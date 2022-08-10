ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury

Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
NBC Sports

Brett Favre believes he suffered “thousands” of concussions in the NFL

Brett Favre played almost all of his career before the NFL developed an appropriate sensitivity to head injuries. As a result, Favre believes he suffered plenty of them — and kept on playing. Appearing on The Bubba Army radio show, the Hall of Fame quarterback made an estimate as...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Sports

Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert retires

Bengals defensive end Wyatt Hubert, who spent all of 2021 on the non-football injury list, has decided to call it a career. The Bengals announced that Hubert has been placed on the reserve/retired list. He arrived as a seventh-round pick from Kansas State. He was the 235th overall selection in...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Brian Daboll: It was strange not calling offensive plays

The start of the preseason schedule means that it is time for rookies around the league to get their first taste of NFL game action and some coaches also will be experiencing new things this week. Brian Daboll was a head coach for the first time as he led the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: N’Keal Harry undergoing surgery for high-ankle sprain on Thursday

Bears receiver N'Keal Harry reportedly suffered a “severe” high-ankle sprain over the weekend. Now we know more about how long he’ll be out. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Harry will undergo tightrope surgery on Thursday to help stabilize his ankle. Harry is expected to be out for around eight weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Mike Vrabel: Malik Willis needs to be more decisive

Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis played his first game for the team on Thursday night and head coach Mike Vrabel’s review of the third-round pick’s performance could be boiled down to three words. After the Titans lost to the Ravens, Vrabel said in a press conference that Willis...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Lance Lenoir
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
James Bradberry
Person
Jaquiski Tartt
NBC Sports

Report: Zach Wilson suffered bone bruise, possible meniscus injury

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener with a knee injury and head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson would be going for an MRI on Saturday to assess the damage. Saleh said that the initial diagnosis was that Wilson’s ACL is intact and...
NFL
NBC Sports

Travis Etienne: It felt like “the old days” with Trevor Lawrence

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne‘s rookie season was wiped out by a Lisfranc injury he suffered last August, so he had a long wait to get back into a game. That wait ended against the Browns on Friday night when Etienne took the field with fellow 2021 first-round pick and former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence. It’s a pairing that elicited high hopes when they arrived in Jacksonville and Etienne said after the game that teaming up with Lawrence again was a familiar feeling.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson publicly apologizes to “the women I have impacted”

As rumors swirl of a potential settlement of the NFL’s effort to discipline Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, he finally has shown remorse toward the massage therapists who accused him of wrongdoing. “Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#The Eagles#American Football
FOX Sports

Patriots show signs that Belichick's draft slump is ending

The New England Patriots’ 23-21 preseason loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night ended up being a case study of Bill Belichick’s drafting success — and failures — over the last five years. On the same night that receiver Tyquan Thornton, New England’s 2022...
NFL
NBC Sports

What we learned in 49ers' preseason win over Packers

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance provided the memorable moment on Friday night in the 49ers’ preseason opener. Lance unleashed a 76-yard touchdown pass to rookie speedster Danny Gray in the first quarter of the 49ers’ 28-21 win over the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. But...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Tyquan Thornton shows more than speed in impressive preseason debut

The New England Patriots played a lot of rookies in Thursday night's preseason opener against the New York Giants, and one player who stood out was Tyquan Thornton. The 2022 second-round draft pick looked like he belonged on an NFL field. He got the Patriots on the scoreboard at the...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Broncos have no immediate plans to add John Elway, Peyton Manning, or anyone else to ownership group

New Broncos CEO Greg Penner already has mastered the important skill of answering questions without really answering questions. During the press conference introducing the new Walton-Penner ownership group of the Broncos, Penner was asked whether he has had discussions with former Broncos quarterbacks John Elway and Peyton Manning about joining the club as equity holders. In responding to the question, Penner didn’t answer it.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Maiocco's 53-man 49ers roster projection before preseason opener

SANTA CLARA -- After two weeks of practices to open training camp, the 49ers will finally line up against some new faces. The 49ers have preseason games against Green Bay, Minnesota and Houston, along with two joint practices against the Vikings over a 14-day period beginning Friday night at Levi’s Stadium.
NFL
NBC Sports

Roger Goodell’s strong comments about Deshaun Watson could be used against NFL in federal court

As the Miranda warnings explain, Anything you say can and will be used against you. That concept applies in plenty of other legal contexts and settings. When it comes to the blunt, candid comments made by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday regarding Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a question has emerged as to whether Goodell’s remarks will be repeated by the NFL Players Association in any eventual legal battle regarding the inevitable suspension imposed on Watson by appeals officer Peter Harvey.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy