ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Steven Seagal accuses Ukraine of POW deaths during visit on behalf of Russian government

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=305noL_0hByPSOY00

Steven Seagal has suggested Ukrainian forces struck a Russian-controlled prison camp to kill their own prisoners of war to stop them “talking about Zelensky ’s crimes against humanity.”

The Vladimir Putin supporter was speaking from the scene of the explosion which killed at least 50 people on 29 July.

“One of the Nazis that was killed is a Nazi that was just started talking a lot about Zelensky, and Zelensky being responsible for ordering torture,” Seagal says.

“Zelensky was implicated in crimes against humanity. I wonder if that’s why this guy got rocketed and killed?”

Sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
The Independent

North Korea offers Russia ‘100,000 volunteers’ to fight Ukraine, says state TV

North Korea is ready to send 100,000 soldiers to its ally Russia as military assistance for boosting its invasion of Ukraine, Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko said on state TV.“There are reports that 100,000 North Korean volunteers are prepared to come and take part in the conflict and North Korean builders are ready to work alongside ours [to repair war damage],” the Russian defence expert said in a live panel discussion on Russian Channel One, reported the New York Post.Calling the North Korean troops “resilient, undemanding and motivated”, the Russian journalist said that the Kremlin “shouldn’t be shy in...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Seagal
Person
Vladimir Putin
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Crimes Against Humanity#Russian Government#Ukrainian#Nazis
AFP

Rushdie attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder

The man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie at a literary event pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges Saturday, as the severely injured author appeared to show signs of improvement in hospital. Matar is being held without bail and has been formally charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault with a weapon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ex-Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says FBI informant likely ‘very close’ to ex-president

One of former president Donald Trump’s former chiefs of staff says that the source of information which led to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago would have had to be someone “very close” to Mr Trump and who knew where he kept the documents he took from the White House before leaving office. Mick Mulvaney, who served as the director of the Office of Management and Budget before Mr Trump tapped him as acting chief of staff from January 2019 to March 2020, told CNN on Thursday that the search of Mr Trump’s property most likely came after federal investigators...
POTUS
The Independent

Ukraine says forces have taken out bridge in Kherson impacting Russian supply lines

Ukrainian forces claim they have taken out a bridge that has impacted Russian supply lines to the southern Kherson region.The Russian-occupied area is under attack by Ukraine’s troops as part of a counteroffensive after it was captured by Vladimir Putin’s forces in the early stages of the war.As part of the assault, the Antonivsky Bridge was reportedly put out of action following long-range rocket attacks a few weeks ago. Now a structure on the dam at Nova Kakhovka cannot be used after attacks by Ukrainian troops.“The Russians no longer have any capability to fully turn over their equipment,”...
MILITARY
The Independent

Philippine leader threatens to fire officials in sugar mess

The Philippine president has threatened to fire top agricultural officials if an investigation shows they improperly announced a decision to import sugar amid a shortage without his approval, his press secretary said Thursday.It’s the stiffest punitive step newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. could take against officials over an apparent irregularity early in his six-year term. He took office on June 30 after a landslide election victory and inherited daunting problems.Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said a resolution authorizing the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar by the Sugar Regulatory Board, which Marcos Jr. heads, was posted on the...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Trump lawyer who says Mar-a-Lago nuclear allegation is scaremongering admits she has not spoken to him

Donald Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb strongly denied that there were secret nuclear documents at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, before admitting that she has not spoken directly to the former president about the issue. Ms Bobb blasted attorney general Merrick Garland for his press conference on the FBI’s raid of Mr Trump’s Florida residence, and subsequent reports that federal agents were looking for nuclear documents there, calling it an attempt at scaremongering.The former president’s attorney was asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham if she knew for a fact that documents related to nuclear issues were not in Mr Trump’s possession.“Is...
POTUS
The Independent

Who is Ricky Shiffer, the Trump-supporting Ohio gunman who attacked the FBI?

Law enforcement officers shot and killed an Ohio man named Ricky Shiffer on Thursday afternoon, after the 42-year-old allegedly attacked an FBI field office in Cincinnati armed with a nail gun and an assault rifle.Shiffer, who lived in the city of Columbus, Ohio, according to public records obtained by the Daily Beast, reportedly left a string of violent comments on social media in recent months ahead of the attack.Here’s everything we know about Ricky Shiffer:How did he attack the FBI?Just after 9.15am, Shiffer attempted to breach the visitor screening facility at the Cincinnati field office of the FBI, according...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

The Independent

790K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy