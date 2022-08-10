ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Mark Hamill Reminds Fans that His Daughter was in The Last Jedi

I think we can all agree that Mark Hamill will always be a Star Wars guy through and through and unsurprisingly, his love for the science-fiction franchise which paved the way to him becoming a household name in Hollywood has carried over to his family. click to enlarge. Credit: Lucasfilm.
IndieWire

Mark Ruffalo: There’s No Such Thing as Too Much MCU, but ‘Star Wars’ Gets Repetitive

Too much Marvel? Not in this multiverse. MCU star Mark Ruffalo, who will reprise his long-running role as the Hulk for Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” stood by the ever-expanding Marvel franchise. “It’s not something I worry about,” Ruffalo told Metro.co.uk over whether there is an excess of Marvel content. “I understand that these things run their course and then something else comes along. But the thing Marvel has done well is that, inside the MCU, just as they do with comic books, they let a director or an actor sort of recreate each piece to their own style, their likeness....
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
SheKnows

Prince William Might Be Making a Mistake in Discrediting Infamous Princess Diana BBC Interview

Click here to read the full article. The BBC’s recent announcement that they will never air Princess Diana’s infamous Panorama interview at the request of her eldest son, Prince William, might not have the effect he was intending. Royal biographer Andrew Morton sees this move in an entirely different light than the Duke of Cambridge. Morton, who wrote Diana: Her True Story in 1992, pulls no punches about what he thinks of the BBC agreeing to William’s call to bury the interview for good. “It is a supreme irony that it is her son who has led the calls to posthumously muzzle Diana, to...
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
ComicBook

Russo Brothers Joke Robert Downey Jr. Played Iron Man for a Decade "Because He Never Had to Go to Set"

Marvel Studios is known for their movie magic with their big visual effects and costumes. While it turns out that this could turn into a big job for those who do visual effects, it makes it way easier for actors to perform or to not have to appear on set. During a new video for Vanity Fair, Joe and Anthony Russo joking get at the star of their Avengers film, Robert Downey Jr. The directing duo joke that since Iron Man is usually all CGI, the actor never had to show up to the set.
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Cuts Reality Star With Bizarre Act Before Live Shows

America’s Got Talent kicked off season 17’s auditions a little over two months ago. And, now, fans are amped about the upcoming live shows. However, before Wednesday night’s final auditions concluded, the competitive show’s judges cut reality TV star Marvin Achi of Big Brother 24 after the 28-year-old put on a ridiculously bizarre, and in a way underwhelming, act. Check it out.
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017

Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
