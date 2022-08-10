ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Local hardware store to host celebratory community event

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49o7j6_0hByO2Aa00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – In celebration of its 60th anniversary, Chenango Supply Co. is hosting a community event on Thursday, August 25th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be special anniversary pricing on items throughout the store, along with door prizes, and food and beverages for those who attend.

The company is also teaming up with the Wounded Warrior Project and YWCA Binghamton by conducting a charity raffle. Tickets will be available at the store for $1 individually, $8 for 10 tickets, or $15 for 20 tickets. Prizes will be awarded and include a set of cordless DeWalt tools, a 12-gallon shop-vac, and other tools.

“We’re so excited to celebrate our diamond anniversary with the community we have proudly called home this entire time,” says Chenango Supply Co. President David Kipper. “This store has been in my family for three generations, starting from the humblest of beginnings. My grandfather first started selling tools out of the trunk of his car, and look at where we are now. We are proud of where we’re from, and we look forward to opening our doors to the community and celebrating this incredible milestone together.”

Chenango Supply Co. is located at 142 Susquehanna Street in Binghamton. The event is free and open to all who wish to attend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
Binghamton, NY
Government
WETM 18 News

Alive after 5 – PREVIEW

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There’s two big concerts tomorrow night in Elmira. With concerts comes lots of foot traffic. In less than 24 hours the energy in Elmira will be nothing short of electric. As the jazz festival, the alive after 5 concert and the standard hustle and bustle of the city, will create a […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Waverly sticker shop closes at request of District Attorney

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A marijuana sticker shop in Waverly has closed at the request of the Tioga County District Attorney. Mile High Accessories, LLC on Broad Street announced its closure on August 4, urging customers to go to its other locations. The announcement said the shop would be closed permanently. A notice on the […]
WAVERLY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Outlaw Pulling Series at the Tioga County Fair

On Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m., the Outlaw Pulling Series will present the Outlaw Pullers Truck and Tractor Pulls at the Tioga County Fair. Guests will witness Light Hot, Hot Farm 466, Street Diesel, 2.6 Smooth Bore, Street Semis, and NY Mafia. The show will take place on the...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardware Store#Wivt#Chenango Supply Co#Ywca Binghamton#Nexstar Media Inc
spectrumlocalnews.com

Endwell church supporting Kentucky following flooding

The dramatic images in Kentucky continue to be felt across the nation. Lives lost, homes destroyed, and communities changed forever. Hundreds of miles away, in the small hamlet of Endwell, New York, one church is leading a charge to support a mission far beyond their community. In the days following...
ENDWELL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
ithaca.com

The Historic State Diner Offers Well-Prepared Authentic Fare

I was having lunch the other day with a few friends and one asked if I had ever reviewed The State Diner. She said, “It’s been here forever!”. Actually, I’ve never reviewed it, so her query was all the incentive I needed. The State has not...
News Channel 34

‘Unlimited Pro National MX’ returns to Unadilla

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – If you’re an extreme sports fan, looking for an adrenaline-filled weekend, then there’s only one place to be in CNY this weekend. The 2022 Unlimited Pro National MX returns to Unadilla on Saturday, August 12th. All the action takes place from Friday, August 12th through Sunday, August 14th and is […]
UNADILLA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Dance Force places top 10 in world competition

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – For the first time in years, the Elmira Dance Force (EDF) qualified to compete at this year’s Star Alliance World Dance Championship, and they did not disappoint, placing in the top ten. “The team did extraordinarily well this year at competitions. We’re very proud of them,” said teacher and choreographer Joyce […]
ELMIRA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy