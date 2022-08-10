ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Filipino-Inspired Ice Cream Lands at Humphry Slocombe Thanks to Hit Restaurant Señor Sisig

Thanks to a sweet collaboration between two popular businesses, there’s a Filipino-inspired ice cream flavor now available at all six Humphry Slocombe locations around the Bay Area. The experimental ice cream company has joined forces with Filipino American food truck-gone-permanent restaurant Senor Sisig on a cinnamon and banana ice cream dubbed “churron” — a mash-up of “churro” and “turon,” the Filipino dessert similar to lumpia except filled with banana and coated in caramelized sugar.
CALIFORNIA STATE
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley’s newest pizza spot promises East Coast pies from a lauded chef

Derek Lau didn’t take the usual route on the road toward gastronomic glory. After a long career as a Bay Area DJ, he traded in his decks for dishes about 15 years ago, and learned his craft at spots ranging from gritty neighborhood gems to some of the world’s most lauded kitchens. Now he’s opening a place of his own in Berkeley: State Flour Pizza, an East Coast-inspired pie shop that will start serving diners in the Elmwood this fall.
BERKELEY, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

THE BEST OF MEXICO IN ONE PLACE at La Tapatia Mexicatessen on Grand Avenue South San Francisco

Come every weekend and enjoy our delicious birria. 411 Grand Avenue South San Francisco Phone. (650) 589-5881. About La Tapatia, South City’s favorite Mexican eatery!. La Tapatia was established in South San Francisco in 1976 by Eduardo Haro and Humberto Campos. The business was primarily open as a tortilla factory to supply tortillas to restaurants and other stores. However, a small storefront was included to sell their tortillas, along with other Mexican food products to the general public. This was one of the first Mexican stores of its kind to open in the downtown area of South San Francisco, along Grand Avenue.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Oakland, CA
Food & Drinks
Oakland, CA
Lifestyle
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Restaurants
hoodline.com

Bay Area Summertime Happenings 8/12 - 8/14: Jerry Day, a 1940s swing dance, chalk art & so much music

Stu Allen & Mars Hotel perform at Jerry Day 2014 Photo: Henry Hungerland Photography / Jerry Day Committee. Travel back in time this weekend, to summer-of-love San Francisco at the Jerry Day concert or to the 1940s at a WWII living history event and swing dance in San Jose. Or stay in the present with San Jose Jazz Summerfest in San Jose or a choice of chocolate and chalk art in Berkeley or the Laurel World Music Festival in Oakland. Read on for details.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
diablomag.com

Joi of Cooking: Concord’s Spicy Joi

Lao cuisine has been around for decades in the East Bay—just not for the typical diner. “When Laotians came to California, they would open Thai restaurants that catered more to American tastes,” says Joi Simmaly, founder of Spicy Joi in Concord. “They’d be eating the good Lao stuff in the back; they just weren’t sharing it in the front. We’re trying to reverse that.”
CONCORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Mexican Food#Ice Cream Maker#Food Drink#Linus Company Meta#Restaurant Info#De La Creamery#Temescal Brewing#Americans#Nestle
Secret SF

Dragons And Unicorns Come To Life At This Enchanting AR Adventure In SF

Have you ever talked to a unicorn? Pet a dragon? You can at The Impossible Zoo, which brings 10 mythical creatures to life at SF’s Palace of Fine Arts, starting August 18th. Using special holographic headsets to interact with this magical world, you’ll embark on a series of quests together. Tickets are now on sale for this unforgettable experience that launches August 18th. The experience drops you into the mysterious Land of Privoz, where it appears that something isn’t quite right with The Impossible Zoo! Through a series of quests in this, you’ll help these mythic creatures, and earn points along the way. Augmented Reality (AR) allows you to see and interact with this amazing world of fantasy and adventure. It’s an exciting adventure for all ages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
iheart.com

Crowd Favorite Garlic Festival Returns This Weekend, But In A New Location

A long-awaited garlic festival is coming to Stockton this weekend, but not in Gilroy, where it previously gained notoriety. The Bay Area previously had the Gilroy Garlic festival, but organizers cancelled the event indefinitely earlier this year because of costly insurance coverage. The California Garlic Festival will be at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds from August 13th to the 14th. Think brown sugar garlic ice cream and garlic fries. Stockton's Noceti Group, which puts on the Asparagus Festival, is hosting all things garlic. The Gilroy Garlic Festival had been struggling since the 2019 mass shooting that left four people dead and pulled in no revenue the last two years amid the pandemic. Organizers have said they plan to hold smaller events.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Burlingame, CA [2022 Updated]

Are you looking for the best dining restaurants in Burlingame, CA? Perhaps you have just relocated to Burlingame, and you want to try some of the best local restaurants?. Don’t fret. You’re in the right spot! Burlingame offers many restaurants for patrons to choose from. It has some...
BURLINGAME, CA
Autoweek.com

San Francisco School Teaches Auto Restoration—and Hosts a Fantastic Car Collection

Given the grey beards who typically populate the classic car show crowds, it’s traditional to wring hands over the future of the hobby. The challenge is to get more young people involved, and some players such as Hagerty have embraced that with youth programs. Auto restorers are also in danger of aging out, and that’s why the tech program at McPherson College in Kansas, active since 1976, has gotten such attention—including from patrons such as Jay Leno, who established scholarships.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
losgatan.com

Discover LOST Gatos: Happy Birthday, Los Gatos!

On Aug. 10, 1887—135 years ago today—a newly created Board of Trustees voted to officially incorporate the Town of Los Gatos. Let’s mark the occasion with a quiz about our beloved town’s history. 1. Who was awarded a land grant for El Rancho Rinconada de Los...
LOS GATOS, CA
sfstandard.com

Director’s Cut: A Map to San Francisco in the Movies

The Full House opening credits are legendary—not just because we get to see John Stamos in a mullet, but because they provide some of the most iconic shots of San Francisco. From aerial views of the Golden Gate Bridge to a quaint picnic scene in front of Alamo Square’s Painted Ladies, the television series captured the beauty of the city and its laid-back culture.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy