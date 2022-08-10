Imagined as a complete race car, the XJ220 had no intentions of making it to production until it received a tremendous response at the British International Motor Show in 1988. A bit different from the concept car, the production-ready XJ220 was bred in collaboration with Tom Walkinshaw Racing and was the fastest production supercar of its time. The legendary supercar from Jaguar had just one purpose; to give tough competition to the Porsche 959, the Lamborghini Diablo, and the Ferrari F40. If you are a collector or a longtime admirer of this masterpiece, this dreamy supercar will be at the RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction on the 19th of August.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO