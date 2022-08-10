Read full article on original website
speedsport.com
Resilient Brown Charges Into Nationals
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The week of the Knoxville Nationals is typically one of promise for Brian Brown, but he’s had trouble keeping his head up over the past five days, until Friday night. Sunday resulted in Brown’s primary car being crashed at the Capitani Classic. Thursday’s prelim saw...
speedsport.com
An Emotional, Family Moment For Austin McCarl
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Austin McCarl wasn’t entirely sure why his father, Terry, ran up to his car full of emotion as he exited the track following a fourth-place effort in Thursday night’s preliminary feature for the 61st Knoxville Nationals. Once he learned the reason, Austin couldn’t hold...
speedsport.com
Breaking Down The Knoxville Nationals Field
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — No driver from Iowa has ever won the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals. But Iowa driver Austin McCarl starts on the pole for Saturday night’s 61st annual event at the legendary Knoxville Raceway located on the Marion County Fairgrounds. McCarl, the son of seven-time Knoxville...
speedsport.com
Sanders & Swindell Click At Knoxville Nationals
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Less than three weeks ago, Justin Sanders wasn’t planning to make his Knoxville Nationals debut when a message from Kevin Swindell appeared on his phone, and now he’s nearly locked into Saturday’s $175,000 to win Nationals finale. While racing at the isolated Skagit...
speedsport.com
Star-Studded Field For Hard Knox
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — It’s time for the night of racing every competitor in the Knoxville Nationals hopes to avoid — Hard Knox night. Following the two prelims, the top-16 in points have been locked into Saturday’s feature while 17th through 26th will make up the first five rows of the B main. Tim Kaeding secured the final guaranteed B-main position.
speedsport.com
Rookies Make Noise On Night 1 Of Knoxville Nationals
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Wednesday’s Knoxville Nationals opener saw a handful of Nationals rookies make some noise as four of them qualified for the feature, including one who might’ve already punched their ticket to Saturday. Leading the way was Aromas, Calif.’s Justin Sanders. Sanders may have not...
speedsport.com
Allen Capitalizes On Confidence
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Jacob Allen had already won three World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series features this season, but Friday night’s preliminary victory during the Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway may have been his coming out party as race car driver. Allen, who has been...
speedsport.com
Abreu, Rowdy Energy & Hy-Vee Partner For Knoxville
ST. HELENA, Calif. — In conjunction with Rowdy Energy, Hy-Vee has joined forces with Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing for the 61st running of the coveted Knoxville Nationals in Iowa. The respective energy drink and supermarket brands will be working together to support Abreu’s efforts in seeking a first-ever Knoxville...
speedsport.com
Day Finds Speed In Nationals Prelim
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — After the 25-lap feature during Wednesday’s Knoxville Nationals opening prelim, a visibly worn out but satisfied Corey Day stepped from his ride. Day has spent a majority of the last year and a half competing on California’s bullrings against the top talent of the West Coast and often besting them. His early results showed the potential to join the ranks of elite sprint car drivers, so he and the Jason Meyers Racing team he drives for decided to expand their horizons with hopes of realizing that potential.
speedsport.com
Knoxville Notes: Schatz Hitting Stride
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — For several years, 10-time World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz has struggled to find consistency on the race track as the Tony Stewart Racing team has transitioned to a Ford Performance engine. As the summer weather got warmer, Schatz began showing signs of his former self....
speedsport.com
Abreu Gets Third Hard Knox Victory
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Rico Abreu knows a thing or two about Hard Knox. Abreu picked up his third career victory in the Friday night preliminary night event held annually during the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway. With the victory, Abreu earned the 21st starting position in...
speedsport.com
Austin McCarl Earns Knoxville Nationals Pole
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — In what was one of the most unusual weeks of qualifying in the 61-year history of the Knoxville Nationals, the combined points from the two preliminary fields revealed an extremely interesting field. The top 16 drivers in points are locked into Saturday night’s 50-lap, $175,000-to-win main...
speedsport.com
Emotional Schatz Gets No. 11 At Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — They booed no more. For decades it seems the crowd during the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway booed Donny Schatz. Late in Saturday night’s 61st running of the annual event, those boos became emphatic cheers as the 10-time World of Outlaws champion made a late charge to win the most-prestigious event in all of sprint car racing for the 11th time.
