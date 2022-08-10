ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bassfield, MS

WJTV 12

Person dies in house fire on Glendale Avenue

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A house fire on Glendale Avenue in Forrest County claimed the life of one person on Saturday, August 13. Officials with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said their crews and North Forrest VPD responded to the fire just after 7:00 a.m. in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue. They […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Pearl River, MS - Katelyn Baker Killed in Collision on Hwy 11

Pearl River, MS (August 07, 2022) - A passenger was left with fatal injuries following a car accident in Pearl River County on Tuesday, August 2nd. Reports show that the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 11 when a 2018 GMC Yukon swerved off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Mississippi State, MS
Mississippi Government
Bassfield, MS
WJTV 12

Former Sumrall deputy municipal clerk pleads guilty to embezzlement

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The former deputy municipal clerk for the Town of Sumrall pled guilty to embezzlement. State Auditor Shad White announced Juanyana Holloway was ordered to pay $25,000 to her surety bond company, a $1,000 fine and all court costs. Special agents from the Auditor’s Office arrested Holloway in November 2021. White […]
SUMRALL, MS
WJTV 12

New chapel under construction at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced construction is now underway on a chapel at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) in Rankin County. Commissioner Burl Cain was joined Friday by MDOC staff, supporters, and inmates who shoveled dirt toward the construction of a 6,400-square-foot interfaith chapel. The chapel […]
PEARL, MS
WDAM-TV

1 dead Saturday in Forrest County housefire

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fatal Saturday morning fire in Forrest County remains under investigation. Shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters from North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments arrived on the scene, and were notified by neighbors that someone still might be in the fully-involved home in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Owner, worker with moving company arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi, Since 2019, over 30 Mississippians have fallen victim to a moving service that moves your belongings, but sometimes that’s the last time they’re ever seen. Spyder Moving Services, located in Oxford and Hattiesburg, has received positive...
OXFORD, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg police warning public of new scams

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of pair of social media posts that are merely scams. “These are false, and they are being shared around the country with people changing out images and city locations in the text,” read a post on HPD’s Facebook page. “Again, these are all false posts, with false information that continue to be shared across social media.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Former Jones Co. road worker sentenced for embezzlement, conspiracy

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Jones County Road Department foreman pleaded guilty to embezzlement and conspiracy charges in the county earlier this week. The announcement of the plea was made by State Auditor Shad White Thursday. According to the State Auditor’s Office, Roland Graham and co-conspirator, Larry Barnes,...
WDAM-TV

High speed pursuit runs out of gas in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A car thief took deputies on a high-speed chase through Jones County on Friday night. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Daniel Perry on Friday, Aug. 12, after he ran out of gas at the end of a high-speed pursuit that lasted several miles and involved multiple patrol units.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

NAACP responds to viral MHP arrest video

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Conference NAACP released a statement regarding a recent viral video of a Mississippi State Trooper arresting a man in McComb. The video, captured on Friday, August 5, was recorded by a man named Packer Lewis. The video shows one of his brothers, Eugene Lewis, standing in the street […]
MCCOMB, MS
WDAM-TV

2-vehicle wreck had both directions blocked on I-59

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident snarled traffic in both directions Thursday afternoon on Interstate 59 near Amick Farms by the Masonite Road exit. An 18-wheeler and a white passenger vehicle apparently collided in the southbound lanes of I-59 shortly after 3 p.m., Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said.
LAUREL, MS
mageenews.com

Narcotics Arrest Made by Magee PD

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. On August 10th, 2022 officers conducted a traffic stop on a Daniel Nolan Mouton where he was found to be in possession of a large amount of Narcotics. Officers with the Magee Police Department along with Simpson County Sheriff’s Office then conducted a search warrant on Mouton’s home where more illegal narcotics were found. Mouton has been charged with Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine and Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana, along with sale of a controlled substance; Methamphetamine. Magee Police Department would like to thank County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s office for their assistance. Mouton has since gone before the Judge and has a bond set of $225,000.
MAGEE, MS
fox40jackson.com

Two brothers dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Copiah County

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Two brothers died in a car crash near Crystal Springs in Copiah County on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Kervin Stewart says at 9:25 p.m., 37-year-old Adaiah L. Curry was traveling in a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Interstate 55 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree in the median.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS

