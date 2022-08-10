Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Ole Miss quarterback situation got a little more interesting after Saturday's scrimmage
Jared Redding and David Johnson of 247Sports discuss what they saw from Ole Miss' fall scrimmage on Saturday, August 13.
247Sports
Senior OL Nick Broeker offers scrimmage evaluation with a different kind of perspective
Saturday marked the tenth practice of Ole Miss’ 2022 fall camp. As most of you know, it wasn’t just any kind of regular practice this afternoon in the Vaught. The Rebels hosted one of the (if not the) biggest scrimmage of Lane Kiffin’s coaching career and it was open to the public.
247Sports
Position Evaluation: Receivers caught passes by committee on Saturday
In Saturday's fall scrimmage, 17 different Ole Miss Rebels caught a football either from Jaxson Dart, Luke Altmyer or Kinkead Dent. That was all by design according to head coach Lane Kiffin, tackling this preseason scrimmage from a pro-type perspective, in the sense of having obvious parts of the offense not do all that much and allowing backups to go at it.
247Sports
Volleyball Rebels wrap up week one of fall camp
Less than two weeks from the start of the 2022 season, Ole Miss volleyball reconvened as a team and wrapped up its first official week of fall camp on Saturday. Just one week into the swing of things, head coach Kayla Banwarth has been impressed with her squad that features 12 returners from last season's NCAA Tournament team and eight newcomers.
Comments / 0