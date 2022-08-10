Too much Marvel? Not in this multiverse. MCU star Mark Ruffalo, who will reprise his long-running role as the Hulk for Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” stood by the ever-expanding Marvel franchise. “It’s not something I worry about,” Ruffalo told Metro.co.uk over whether there is an excess of Marvel content. “I understand that these things run their course and then something else comes along. But the thing Marvel has done well is that, inside the MCU, just as they do with comic books, they let a director or an actor sort of recreate each piece to their own style, their likeness....

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO