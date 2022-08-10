Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Related
Filipino-Hawaiian Hula Truck to Open Restaurant This Fall
Hula Bar and Kitchen will open in downtown San Jose this year.
Eater
Filipino-Inspired Ice Cream Lands at Humphry Slocombe Thanks to Hit Restaurant Señor Sisig
Thanks to a sweet collaboration between two popular businesses, there’s a Filipino-inspired ice cream flavor now available at all six Humphry Slocombe locations around the Bay Area. The experimental ice cream company has joined forces with Filipino American food truck-gone-permanent restaurant Senor Sisig on a cinnamon and banana ice cream dubbed “churron” — a mash-up of “churro” and “turon,” the Filipino dessert similar to lumpia except filled with banana and coated in caramelized sugar.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley’s newest pizza spot promises East Coast pies from a lauded chef
Derek Lau didn’t take the usual route on the road toward gastronomic glory. After a long career as a Bay Area DJ, he traded in his decks for dishes about 15 years ago, and learned his craft at spots ranging from gritty neighborhood gems to some of the world’s most lauded kitchens. Now he’s opening a place of his own in Berkeley: State Flour Pizza, an East Coast-inspired pie shop that will start serving diners in the Elmwood this fall.
everythingsouthcity.com
THE BEST OF MEXICO IN ONE PLACE at La Tapatia Mexicatessen on Grand Avenue South San Francisco
Come every weekend and enjoy our delicious birria. 411 Grand Avenue South San Francisco Phone. (650) 589-5881. About La Tapatia, South City’s favorite Mexican eatery!. La Tapatia was established in South San Francisco in 1976 by Eduardo Haro and Humberto Campos. The business was primarily open as a tortilla factory to supply tortillas to restaurants and other stores. However, a small storefront was included to sell their tortillas, along with other Mexican food products to the general public. This was one of the first Mexican stores of its kind to open in the downtown area of South San Francisco, along Grand Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hoodline.com
Bay Area Summertime Happenings 8/12 - 8/14: Jerry Day, a 1940s swing dance, chalk art & so much music
Stu Allen & Mars Hotel perform at Jerry Day 2014 Photo: Henry Hungerland Photography / Jerry Day Committee. Travel back in time this weekend, to summer-of-love San Francisco at the Jerry Day concert or to the 1940s at a WWII living history event and swing dance in San Jose. Or stay in the present with San Jose Jazz Summerfest in San Jose or a choice of chocolate and chalk art in Berkeley or the Laurel World Music Festival in Oakland. Read on for details.
diablomag.com
Joi of Cooking: Concord’s Spicy Joi
Lao cuisine has been around for decades in the East Bay—just not for the typical diner. “When Laotians came to California, they would open Thai restaurants that catered more to American tastes,” says Joi Simmaly, founder of Spicy Joi in Concord. “They’d be eating the good Lao stuff in the back; they just weren’t sharing it in the front. We’re trying to reverse that.”
Oakland deli with rich family history serves the tastiest cheap sandwiches
"There were so many products here in the '60s. You'd smell every kind of spice."
Dressed in shrubbery, determined to scare; 'Bay Area Bushman' performs prank with roots in SF
He sits atop an empty planter in downtown San Jose, watching and waiting. Head to toe in shrubbery, with his cell phone affixed, the content creator who calls himself the "Bay Area Bushman" is prepared for a good scare.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dragons And Unicorns Come To Life At This Enchanting AR Adventure In SF
Have you ever talked to a unicorn? Pet a dragon? You can at The Impossible Zoo, which brings 10 mythical creatures to life at SF’s Palace of Fine Arts, starting August 18th. Using special holographic headsets to interact with this magical world, you’ll embark on a series of quests together. Tickets are now on sale for this unforgettable experience that launches August 18th. The experience drops you into the mysterious Land of Privoz, where it appears that something isn’t quite right with The Impossible Zoo! Through a series of quests in this, you’ll help these mythic creatures, and earn points along the way. Augmented Reality (AR) allows you to see and interact with this amazing world of fantasy and adventure. It’s an exciting adventure for all ages.
'It's stunning': San Francisco's official flower is in full bloom
If you head east past the Conservatory of Flowers just inside Golden Gate Park, you’ll find a San Francisco marvel: the Dahlia Dell. The plot is dedicated completely to the city’s official flower, the Dahlia.
Daiso, much-loved Japanese dollar store chain, to open new San Francisco location
Daiso, the much-loved Japanese dollar store chain with locations across the Bay Area, is expanding in San Francisco. As first reported by the San Francisco Business Times on Thursday, Daiso is opening up an over 5,000-square-foot location in Stonestown Galleria on the mall’s second floor — where many of its most popular restaurants are located.
iheart.com
Crowd Favorite Garlic Festival Returns This Weekend, But In A New Location
A long-awaited garlic festival is coming to Stockton this weekend, but not in Gilroy, where it previously gained notoriety. The Bay Area previously had the Gilroy Garlic festival, but organizers cancelled the event indefinitely earlier this year because of costly insurance coverage. The California Garlic Festival will be at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds from August 13th to the 14th. Think brown sugar garlic ice cream and garlic fries. Stockton's Noceti Group, which puts on the Asparagus Festival, is hosting all things garlic. The Gilroy Garlic Festival had been struggling since the 2019 mass shooting that left four people dead and pulled in no revenue the last two years amid the pandemic. Organizers have said they plan to hold smaller events.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Burlingame, CA [2022 Updated]
Are you looking for the best dining restaurants in Burlingame, CA? Perhaps you have just relocated to Burlingame, and you want to try some of the best local restaurants?. Don’t fret. You’re in the right spot! Burlingame offers many restaurants for patrons to choose from. It has some...
Autoweek.com
San Francisco School Teaches Auto Restoration—and Hosts a Fantastic Car Collection
Given the grey beards who typically populate the classic car show crowds, it’s traditional to wring hands over the future of the hobby. The challenge is to get more young people involved, and some players such as Hagerty have embraced that with youth programs. Auto restorers are also in danger of aging out, and that’s why the tech program at McPherson College in Kansas, active since 1976, has gotten such attention—including from patrons such as Jay Leno, who established scholarships.
Rocky’s Market at Brooklyn Basin in Oakland to close after two short years
The store closes Aug. 31.
losgatan.com
Discover LOST Gatos: Happy Birthday, Los Gatos!
On Aug. 10, 1887—135 years ago today—a newly created Board of Trustees voted to officially incorporate the Town of Los Gatos. Let’s mark the occasion with a quiz about our beloved town’s history. 1. Who was awarded a land grant for El Rancho Rinconada de Los...
After bankruptcy, Toys 'R' Us to open two new stores in Bay Area
Toys 'R' Us continues its comeback.
sfstandard.com
Director’s Cut: A Map to San Francisco in the Movies
The Full House opening credits are legendary—not just because we get to see John Stamos in a mullet, but because they provide some of the most iconic shots of San Francisco. From aerial views of the Golden Gate Bridge to a quaint picnic scene in front of Alamo Square’s Painted Ladies, the television series captured the beauty of the city and its laid-back culture.
We now have the backstory on the Bay Area dog found in a 'small German village'
The dog’s name is Benny – and believe it or not, he’s “a special breed of German dog,” per an update posted to Facebook by Gilroy Police Foundation Vice President Linda Wieck.
sfstandard.com
Scion of SF Coffee Dynasty Attempts Run for District Attorney, Realizes He Needs to Be an Attorney to Qualify
An attempt to run for San Francisco District Attorney by the son of an elite coffee dynasty family was brought to an abrupt end this week when he was told that he could not enter the race because he was not an attorney. Austin Hills, whose family founded Hills Bros....
Comments / 0