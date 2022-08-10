ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenland, NH

TheDailyBeast

Cops Fear California Teen Who Vanished From Graduation Party May Have Been Abducted

The disappearance of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who vanished after an end-of-high-school party at a California campground early Saturday, has become an abduction investigation, officials said Tuesday.The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they believe Kiely may have been abducted because they haven’t been able to locate her silver 2013 Honda CRV.Kiely was last seen at a massive party with about 200 to 300 kids and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Angela Musallam told The Daily Beast. Her mom, Lindsey Rodni Nieman, said Keily texted her at about 11:30 p.m. to say she was...
TRUCKEE, CA
Greenland, NH
Maine State
New Hampshire State
Connecticut State
Greenland, NH
Reason.com

A 25-Year Prison Sentence for Beating Up a Dog Is Not Justice

"The only, absolute and best friend that a man has, in this selfish world, the only one that will not betray or deny him, is his Dog," King Frederick of Prussia is reported to have said in 1789. There's a reason we still say something like that today, and it's because you can't say the same thing about people. Like Frank Javier Fonseca, a Texas man caught on video punching and kicking his Rottweiler, Buddy, for getting out of the yard.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Teenager arrested after 14-year-old girl found dead at home in Maine

A teenager was arrested and charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl who was found dead at her family home in Maine last week.Brooke McLaughlin was found dead by her mother Rebecca “Becky” McLaughlin when she arrived at their residence in Mount Vernon, Kennebec County, just after 6pm on 18 July.A 15-year-old boy, who was in a romantic relationship with the victim, was charged with intentionally or knowingly causing the death of the girl. He was identified in the court documents on Monday after a hearing in the case at Waterville district court, Portland Press Herald reported.Additional documents...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
The Associated Press

Convicted rapist escapes from east Arkansas prison

BRICKEYS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities were searching Friday for a convicted rapist who escaped from an east Arkansas prison. Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, located 96 miles (155 kilometers) east of Little Rock, the state Department of Corrections said. The DOC said Hartman escaped from a work detail on a field near the prison. DOC spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said Hartman and a suspected accomplice fired at correctional officers who were chasing them, but the officers weren’t injured.
The Independent

Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say

An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
HOLDENVILLE, OK
CBS Boston

Motorcyclist said truck plowed through 'like a bowling ball' before killing 7

By KATHY McCORMACK Associated PressCONCORD, N.H. - The last rider in a group of Marine motorcycle club members testified Wednesday that he saw a "ball of flame" and then a truck "plowing through motorcycles like a bowling ball" in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire that killed seven bikers.Michael McEachern testified in the trial of the truck driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy. He said he saw the westbound truck, which was pulling a flatbed trailer, hit some of the eastbound riders shortly after the group left a motel to head to an American Legion post for a meeting that June 21.He said...
CONCORD, NH
The Independent

Teen fatally shoots three siblings in Alaska before allegedly dying by suicide

An Alaska teenager reportedly killed three of his siblings and then turned the gun on himself.Alaska State Troopers said on Thursday that the unidentified 15-year-old opened fire and fatally shot the children at their home in Fairbanks, a city 360 miles north of Anchorage.Around 4.10pm on 16 July, neighbors notified authorities of shots being fired in the Skyridge Drive Subdivision residence.Troopers found four dead children aged five, eight, 15 and 17, and three uninjured children under the age of seven at the home. Authorities confirmed to CBS that all the children, including the suspect, were siblings.The parents were...
FAIRBANKS, AK
extratv

Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)

New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
Newsweek

New York City, NY
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

