TERREBONNE PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home earlier this week. The mother of 13-year-old Aaliyah Williams told Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputies she last saw her daughter five days ago at their home in Terrebonne Parish, and she has spoken to her several times over the phone since she reportedly ran away.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO