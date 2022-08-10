ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

stmarynow.com

Thomas 'Tommy' Lynn Jones

Thomas “Tommy” Lynn Jones, 82, passed away peacefully and with love surrounding him after a brief battle with cancer on August 1, 2022, at his home in Thibodaux, LA. Thomas was born to Earl Thomas and Cleo Temple Jones on February 18, 1940, in Jonesboro, Louisiana and grew up in Winn Parish, Louisiana.
THIBODAUX, LA
stmarynow.com

Herverd 'Herv' James Martin

Herverd (Herv) James Martin, age 95, of Morgan City, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Herv was born January 10, 1927 to the late Paul and Ella Stephens Martin. Mr. Herv was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved watching football and basketball. His greatest...
MORGAN CITY, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Lady of the Lake chooses site for $100 million cancer institute; see where it will be

Our Lady of the Lake’s Board of Directors has selected a site for a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center, the hospital announced Friday. The 80,000-square-foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be built on a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive. The property is split between existing parking and green space near the main hospital building and adjacent physician and specialty buildings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man and Juvenile Arrested in Connection with May 18 Homicide

Louisiana Man and Juvenile Arrested in Connection with May 18 Homicide. On August 11, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department said that investigators apprehended Naquez Preston, 20, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Investigators suspect Preston, along with a 15-year-old male juvenile, are linked to Madison Brown’s death on May 18, 2022, in the 9900 block of Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for 13-year-old runaway from Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home earlier this week. The mother of 13-year-old Aaliyah Williams told Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputies she last saw her daughter five days ago at their home in Terrebonne Parish, and she has spoken to her several times over the phone since she reportedly ran away.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Vehicular Homicide and Other Charges for Hit-and-Run Crash After One Victim Succumbs to His Injuries

Louisiana Man Arrested for Vehicular Homicide and Other Charges for Hit-and-Run Crash After One Victim Succumbs to His Injuries. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 11, 2022, that on August 5, 2022, soon after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop A began investigating a hit-and-run crash on LA 1019 east of LA 16 in Livingston Parish. Kyle Rowland, 26, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Obituaries

