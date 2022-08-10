Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
School bus driver stalked 8-year-old boy, put GPS trackers on parents’ cars, feds say
The bus driver admitted to threatening the New Hampshire boy and visiting his home several times at night, prosecutors say.
Chilling update in mystery of mom who vanished with toddler and ex after Walmart trip as ‘domestic violence’ revealed
AN EX-LOVER - who went missing with a mom and their toddler - allegedly attacked the mom's current fiancé with a knife 2021, according to interviews and police documents obtained by The Sun. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and their two-year-old daughter Lydia seemingly vanished after they supposedly...
Man terrorized women by leaving 30 pairs of underwear outside home, Florida cops say
Investigators used the price tags to find their suspect.
Cops Fear California Teen Who Vanished From Graduation Party May Have Been Abducted
The disappearance of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who vanished after an end-of-high-school party at a California campground early Saturday, has become an abduction investigation, officials said Tuesday.The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they believe Kiely may have been abducted because they haven’t been able to locate her silver 2013 Honda CRV.Kiely was last seen at a massive party with about 200 to 300 kids and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Angela Musallam told The Daily Beast. Her mom, Lindsey Rodni Nieman, said Keily texted her at about 11:30 p.m. to say she was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A 25-Year Prison Sentence for Beating Up a Dog Is Not Justice
"The only, absolute and best friend that a man has, in this selfish world, the only one that will not betray or deny him, is his Dog," King Frederick of Prussia is reported to have said in 1789. There's a reason we still say something like that today, and it's because you can't say the same thing about people. Like Frank Javier Fonseca, a Texas man caught on video punching and kicking his Rottweiler, Buddy, for getting out of the yard.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teenager arrested after 14-year-old girl found dead at home in Maine
A teenager was arrested and charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl who was found dead at her family home in Maine last week.Brooke McLaughlin was found dead by her mother Rebecca “Becky” McLaughlin when she arrived at their residence in Mount Vernon, Kennebec County, just after 6pm on 18 July.A 15-year-old boy, who was in a romantic relationship with the victim, was charged with intentionally or knowingly causing the death of the girl. He was identified in the court documents on Monday after a hearing in the case at Waterville district court, Portland Press Herald reported.Additional documents...
FBI search warrant application shows chilling online postings from Kavanaugh assassination suspect
A newly unveiled FBI search warrant shows that the man accused of attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh meticulously planned the alleged plot and even reached out for advice on an internet forum. According to the FBI search warrant obtained by Fox News Digital, 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske...
Convicted rapist escapes from east Arkansas prison
BRICKEYS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities were searching Friday for a convicted rapist who escaped from an east Arkansas prison. Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, located 96 miles (155 kilometers) east of Little Rock, the state Department of Corrections said. The DOC said Hartman escaped from a work detail on a field near the prison. DOC spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said Hartman and a suspected accomplice fired at correctional officers who were chasing them, but the officers weren’t injured.
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say
An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
Motorcyclist said truck plowed through 'like a bowling ball' before killing 7
By KATHY McCORMACK Associated PressCONCORD, N.H. - The last rider in a group of Marine motorcycle club members testified Wednesday that he saw a "ball of flame" and then a truck "plowing through motorcycles like a bowling ball" in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire that killed seven bikers.Michael McEachern testified in the trial of the truck driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy. He said he saw the westbound truck, which was pulling a flatbed trailer, hit some of the eastbound riders shortly after the group left a motel to head to an American Legion post for a meeting that June 21.He said...
Teen fatally shoots three siblings in Alaska before allegedly dying by suicide
An Alaska teenager reportedly killed three of his siblings and then turned the gun on himself.Alaska State Troopers said on Thursday that the unidentified 15-year-old opened fire and fatally shot the children at their home in Fairbanks, a city 360 miles north of Anchorage.Around 4.10pm on 16 July, neighbors notified authorities of shots being fired in the Skyridge Drive Subdivision residence.Troopers found four dead children aged five, eight, 15 and 17, and three uninjured children under the age of seven at the home. Authorities confirmed to CBS that all the children, including the suspect, were siblings.The parents were...
A man’s credit card wasn’t working at a gas station. He beat up the mother and daughter clerks, police say.
Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing multiple assault and battery charges. A North Dighton man is facing multiple assault and battery charges after police say he beat up a mother and daughter working at an Auburn gas station before causing a crash on the Mass. Pike and violently assaulting another driver.
Florida mother who forced 3-year-old son to overdose on sedatives sentenced to 40 years in prison
The Florida mother who forced her 3-year-old child to overdose on prescription sedatives has been sentenced to four decades in prison. Amy Oliver, 48, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2020 murder of her son, Henry Prisby. Duval County Circuit Judge Mark Borello handed down the sentence...
Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)
New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
americanmilitarynews.com
Homeowner who fired AK-47-style gun at invaders ‘did absolutely nothing wrong,’ FL sheriff says
A homeowner who reportedly used an AK-47-style gun to shoot at home invaders will “absolutely not” face charges, a Florida sheriff said last week. According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, three men – including one who was armed with a handgun – attacked a homeowner on the 700-block of Pinestead Road on July 7.
First arrest in NYC gang war killings that prompted gruesome murder of nail salon owner found in burning car
A teenage suspect was extradited from West Virginia back to New York City, where he’s been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man whose brutal shooting death sparked a string of events that led to the gruesome gang slayings of a young nail salon owner and her ex-college basketball friend found in a burning car.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
937M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0