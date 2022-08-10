Read full article on original website
WHSV
New reports show high levels of bacteria in the Shenandoah waterway: how BMP can help
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new report from the Environmental Integrity Project shows that 76% of samples taken from the Shenandoah waterway showed levels of E. coli that the U.S Environmental Protection Agency would deem unsafe to swim in. According to EIP Director of Communications Tom Pelton, this directly correlates...
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Harrisonburg (VA)
Harrisonburg, an independent city nestled in western Shenandoah Valley in the Commonwealth of Virginia, United States, is the county seat of Rockingham County. Harrisonburg, VA, was founded by Thomas Harrison in 1779 and incorporated a city in 1916. The city is populated with 53,558 people as of the 2022 census....
Report: VDOT didn’t apply lessons learned from 2018 Interstate 81 backup
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation failed to apply lessons learned from a 2018 snow incident that left travelers stranded for hours on Interstate 81 near Bristol, according to a report by the state inspector general’s office. The report examined the shortcomings of VDOT and other state agencies during an early January […]
This Week in Virginia Basketball News - August 12th
Catch up on all the latest news and storylines around the UVA men's basketball program
cardinalnews.org
Buckingham County residents warn of impact of gold mining; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Threats to kill public officials lead to Roanoke County’s first ‘red flag’ gun case. — The Roanoke Times. Online public comment portal for hemp task force open until Friday. — Richmond...
cbs19news
Police say body found in Rivanna River
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County officials report a body has been found in the Rivanna River. According to a release, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a call about a suspected body in the river around 11 a.m. Saturday. The body...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County authorities recover deceased individual from the Rivanna River
Albemarle County Police and Albemarle County Fire and Rescue responded to a call for a suspected body in the Rivanna River between Riverbend Drive and Free Bridge Saturday morning. Crews discovered a deceased individual along the bank. The body was removed from the river and is being transported to the...
styleweekly.com
“The Great American Recipe” Underscores Food Culture in VA
Even in record high summer temperatures, great food has the ability to bring people out of the house and keep them there. Earlier this summer, in promotion of its new PBS TV show, “The Great American Recipe,” VPM hosted a series of cooking demos in Harrisonburg, Richmond, and Charlottesville with local chefs from each respective area.
NBC 29 News
Spam calls claiming to be hospitals on the rise
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new type of spam call that might have you thinking that your loved one is in the hospital. UVA Health assures that they would never ask for your personal information, and to trust your gut if you encounter one of these calls. “The...
More than 2,000 without power in Chesterfield Wednesday
Severe thunderstorms on Wednesday caused thousands of homes and businesses to lose power in several localities in Central Virginia.
cbs19news
Crews respond to fire in Crozet community
UPDATE: One person was taken to the hospital following a fire on Thursday evening. According to a release, the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue responded to the 1000 block of Old Trail Drive around 5:30 p.m. The first crew arrived within six minutes of being dispatched, and a large...
pagevalleynews.com
3-2 vote to ban stripping in Page County
August 14, 1986 — The Page County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Monday to draft an ordinance which would ban topless waitressing and bartending, massage parlors and public “stripping” in the county. County Attorney Rodger Smith will now write a legal opinion as to whether the supervisors...
Mic
What happened to Charlottesville’s Robert E. Lee statue?
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.—There is nothing that makes Charlottesville’s Market Street Park stand out. Parks always exist for a reason. Sometimes it’s innocent, like to celebrate a city’s natural beauty. While Charlottesville has no shortage of that, Market Street Park is relatively lackluster. Located in the city’s historic district, it’s not big at all, about one block. When I decide to check it out, I damn near walk past the park altogether.
Backup clear after crash on I-95 North near Fredericksburg
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash too place just north of the Warrenton Road (Route 17) exit at mile marker 134. The northbound right lane and right shoulder are currently closed.
Appalachian earthquake shakes it up near Bath County in Virginia
0 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
timesvirginian.com
Local livestock owners win championships at 2022 Angus Show
Madison Stratton and Eli Fleener of Appomattox won championship-level prizes at this summer's 2022 Eastern Regional Junior Angus Show in Chatham. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
WHSV
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
