Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Will vs TenZ battle ends with disappointment for Sentinels, whose VALORANT season hits end of the line
Shroud brought the VALORANT viewers, but couldn’t help bring Sentinels to Champions. Two all-elite teams battled it out during a knockout match of VCT Last Chance Qualifiers today and Sentinels had their dreams of reaching Champions slashed after their loss to 100 Thieves. The match was a tense one....
dotesports.com
How to switch servers in Tower of Fantasy
The excitement surrounding the new sci-fi fantasy game Tower of Fantasy was high before the game launched with over 4 million pre-registrations, and the excitement has only continued to grow following the game’s official launch on Aug. 10. Tower of Fantasy transports players to a world called Aida and allows them to design their main character, collect other unique characters, find and obtain loot, take on numerous enemies, and otherwise explore a massively detailed open world.
dotesports.com
The best League of Legends meta champions for all roles
In League of Legends, champions in each position have different tasks to complete throughout the game. These errands vary depending on your composition, the enemy squad, and more. League is one of the most complex multiplayer games to date. Every match is different and will give you different challenges throughout.
dotesports.com
Google may soon allow players to launch games from search results via Stadia
It's the next evolution of cloud gaming. Google seems to be testing a new feature that would allow players to launch games from Google search results using Stadia’s cloud services. As reported by IGN, YouTube creator Bryant Chappel discovered the update when Google searching the game Control. Chappel shared...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
How to play Titanium Trials: Endurance mode in Warzone: Rewards, Rules, and more
A special new mode is now live in Call of Duty: Warzone, featuring none other than the Terminator. Titanium Trials: Endurance is available for just two weeks, and it comes with two sets of challenges for players to grind through, featuring numerous special unlockables. Rewards include player cards, double XP tokens, and some very special camos.
dotesports.com
Live player comms will not return to LCS broadcast in Summer Split week 8, league confirms
After experimenting with in-game player comms on the LCS broadcast, the league has confirmed to Dot Esports that the feature will not return to the LCS livestream for the final weekend of the Summer Split. Still, the LCS is open to the idea of bringing live player comms back to the broadcast at some point in the future.
dotesports.com
G2 decimate NAVI on Ascent to punctuate lower bracket EMEA VCT LCQ victory
In what looked like a potentially close VALORANT series, G2 Esports dominated NAVI on their own map pick to take a decisive 2-0 victory today and move on in the lower bracket of the EMEA VCT Last Chance Qualifier. G2 looked confident on the attack side of their Bind pick,...
dotesports.com
Back from the dead: Riot showcases new Chemtech Drake, returning for League’s 2023 preseason
League of Legends’ most infamous dragon is finally making a grand return to Summoner’s Rift. In a new developer’s vlog, Riot Games’ lead gameplay designer Matthew “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison confirmed that the Chemtech Drake will be reintroduced in the 2023 preseason—and the toxic high-flyer is coming with a whole new set of effects.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Falling Fnatic stocks and rising underdogs: The most exciting storylines heading into final 2022 LEC Summer Split superweek
The European League of Legends scene has been one hell of a rollercoaster throughout the 2022 LEC Summer split, with multiple top teams battling at the top of the league standings and a handful of underdogs brawling for the final spot in the upcoming playoffs. There are only three games...
dotesports.com
Riot wants to welcome more League players to jungle role with changes to position’s mechanics and systems for 2023 preseason
Being a jungler in League of Legends can be tough. The position has always been notorious for being one of the most difficult to try for the first time, while also tough to master at a high level. Players need a ton of game knowledge and skill just to be,...
dotesports.com
Kirby’s Dream Buffet gets a release date—and it’s sooner than players thought
Kirby’s Dream Buffet, which is a Kirby-themed game that borrows the successful obstacle course based model of Fall Guys, got a release date today, and players won’t need to wait long to get their hands on it. Nintendo told players today that the game will be in their...
dotesports.com
New Final Fantasy XIV Raid series pits players against familiar creature
The continuation of the Pandaemonium Raid series is coming with Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.2, and during Live Letter 72, producers Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida and Toshio Murouchi gave a sneak peek at one of the new fights included in the series. The second Raid series will have another...
dotesports.com
The best summoner name availability checkers for League of Legends
Over the past decade, millions of players have at least tried out Riot Games’ hit MOBA title, League of Legends. It is one of the most popular games in the world, and unique and clever user names will be hard to come by. Some players want a simple name...
dotesports.com
Evil Geniuses, Outsiders, and Gaimin Gladiators qualify for Dota 2’s The International 2022
With three days left in Dota 2’s Arlington Major, three more teams have qualified for The International 2022, locking in the final set of direct invites before the event even ends. Evil Geniuses, Outsiders, and Gaimin Gladiators claimed the final direct invites for the TI11 on the first day...
dotesports.com
Best places to land in Kings Canyon: Best Apex Legends POIs and high-tier loot areas
The Kings Canyon of today is not the Kings Canyon you started with. Over the seasons, developer Respawn has made a huge amount of changes to Apex Legends‘ first map in order to make it feel fair, fun, and much less fragmented. Its most recent major iteration arrived in season 14 with the Reforged update, which added a redesigned version of Skull Town to the map, changed its rotational paths, and made it a lighter, brighter experience.
dotesports.com
Best Call of Duty: Warzone Stat Tracker Sites
In 2022, it’s crucial for any Call of Duty: Warzone player to have a Warzone tracker at their disposal. There are several websites that track your stats in Warzone, and they all have their uses to help you review previous games and potentially help you improve. Or, you could just use them to see how good your stats are and compare them to your friend who just stinks.
dotesports.com
Riot plans mid-scope updates for Neeko and Syndra in League
Riot Games announced plans for two more mid-scope updates to Neeko and Syndra today, adding more names to the ever-growing stack of League of Legends champions set to receive these type of changes. In a recent developer vlog, Ryan “Reav3” Mireles, the lead producer of gameplay on League, dropped a...
dotesports.com
Zain secures title of top Smash Melee player but community isn’t too happy with this MPGR ranking
There is always going to be some level of controversy, contention, or outrage whenever a well-known ranking system is updated, but with the return of the Melee Panda Global Ranking (MPGR) after more than three years of hiatus, players and fans have a lot to say about the final listing.
dotesports.com
Stewie2K drops major update on VALORANT plans ahead of next year
Former CS:GO star Jake “Stewie2K” Yip is determined to become a professional VALORANT player in the near future. After being removed from Evil Geniuses’ CS:GO roster on July 28 and pivoting to content creation, Stewie2K has been grinding VALORANT nonstop on his stream. In his latest stream...
dotesports.com
How to play Vantage in Apex Legends
Vantage is no stranger to death. As a recon legend hailing from the wild and frozen planet of Págos, she’s used to marking and taking out targets to survive. In season 14 of Apex Legends, she made her debut in the Apex Games, taking her homemade sniper rifle and adorable bat Echo with her on her quest to clear her mother’s name.
Comments / 0