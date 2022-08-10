Read full article on original website
Related
stmarynow.com
Thomas 'Tommy' Lynn Jones
Thomas “Tommy” Lynn Jones, 82, passed away peacefully and with love surrounding him after a brief battle with cancer on August 1, 2022, at his home in Thibodaux, LA. Thomas was born to Earl Thomas and Cleo Temple Jones on February 18, 1940, in Jonesboro, Louisiana and grew up in Winn Parish, Louisiana.
stmarynow.com
Herverd 'Herv' James Martin
Herverd (Herv) James Martin, age 95, of Morgan City, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Herv was born January 10, 1927 to the late Paul and Ella Stephens Martin. Mr. Herv was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved watching football and basketball. His greatest...
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Seventh-day Adventist pastor takes historic assignment BR, Lafayette churches
Two churches in two denominations on two different days was the norm for Darriel Hoy growing up. After more than 20 years away, Hoy recently returned home to assume a historic role at two area churches: the first female pastor at Faith Seventh-day Adventist Church in Baton Rouge and Morning Star Seventh-day Adventist Church in Lafayette.
Daughter of fallen Louisiana police officer gets special entrance into first day of school
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — The first day of school for students at Central Private School was Thursday, August 11. The local school welcomed a special student on the first day of class. Peyton Totty started Pre-K 4 with the help of a few friends. On Thursday, members of the Baton Rouge City Police walked Peyton […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption, St. James guilty please 8/8 to 8/12
During the week of August 8 – August 12, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Trevon Lawrence, 209 Pierre St. Plattenville, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession...
theadvocate.com
In 1955, Elvis drove his pink Cadillac to Baton Rouge High and stole the show
There he stood at center stage, looking out at the audience. And Shirley Underwood Fleniken remembers every moment, because she was there, sitting near the Baton Rouge High School auditorium stage. That was May 2, 1955, when the young man's star was on the verge of a meteoric rise. Before...
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 85 After Colliding With Farm Tractor
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 85 After Colliding With Farm Tractor. Louisiana – On August 12, 2022, shortly before 4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 85 at Louisiana Highway 673 in Iberia Parish. Mariah A. Francis, 24, of Jeanerette, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
lpso.net
RUNAWAY TEEN: Brooklyn Landry
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Brooklyn Landry of Second Street in Lockport. Landry attended school at Central Lafourche High School today, but she did not return home after school. She was last seen at school wearing her school uniform. Landry is described as 4’11” tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana
One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
Trans Teens And Catholic Schools – The Joe Cunningham Show
The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake chooses site for $100 million cancer institute; see where it will be
Our Lady of the Lake’s Board of Directors has selected a site for a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center, the hospital announced Friday. The 80,000-square-foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be built on a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive. The property is split between existing parking and green space near the main hospital building and adjacent physician and specialty buildings.
NOLA.com
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One fatality in a deadly crash in Iberia Parish
State Police investigated a deadly crash that happened yesterday around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 85, near highway 673.
NOLA.com
How much rain could Louisiana get from the tropical disturbance in the Gulf? See forecast.
South Louisiana is expected to get rain from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, but the amount will vary widely depending on where thunderstorms pop up, forecasters said Friday. The system is off the south coast of Louisiana and is expected to continuing move west to Texas over...
Parents Air Frustrations With LPSS Over Labels, Lunches, Other 'Surprise' Policies as School Year Begins
There hasn't even been a full day of school with all students in attendance yet and parents are already airing their grievances about some of the new policies.
Denham Springs couple continues to battle flooding
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Scott and Lori Browning say their home in Denham Springs keeps flooding even after a thunderstorm. The couple lives on Pin Oak Street. “Then the drainage had backed up and it then took on about maybe a couple of inches of water in here, and it did severe damage,” explains Scott.
2 people injured in Gonzales shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
Breaux Bridge contractor accused of defrauding client out of $44,500
A contractor out of Breaux Bridge is arrested after charging a client thousands of dollars for work never completed.
Comments / 0