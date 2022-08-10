ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The San Angelo Fire Department is Now Hiring!

By James Bouligny
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO- The San Angelo Fire Department is now hiring!

According to the City of San Angelo’s website, the San Angelo Fire Department is hiring. No experience is needed to apply, and applications are due September 16, 2022. A Civil Service Exam will be on September 24, 2022.

To apply, go to the Fire Department’s website on the City of San Angelo website or go to the Human Resources office on the 2nd floor of City Hall, located at 72 West College Avenue.

The mission of the Fire Department is to provide the community with the highest level of life safety and property conservation through training, fire prevention, emergency medical service, fire suppression, and emergency management.

The San Angelo Fire Department has five divisions including:

  • Fire Suppression
  • Fire Administration
  • Fire Training
  • Fire Prevention
  • Emergency Management

SAFD employs 163 classified firefighters and EMS personnel who operate out of eight stations in San Angelo.

On July 19, 2022, the San Angelo City Council appointed Patrick Brody as the new Fire Chief for San Angelo.

On July 22, 2022, Chief Brody stopped by the San Angelo LIVE! studio to talk about his promotion. CLICK HERE to watch the interview.

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

