In Saturday's fall scrimmage, 17 different Ole Miss Rebels caught a football either from Jaxson Dart, Luke Altmyer or Kinkead Dent. That was all by design according to head coach Lane Kiffin, tackling this preseason scrimmage from a pro-type perspective, in the sense of having obvious parts of the offense not do all that much and allowing backups to go at it.

OXFORD, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO