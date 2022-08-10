Read full article on original website
Person dies in house fire on Glendale Avenue
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A house fire on Glendale Avenue in Forrest County claimed the life of one person on Saturday, August 13. Officials with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said their crews and North Forrest VPD responded to the fire just after 7:00 a.m. in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue. They […]
WLBT
Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora oil tank explosion that happened in July. The fundraiser will be at Old South Monuments on Highway 15 on August 20. “It’s a horrible situation for all the families,”...
bobgermanylaw.com
Pearl River, MS - Katelyn Baker Killed in Collision on Hwy 11
Pearl River, MS (August 07, 2022) - A passenger was left with fatal injuries following a car accident in Pearl River County on Tuesday, August 2nd. Reports show that the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 11 when a 2018 GMC Yukon swerved off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
Former Sumrall deputy municipal clerk pleads guilty to embezzlement
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The former deputy municipal clerk for the Town of Sumrall pled guilty to embezzlement. State Auditor Shad White announced Juanyana Holloway was ordered to pay $25,000 to her surety bond company, a $1,000 fine and all court costs. Special agents from the Auditor’s Office arrested Holloway in November 2021. White […]
New chapel under construction at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced construction is now underway on a chapel at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) in Rankin County. Commissioner Burl Cain was joined Friday by MDOC staff, supporters, and inmates who shoveled dirt toward the construction of a 6,400-square-foot interfaith chapel. The chapel […]
WDAM-TV
1 dead Saturday in Forrest County housefire
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fatal Saturday morning fire in Forrest County remains under investigation. Shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters from North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments arrived on the scene, and were notified by neighbors that someone still might be in the fully-involved home in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue.
WLBT
Owner, worker with moving company arrested
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi, Since 2019, over 30 Mississippians have fallen victim to a moving service that moves your belongings, but sometimes that’s the last time they’re ever seen. Spyder Moving Services, located in Oxford and Hattiesburg, has received positive...
WLOX
DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident
In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. ”Our financial situation is blurred at best right now,” said City of Wiggins alderman Damian McKay. Gulfport among other school districts transition from free school meal program.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police warning public of new scams
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of pair of social media posts that are merely scams. “These are false, and they are being shared around the country with people changing out images and city locations in the text,” read a post on HPD’s Facebook page. “Again, these are all false posts, with false information that continue to be shared across social media.
WDAM-TV
Former Jones Co. road worker sentenced for embezzlement, conspiracy
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Jones County Road Department foreman pleaded guilty to embezzlement and conspiracy charges in the county earlier this week. The announcement of the plea was made by State Auditor Shad White Thursday. According to the State Auditor’s Office, Roland Graham and co-conspirator, Larry Barnes,...
One arrested after search of Mississippi residence yields seizure of meth, cocaine, marijuana, other drugs
A search warrant at a Mississippi residence has resulted in one arrest and the seizure of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other drugs. On Au. 11,, The Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics executed a search warrant at a residence on Sherman Rd. Magnolia.
WDAM-TV
High speed pursuit runs out of gas in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A car thief took deputies on a high-speed chase through Jones County on Friday night. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Daniel Perry on Friday, Aug. 12, after he ran out of gas at the end of a high-speed pursuit that lasted several miles and involved multiple patrol units.
WLBT
Family, friends raise $10,000 in reward money in hopes of getting justice for Crystal Springs murder
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been one year to the day since a Crystal Springs man was shot and killed in his sleep. Alex Rosamond’s family and friends have since raised $10,000 in reward money for anyone who comes forward with information that leads to a conviction. Rosamond...
NAACP responds to viral MHP arrest video
MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Conference NAACP released a statement regarding a recent viral video of a Mississippi State Trooper arresting a man in McComb. The video, captured on Friday, August 5, was recorded by a man named Packer Lewis. The video shows one of his brothers, Eugene Lewis, standing in the street […]
mississippifreepress.org
‘Alarmed’: Viral Video of White Officer’s Handling of Black Man in Pike County Prompts Investigation
A viral Aug. 5, 2022, Facebook Live video showing a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer grabbing Eugene Lewis, a Black man, by the neck and wrestling him to the ditch beside a Pike County road has since garnered 13,000 shares. In the video, Eugene Lewis was in handcuffs when the officer held him down with his knee.
WDAM-TV
2-vehicle wreck had both directions blocked on I-59
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident snarled traffic in both directions Thursday afternoon on Interstate 59 near Amick Farms by the Masonite Road exit. An 18-wheeler and a white passenger vehicle apparently collided in the southbound lanes of I-59 shortly after 3 p.m., Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said.
mageenews.com
Narcotics Arrest Made by Magee PD
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. On August 10th, 2022 officers conducted a traffic stop on a Daniel Nolan Mouton where he was found to be in possession of a large amount of Narcotics. Officers with the Magee Police Department along with Simpson County Sheriff’s Office then conducted a search warrant on Mouton’s home where more illegal narcotics were found. Mouton has been charged with Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine and Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana, along with sale of a controlled substance; Methamphetamine. Magee Police Department would like to thank County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s office for their assistance. Mouton has since gone before the Judge and has a bond set of $225,000.
fox40jackson.com
Two brothers dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Two brothers died in a car crash near Crystal Springs in Copiah County on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Kervin Stewart says at 9:25 p.m., 37-year-old Adaiah L. Curry was traveling in a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Interstate 55 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree in the median.
