Read full article on original website
Related
First Drive: This Porsche 911 Restomod Seamlessly Blends Old-School Grunt With Modern Refinement
Click here to read the full article. Many Porsche restomods follow the same formula: start with a 964 or big-bumper G Series 911, then “backdate” it to look like an early 1970s 911S or 2.7 RS. Broadly speaking, that’s the approach the Paul Stephens restoration house has taken with its bespoke AutoArt cars since 2002. Now, however, the UK specialist has changed direction with a restomod that rejects nostalgia and sees the classic 911 through a contemporary lens. Meet the 993R. Based on the final evolution of the air-cooled Porsche 911 (made from 1994 through 1998), the 993R goes back to...
MotorAuthority
The development and history of the Bugatti W-16
Bugatti's 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W-16 is unique in the automotive world, powering the Veyron and Chiron to production-car speed records. With the engine likely headed for extinction in the face of electrification, Bugatti recently recounted its development. The W-16 was the brainchild of former Volkswagen Group CEO Ferdinand Piëch. According to...
motor1.com
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV rendering shows future EV flagship
Mercedes-Benz has already confirmed that it plans to put Maybach badges on some of its most exclusive EQ electric vehicles, and the most opulent and expensive of them all will probably be the version based on the EQS SUV unveiled in mid-April. This is the EQS for buyers who want to look down at other motorists and they will certainly be able to do that if their flashy two-tone SUV is adorned with Maybach logos.
MotorAuthority
Updated Lamborghini Urus climbs Pikes Peak in record time
Lamborghini is working on a mid-cycle update for the Urus, and to build excitement the automaker took a production-ready prototype to the summit of Colorado's Pikes Peak. With Pirelli test driver and hill climb expert Simone Faggioli behind the wheel, the camouflaged Urus managed to climb the mountain's 14,115 feet in a time of 10:32.064. That's significantly quicker than the 10:49.9 achieved by a Bentley Bentayga at the 2018 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, making the Urus time a new record for a production SUV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MotorAuthority
Techart sharpens look of Porsche 911 GT3 with aero package
Germany's Techart recently came out with a slew of upgrades for the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS that turn the car into a genuine 911 GT3 alternative. However, that doesn't mean the company's tuning program has ignored Porsche's track star. Techart this week announced a new tuning package for the latest...
Top Speed
The Project 24 is Maserati’s Secret Weapon Against Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren
Releasing limited-production, ultra-expensive track-only versions of already wild supercars is nothing new. Ferrari has possibly the most notable reputation on this front, as does McLaren, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini. Well, Maserati has decided to join the party and has just released their latest track destroyer, the Project 24. What exactly...
Top Speed
This 1993 Jaguar XJ220 Supercar Was Birthed To Compete with the Porsche 959
Imagined as a complete race car, the XJ220 had no intentions of making it to production until it received a tremendous response at the British International Motor Show in 1988. A bit different from the concept car, the production-ready XJ220 was bred in collaboration with Tom Walkinshaw Racing and was the fastest production supercar of its time. The legendary supercar from Jaguar had just one purpose; to give tough competition to the Porsche 959, the Lamborghini Diablo, and the Ferrari F40. If you are a collector or a longtime admirer of this masterpiece, this dreamy supercar will be at the RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction on the 19th of August.
The Best Hardtop Convertible Cars (And SUVs) in 2022
Whether you crave a convertible supercar or a capable SUV for your travels, these are the best hardtop convertibles available in 2022, according to U.S. News. The post The Best Hardtop Convertible Cars (And SUVs) in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Watch the Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Get Hand-Built
Mercedes-Benz this week announced that the AMG One has finally entered series production. The company says 275 vehicles will be built, with initial deliveries expected to take place before the year ends. Each model will cost its lucky owner nearly $3 million. The AMG One is entirely hand-built. Each vehicle...
OFFICIAL: The Maserati Ghibli Will Be Axed In 2024 Along With The V8 Engine
Big changes are happening over at Maserati. The brand recently entered unchartered territory with the Grecale compact SUV and is looking to shed its poor reliability reputation with a new 10-year warranty plan. Aside from this, the Italian automaker will rejig its lineup in the coming months, starting with the discontinuation of the Ghibli sedan in 2024.
motor1.com
Watch 2023 BMW i7 sway its way around the Nurburgring
BMW i7 is the heaviest variant of new 7 Series and you can really tell in this video showing a prototype being driven on the Nurburgring Nordschleife. It first shows the ICE 7 Series (the 760i model) going around two corners, then switches to the i7 and the latter does look like it leans quite a bit more through the turns.
motor1.com
Fully Charged checks out Aptera, drives the three-wheeler solar EV
We’re all quite intrigued to see how Aptera’s story unfolds, as the startup gets ever closer to the market launch of its first solar electric vehicle, which holds a lot of potential, especially for the price they plan to sell it at. The Fully Charged Show’s Jack Scarlett travelled to Southern California to check out and drive the Alpha version of Aptera’s first offering, and he seems blown away by what it promises.
motor1.com
Check out this E-bike trailer that you can camp in
Sometimes, a nice camping trip away from the hustle and bustle of the city is all it takes to recharge you both mentally and physically. Long-haul excursions with camper vans or motorhomes take this to a whole new level, but, unsurprisingly, these are extremely expensive. Even if it's a modest van conversion, not all of us have the resources or the desire to spend a significant amount of money on a full-size motorhome.
motor1.com
New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Interior Glimpsed In Spy Video
The E-Class is currently one of the oldest products in the model range of Mercedes-Benz. Launched in 2016, the W213 was facelifted last year but soon the mid-size sedan (and wagon in some markets) will be retired. Its successor is already under development and a new prototype was recently caught on camera showing glimpses of its interior for the first time.
New Small Truck Topper Expands To A Self-Contained Camper
Truck cab-over campers are great. They do not take up so much space, especially when compared to separate campers that needs to be towed. And they can still add extra functionality to the truck especially useful during camping trips. There's one issue with traditional pickup campers, though – they usually take up extra vertical space.
motor1.com
Strength test shows how carbon fibre compares to steel, other metals
Here's something a little different from the normal automotive content we deliver. You won't find any screaming supercars or rugged off-roaders in the above video, but you will see some often-touted materials used throughout the auto industry subjected to extreme pressures. Carbon fibre is among them, and we know how manufacturers love to brag about using it. How does it handle the unrelenting force of a hydraulic press?
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon Denali: The Luxury Cruiser
The 2023 GMC Canyon made its official debut this week, arriving with four trim levels: base Elevation, off-road ready AT4, ultra-capable AT4X and range-topping Denali. Today, we’re going to take a closer look at the Denali trim level, which continues as the most luxurious Canyon variant available, offering up chrome exterior trim, large 20-inch wheels and a lavishly appointed cabin.
The best motorcycles of 2022 | Opinion
Many factors were considered when compiling the list of the best motorcycles of 2022:. Performance-related characteristics, such as power and torque. Economic aspects, such as fuel economy, range, and environmental aspects.
Comments / 0