence on drug-related charges, has now been charged in connection to a 2019 New Year's Day homicide in Atlantic City. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, on January 1, 2019, the Atlantic City Police Department was called...
NJ tax rebates: How much relief do you really get? A town-by-town look
TRENTON – The new state budget includes $2 billion for property tax rebates for around 2.1 million households, which is a marked increase from recent years though not a record. The tax credits and checks on track to be paid next May through what has been rechristened as the...
Stimulus Bill Gives New Jersey Renters and Homeowners One-Time Payments
Many residents are struggling to cope with inflation. And states are planning to help. Each program benefits different groups of citizens. This time the state relief will go to the renters and homeowners of New Jersey. The other resident's support program also focused on a specific group.
Atlantic City, NJ, Woman Gets Big Jail Time for Drug Distribution Offenses
A woman from Atlantic City will be spending quite a long time behind bars after being convicted of two drug distribution offenses. Following a nine-day trial in Camden federal court, 33-year-old Rajeri Curry was convicted of,. One count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and...
Atlantic City Iconic Civil Rights Building Will Temporarily Close
Multiple members of the Atlantic City government have reported to us that Atlantic City’s All Wars Memorial Building will be closing until further notice. The City Hall employees only agreed to speak with us anonymously, concerned about potential political retaliation from Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small. The HVAC system...
Blackwood NJ Restaurant Undergoing Yet Another Transformation
From pizza, to seafood, to...? One restaurant in Blackwood, New Jersey is about to start serving another kind of cuisine. For a long time, the space at 1661 Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township belonged to Big Cheez Pizzeria and Ristorante. Then, last year, the restaurant morphed from a pizzeria to...
7 Smells a True New Jerseyan Would Recognize
As with every state, there are experiences hyper-specific to New Jersey. Some of those experiences are smells. We started talking on Thursday’s show about the NJ-specific smells that people could identify. Whether good or bad, how many of them are you familiar with?. Exit 13. Let’s get the obvious...
Think spotted lanternflies in N.J. are bad now? It’ll get worse this fall.
Depending on where you live in New Jersey, it can feel like spotted lanternflies are everywhere. The invasive bug doesn’t sting or bite, but it can cause damage to certain plants and trees in the state, agriculture officials said. It first arrived in Pennsylvania in 2014, and came over to New Jersey five years later.
Loosen Your Belt: The Top 5 Places for Hoagies (Subs) at the NJ Shore
The hoagie. An elongated sandwich featuring any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread. A true culinary staple in South Jersey and Philly. Of course, if you're down the shore, you probably call them a "sub," but for the...
Spotted lanternfly invasion is so bad N.J. residents no longer need to report sightings
Chances are by now you felt some crunch underfoot while running errands, caught a few in your windshield wiper on a drive or encountered hundreds while trying to soak in the sun at the beach. “We have confirmed populations of spotted lanternfly in every New Jersey county,” a spokesman with...
Who Else Was New Jersey Assemblyman Greg McGuckin and the OC GOP Spying On?
TOMS RIVER, NJ – They call it political research, but when Ocean County Assemblyman and...
Day 3 of Rotten Egg Smell Making People Physically Ill in South Jersey
EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think
One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
Great New Jersey Stores That We Once Loved That Are Now Closed
This was such a nostalgic project to put together. We asked our readers, family members and friends to send us their favorite department stores in New Jersey that were a big part of their lives … but, are now closed. Immediately following this brief narrative, we have put together...
Popular Website Says This NJ City is Among the Worst to Visit in America
A popular website says one city in New Jersey is among the worst to visit in the entire country. The editors at mindyourdollars.com recently assembled a list of the 40 worst cities to visit in America. The best that I can tell, there is no formal methodology to the towns...
The best teacher in every NJ county for 2022-2023
The New Jersey Department of Education has announced the 21 educators who've been named the state's County Teachers of the Year for 2022-2023. These individuals will network with educators throughout the state and serve as ambassadors for the state's public schools during the upcoming academic year, according to DOE. "These...
