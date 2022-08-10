Steven Seagal accuses Ukraine of POW deaths during visit on behalf of Russian government

Steven Seagal has suggested Ukrainian forces struck a Russian-controlled prison camp to kill their own prisoners of war to stop them “talking about Zelensky ’s crimes against humanity.”

The Vladimir Putin supporter was speaking from the scene of the explosion which killed at least 50 people on 29 July.

“One of the Nazis that was killed is a Nazi that was just started talking a lot about Zelensky, and Zelensky being responsible for ordering torture,” Seagal says.

“Zelensky was implicated in crimes against humanity. I wonder if that’s why this guy got rocketed and killed?”

