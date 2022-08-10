ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to switch servers in Tower of Fantasy

The excitement surrounding the new sci-fi fantasy game Tower of Fantasy was high before the game launched with over 4 million pre-registrations, and the excitement has only continued to grow following the game’s official launch on Aug. 10. Tower of Fantasy transports players to a world called Aida and allows them to design their main character, collect other unique characters, find and obtain loot, take on numerous enemies, and otherwise explore a massively detailed open world.
The best League of Legends meta champions for all roles

In League of Legends, champions in each position have different tasks to complete throughout the game. These errands vary depending on your composition, the enemy squad, and more. League is one of the most complex multiplayer games to date. Every match is different and will give you different challenges throughout.
Google may soon allow players to launch games from search results via Stadia

It's the next evolution of cloud gaming. Google seems to be testing a new feature that would allow players to launch games from Google search results using Stadia’s cloud services. As reported by IGN, YouTube creator Bryant Chappel discovered the update when Google searching the game Control. Chappel shared...
How to play Titanium Trials: Endurance mode in Warzone: Rewards, Rules, and more

A special new mode is now live in Call of Duty: Warzone, featuring none other than the Terminator. Titanium Trials: Endurance is available for just two weeks, and it comes with two sets of challenges for players to grind through, featuring numerous special unlockables. Rewards include player cards, double XP tokens, and some very special camos.
Best places to land in Kings Canyon: Best Apex Legends POIs and high-tier loot areas

The Kings Canyon of today is not the Kings Canyon you started with. Over the seasons, developer Respawn has made a huge amount of changes to Apex Legends‘ first map in order to make it feel fair, fun, and much less fragmented. Its most recent major iteration arrived in season 14 with the Reforged update, which added a redesigned version of Skull Town to the map, changed its rotational paths, and made it a lighter, brighter experience.
Best Call of Duty: Warzone Stat Tracker Sites

In 2022, it’s crucial for any Call of Duty: Warzone player to have a Warzone tracker at their disposal. There are several websites that track your stats in Warzone, and they all have their uses to help you review previous games and potentially help you improve. Or, you could just use them to see how good your stats are and compare them to your friend who just stinks.
Riot plans mid-scope updates for Neeko and Syndra in League

Riot Games announced plans for two more mid-scope updates to Neeko and Syndra today, adding more names to the ever-growing stack of League of Legends champions set to receive these type of changes. In a recent developer vlog, Ryan “Reav3” Mireles, the lead producer of gameplay on League, dropped a...
Stewie2K drops major update on VALORANT plans ahead of next year

Former CS:GO star Jake “Stewie2K” Yip is determined to become a professional VALORANT player in the near future. After being removed from Evil Geniuses’ CS:GO roster on July 28 and pivoting to content creation, Stewie2K has been grinding VALORANT nonstop on his stream. In his latest stream...
How to play Vantage in Apex Legends

Vantage is no stranger to death. As a recon legend hailing from the wild and frozen planet of Págos, she’s used to marking and taking out targets to survive. In season 14 of Apex Legends, she made her debut in the Apex Games, taking her homemade sniper rifle and adorable bat Echo with her on her quest to clear her mother’s name.
