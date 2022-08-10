ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Thomas 'Tommy' Lynn Jones

Thomas “Tommy” Lynn Jones, 82, passed away peacefully and with love surrounding him after a brief battle with cancer on August 1, 2022, at his home in Thibodaux, LA. Thomas was born to Earl Thomas and Cleo Temple Jones on February 18, 1940, in Jonesboro, Louisiana and grew up in Winn Parish, Louisiana.
THIBODAUX, LA
Herverd 'Herv' James Martin

Herverd (Herv) James Martin, age 95, of Morgan City, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Herv was born January 10, 1927 to the late Paul and Ella Stephens Martin. Mr. Herv was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved watching football and basketball. His greatest...
MORGAN CITY, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption, St. James guilty please 8/8 to 8/12

During the week of August 8 – August 12, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Trevon Lawrence, 209 Pierre St. Plattenville, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
lpso.net

RUNAWAY TEEN: Brooklyn Landry

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Brooklyn Landry of Second Street in Lockport. Landry attended school at Central Lafourche High School today, but she did not return home after school. She was last seen at school wearing her school uniform. Landry is described as 4’11” tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana

One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Trans Teens And Catholic Schools – The Joe Cunningham Show

The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Lady of the Lake chooses site for $100 million cancer institute; see where it will be

Our Lady of the Lake’s Board of Directors has selected a site for a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center, the hospital announced Friday. The 80,000-square-foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be built on a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive. The property is split between existing parking and green space near the main hospital building and adjacent physician and specialty buildings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Denham Springs couple continues to battle flooding

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Scott and Lori Browning say their home in Denham Springs keeps flooding even after a thunderstorm. The couple lives on Pin Oak Street. “Then the drainage had backed up and it then took on about maybe a couple of inches of water in here, and it did severe damage,” explains Scott.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

2 people injured in Gonzales shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
GONZALES, LA

