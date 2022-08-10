ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
BET

R. Kelly Is Not Father Of Joycelyn Savage’s Unborn Baby, Lawyer Says

Joycelyn Savage recently dropped a bombshell, claiming in her upcoming memoir that she’s pregnant with R. Kelly’s child. That assertion is being disputed by Kelly’s legal team. According to TMZ, the singer’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said Savage “is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” adding that her book is not a tell-all memoir and that “people are just insane.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Showbiz411

Diane Keaton’s Place in Hollywood Cemented, Celebrities Rally for End of Horse Drawn Carriages in New York

Cinematic icon and long time animal activist Diane Keaton got her hands and feet cemented in the forecourt of the famed TCL Chinese Theater Thursday morning. The 1978 Oscar winner for Best Actress in Woody Allen’s “Annie Hall.” Keaton currently is seen in the film “Mack & Rita” and is reuniting with her “Book Club” pals Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen for “Book Club 2-The Next Chapter” which will be open Mother’s Day Weekend in May, 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip
GamesRadar

The Sandman season 1, episode 10 review, recap, and analysis: 'Lost Hearts'

A strange and uneven episode, with so much ging on it's hard to take in. "Lost Hearts" is an unusual season finale in some ways, but then The Sandman is an unusual show, one that has delighted, baffled, amused, annoyed, and occasionally moved me over the last 10 installments. There's a lot to wrap up in just 46 minutes, but the episode does a pretty good job of tying a bow on the season.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy