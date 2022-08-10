Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
McPherson residents fighting back against talks by city to remove nearly 40 trees from Lakeside Park
McPHERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - McPherson resident Brian Hopp says the city is known for its big, beautiful trees, especially at Lakeside Park. That's why Tuesday, the town was outraged at what came out of the City Council meeting. "The layout, and how many x's are on that map, it was...
Cowboy Up 5k run and 2 mile walk returns for third year
The local marathon Cowboy Up 5k run and two mile walk is back Aug. 13. For Steve Cathey, the race’s organizer, the race is a combination of an end of summer test for runners and his way of contributing back to his high school alma mater. “I graduated from...
Today in Weather History: Salina sizzling in 1936
In 1936, the low in Wichita was only 86 degrees. This is the warmest low temperature on record for the city. That afternoon, Salina set their all-time record high when the mercury soared to a nasty 118 degrees.
KWCH.com
McPherson Fire Department announces baby boom
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson Fire Department says six crew members are expecting children by the end of the year. The babies are due between Sept. 27 and Dec. 21. The fire department posted a photo on Facebook of the firefighters’ wives showing off their baby bumps while wearing their husband’s gear.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Large truck breaks down, closes Geary Co. road
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A detour has been posted in Geary County after an truck bearing an oversized load stalled on a road while heading toward a nearby manufacturing plant. According to Geary County Emergency Management, a large transport unit has stalled on Liberty Hall Road. Detours have been posted as Liberty Hall Road is […]
Kansas foster care provider sues former leaders over alleged financial misconduct
TOPEKA — The former CEO, chief counsel and IT director for Saint Francis Ministries used their positions to enrich themselves and their friends as the charity neared financial insolvency, according to allegations made in state and federal lawsuits. The Salina-based foster care provider in court documents accused the trinity of overbilling for IT and legal […] The post Kansas foster care provider sues former leaders over alleged financial misconduct appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap negotiates sale of 11,250-square-foot self-storage facility in Kansas
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Crawford Street Storage, an 11,250-square-foot self-storage facility in Salina, Kansas. Robert Cook, associate, and Sean Delaney, senior managing director, both investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a local individual/personal trust. Colby Haugness, Kansas Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
1350kman.com
Fundraisers established for Wamego family involved in fatal crash
Local fundraisers have been established for a Wamego family of four involved in a fatal crash Wednesday on Highway 24. The Tinkel family were in a pickup that overturned after a semi rear ended their vehicle and an SUV just east of Wamego. The crash killed 37-year-old Randy Tinkel and seriously injured his wife, 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, a Wamego Central Elementary School teacher. The couple’s 7 and 2-year-old boys were transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries. A hospital official confirmed Friday afternoon to KMAN that both boys remain in critical condition. KMAN has not been able to confirm the mother’s condition.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Dyson, Michael Dewayne; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Probation Violation. NAME:...
News Channel Nebraska
Wamego, Kansas family member killed in U.S. 24 collision
BEATRICE – One member of a Wamego, Kansas family was killed and three other family members seriously injured, in a crash Wednesday near their hometown. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 37-year-old Randy Tinkel, of Wamego…the driver of a 2013 Ford F-250 pickup, was killed in the accident. 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel and two children, ages seven and two, were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, with serious injuries.
Emporia gazette.com
Car flips north of Admire; driver hurt
An Emporia man was injured late Wednesday when he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed north of Admire. A statement from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said Santiago Hernandez, 25, became drowsy while traveling south on K-99 around 4:50 p.m. He went off the road and flipped his car once near Road 390.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWCH.com
Driver strikes people, building following disturbance at Club Rodeo
The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. Citing the district should focus on unity and academics, the Derby School Board voted down a proposed strategic plan Monday night. 1 killed in Reno County...
FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider
U.S. prosecutors seized $700,000 from bank accounts of an IT executive who allegedly defrauded a Kansas foster care provider of more than $10 million. The post FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Section of N Manhattan Ave. to close for about 14 weeks
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in Manhattan will need to find alternate routes as N Manhattan Ave. is closed for a new concrete pour until November. The City of Manhattan says on Monday, Aug. 15, all traffic on N Manhattan Ave. will be rerouted from E Laramie St. north to Moro St. to allow crews to pour new concrete.
Money, surveillance system stolen from Salina pizza place
Police are investigating a burglary at a central Salina pizza place. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between 10:15 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday, someone entered Little Caesars Pizza, 645 E. Crawford Street, and stole just under $700 from the safe and the $400 video surveillance system.
K-9 apprehends Salina man after pursuit in northern part of city
A pursuit through the northern part of the city ended early this morning when a Salina Police Department K-9 caught up with the driver who was then fleeing on foot. The incident began at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday when an officer noticed that a 2000 Cadillac without a license plate light failed to use a turn signal in the 700 block of N. 12th Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Before the officer could initiate a stop, the car accelerated away from the scene and the officer began a pursuit of the car through parts of north Salina.
Wamego man killed in rear-end collision identified
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 37-year-old Wamego man was killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County when his vehicle became part of a three-vehicle collision. Randy L. Tinkel, 37, Wamego, died Wednesday just after 5:30 p.m. when the 2013 Ford F250 he was driving was hit from the rear while trying to make a left turn on […]
KWCH.com
Man allegedly defrauds $10 million from Kansas contractor
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Federal authorities allege a man defrauded about $10.7 million from an organization that provides foster and adoption services to the state of Kansas. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas filed a civil forfeiture case on Aug. 1 alleging that William Whymark and his company, WMK Research, defrauded Saint Francis Ministries, which is based in Salina. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Whymark denies the allegations. He is not currently facing criminal charges.
WIBW
Wamego boys remain in critical condition after father killed in crash
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Two boys who lost their father in a collision with a semi-truck remain in critical condition in a Kansas City hospital. Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City tells 13 NEWS that the 2- and 7-year-old boys that were passengers in their father’s truck as it was rear-ended by a semi-truck remain in critical condition.
Comments / 0