Local hardware store to host celebratory community event

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – In celebration of its 60th anniversary, Chenango Supply Co. is hosting a community event on Thursday, August 25th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be special anniversary pricing on items throughout the store, along with door prizes, and food and beverages for those who attend.

The company is also teaming up with the Wounded Warrior Project and YWCA Binghamton by conducting a charity raffle. Tickets will be available at the store for $1 individually, $8 for 10 tickets, or $15 for 20 tickets. Prizes will be awarded and include a set of cordless DeWalt tools, a 12-gallon shop-vac, and other tools.

“We’re so excited to celebrate our diamond anniversary with the community we have proudly called home this entire time,” says Chenango Supply Co. President David Kipper. “This store has been in my family for three generations, starting from the humblest of beginnings. My grandfather first started selling tools out of the trunk of his car, and look at where we are now. We are proud of where we’re from, and we look forward to opening our doors to the community and celebrating this incredible milestone together.”

Chenango Supply Co. is located at 142 Susquehanna Street in Binghamton. The event is free and open to all who wish to attend.

