More than 700 prisoners escape Congo jail

By David Harding
The Independent
 3 days ago

Some 750 inmates have escaped from a prison in Congo after it was attacked by rebels.

At least five people, including two policemen, were killed in the attack in the eastern town of Butembo, local officials said Wednesday.

Rebels of an Islamist Rebel Group, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), attacked the Kakwangura prison during a transfer of prisoners, said Captain Anthony Mwalushay, spokesman for the Congolese army.

Three ADF attackers burned to death in the assault, he said.The rebels launched the attack based on information that women prisoners associated with their group would be transferred from Beni to Butembo, he said.

“We call on the population to remain calm,” he said.

Butembo mayor Mowa Baeki-Telly told The Associated Press that the prison held more than 800 prisoners and that only about 50 remain.

“We are tracking the ADF rebels and detaining them in town,” he said, adding that they will have a more official count by the end of the day.

In October 2020, another rebel attack on the Kangbayi prison, caused about 1,300 detainees to escape in Beni in the North Kivu province.

