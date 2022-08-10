Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
politicsny.com
Council bill would require schools to distribute suicide prevention resources
Councilmember Erik Bottcher of Manhattan introduced legislation on August 11 that would require the New York City Department of Education to distribute suicide prevention information to students and educate them about a new national suicide hotline. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which went live last month, was created to...
politicsny.com
Game of roams: Homeless New Yorkers say they’re subject to sleepless game amid city sweeps
Homeless New Yorkers who are the subject of regular encampments sweeps say they’re not getting the solution they want to get them off the streets for good. Instead, they say, life has become something of a chess game — moving from one spot when told to leave, but going to a nearby corner to take refuge until the city places them in check once more.
politicsny.com
Analyzing some of the most competitive Queens races ahead of Aug. 23 primary election
Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you. With early voting for the Aug. 23 primary set to kick off Saturday, Aug. 13, Queens voters can cast their ballots for races including the U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate. The first set of primary elections was held on June...
Comments / 0