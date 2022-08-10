Read full article on original website
Thomas 'Tommy' Lynn Jones
Thomas “Tommy” Lynn Jones, 82, passed away peacefully and with love surrounding him after a brief battle with cancer on August 1, 2022, at his home in Thibodaux, LA. Thomas was born to Earl Thomas and Cleo Temple Jones on February 18, 1940, in Jonesboro, Louisiana and grew up in Winn Parish, Louisiana.
Herverd 'Herv' James Martin
Herverd (Herv) James Martin, age 95, of Morgan City, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Herv was born January 10, 1927 to the late Paul and Ella Stephens Martin. Mr. Herv was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved watching football and basketball. His greatest...
Coffee chain buys Essen Lane site for $1.2 million, could be the 1st of dozens across south Louisiana
A fast-growing, Arkansas-based drive-through coffee chain has purchased property across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for what could be the first of up to 40 locations across south Louisiana. HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC paid nearly $1.2 million for the site at 5131 Essen...
Our Lady of the Lake chooses site for $100 million cancer institute; see where it will be
Our Lady of the Lake’s Board of Directors has selected a site for a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center, the hospital announced Friday. The 80,000-square-foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be built on a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive. The property is split between existing parking and green space near the main hospital building and adjacent physician and specialty buildings.
Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Jeanerette that claimed a life Friday afternoon. The crash happened on LA 85 near La 673 in Iberia Parish at 4:30 p.m.
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
How much rain could Louisiana get from the tropical disturbance in the Gulf? See forecast.
South Louisiana is expected to get rain from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, but the amount will vary widely depending on where thunderstorms pop up, forecasters said Friday. The system is off the south coast of Louisiana and is expected to continuing move west to Texas over...
Louisiana Man and Juvenile Arrested in Connection with May 18 Homicide
Louisiana Man and Juvenile Arrested in Connection with May 18 Homicide. On August 11, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department said that investigators apprehended Naquez Preston, 20, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Investigators suspect Preston, along with a 15-year-old male juvenile, are linked to Madison Brown’s death on May 18, 2022, in the 9900 block of Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 85 After Colliding With Farm Tractor. Louisiana – On August 12, 2022, shortly before 4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 85 at Louisiana Highway 673 in Iberia Parish. Mariah A. Francis, 24, of Jeanerette, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for missing teenager
LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a missing teenager. Somer Strickland, 17, of North Main St. has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Strickland “was last seen at her residence at 4 p.m. on August 10, 2022, when her grandmother left the […]
Elementary school in BR going with remote learning on Friday after surge of COVID-19 cases
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – COVID-19 strikes again! The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is announcing the closing one of their schools after the discovery of “several positive COVID-19 cases.”. Wedgewood Elementary is moving to remote learning on Friday, April 12. Learning for students will take place...
Parents Air Frustrations With LPSS Over Labels, Lunches, Other 'Surprise' Policies as School Year Begins
There hasn't even been a full day of school with all students in attendance yet and parents are already airing their grievances about some of the new policies.
Deputies searching for 13-year-old runaway from Terrebonne Parish
TERREBONNE PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home earlier this week. The mother of 13-year-old Aaliyah Williams told Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputies she last saw her daughter five days ago at their home in Terrebonne Parish, and she has spoken to her several times over the phone since she reportedly ran away.
1 Person Dead In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash along I-12 that resulted in the death of a person. The crash was reported on the eastbound side of the interstate before Airline [..]
One fatality in a deadly crash in Iberia Parish
State Police investigated a deadly crash that happened yesterday around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 85, near highway 673.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Vehicular Homicide and Other Charges for Hit-and-Run Crash After One Victim Succumbs to His Injuries
Louisiana Man Arrested for Vehicular Homicide and Other Charges for Hit-and-Run Crash After One Victim Succumbs to His Injuries. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 11, 2022, that on August 5, 2022, soon after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop A began investigating a hit-and-run crash on LA 1019 east of LA 16 in Livingston Parish. Kyle Rowland, 26, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
Inflation Reduction Act promises to keep oil royalty income for Louisiana, but also will hike prices
(The Center Square) — The so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 approved by the U.S. House on Friday could bring some relief to Louisiana parishes that rely on oil and gas leases to fund coastal restoration work, though industry experts contend the legislation will create higher costs for consumers.
