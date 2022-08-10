KNOXVILLE, Iowa — After the 25-lap feature during Wednesday’s Knoxville Nationals opening prelim, a visibly worn out but satisfied Corey Day stepped from his ride. Day has spent a majority of the last year and a half competing on California’s bullrings against the top talent of the West Coast and often besting them. His early results showed the potential to join the ranks of elite sprint car drivers, so he and the Jason Meyers Racing team he drives for decided to expand their horizons with hopes of realizing that potential.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO