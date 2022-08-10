ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Art Hotel Is a Colorful Oasis in the Palm Springs Desert

The Art Hotel in Palm Springs, CA, has been looking to book a buyer for a long stay. Owner and designer Tracy Turco reimagined the 1960 lodge as an art-themed, midcentury masterpiece. Featuring eight rooms available for nightly rentals, the hotel was recently available for $2.5 million. Turco and her...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
SFGate

Still Unfinished After 17 Years, $7M Castle Von Frandsen in Idaho Needs a Royal Touch

For anyone who's dreamed of bringing their own Lego fortress to life, this structure is for you. An unfinished lakefront castle in Sagle, ID, is now available for $7 million. The owner "has a unique passion for the medieval times and culture,” says listing agent Danny Davis with Coldwell Banker. “This has been a passion project for him for a long time.”
SAGLE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy