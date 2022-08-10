Read full article on original website
Police Detail Hit And Run In Donegal Twp.
State police are releasing more information on a hit and run crash that happened late last week. The two vehicle accident took place last Friday around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of St. Joe and Game Reserve Roads in Donegal Township. Police say 43-year-old Jarrod O’Donnell of Chicora was driving...
Police Searching For Racing Bike Lost In Lawrence County
Authorities are continuing their investigation into the theft of a racing bike that occurred last week in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, around 11:30 a.m. August 1st, a black and yellow Scott Foil carbon fiber road bike fell out of a vehicle and onto the concrete median of the PA Turnpike in North Beaver Township.
Legion Riders Planning Fundraiser Saturday
All motorcycle riders are welcome to participate in a ride to benefit a good cause this weekend. The Lyndora American Legion Riders are holding their Veterans Benefit Ride Saturday beginning with registration from 9 to 10 a.m. at American Legion Lyndora Post 778. Opening ceremonies begin at 11:15 a.m. and...
Election Review Finishes 2nd Precinct; Results Nearly Identical
Butler County has finished the second precinct as part of their 2020 election review process—and the numbers once again are nearly identical. County solicitor Wil White says the count was completed Wednesday afternoon. The scanners and panel of volunteers counted 1,061 ballots from the Donegal Township precinct. He says...
Farm Show Wrapping Up This Weekend
Big crowds are expected in the Meridian area this weekend as the Farm Show wraps up. The final two days of the show are set for today and tomorrow. Highlighting tonight’s schedule is the demolition derby—which begins at 7 p.m. inside the arena. And then tomorrow night will...
Harmony Museum To Highlight Antique Gun Show
Those interested in viewing historic weapons and other artifacts are invited to visit a local exhibition this weekend. The Harmony Museum Antique Gun Show runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Stewart Hall. The day will include display of a dozen rifles made by Harmony resident Charles Flowers...
Kenneth E. Gustafson
Kenneth E. Gustafson, 7/1/1954 – 7/29/2022. U.S. Army Veteran SPC4, Received National Defense Medal, Expert M-16. Son of Marlene (nee Hazen) and Kenneth Gustafson (both deceased). Brother of Kary Gustafson of Cleveland, OH, Toni Miller of Valencia, PA, Paul Gustafson (Cathy) of Goodyear, AZ, Pamela White (Bob) of Butler,...
Butler Area School District Preparing For Summer Fest
There is still time for local families to sign up to attend a special celebration event later this month. Summer Fest will be held at Broad Street School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd. Students from Emily Brittain and McQuistion schools are welcome to attend as well.
Art Center Accepting Photos For New Exhibit
There’s still time for local artists to join in an upcoming show at the Butler Art Center. The Associated Artists of Butler County will be holding a photo show titled “Picture This” featuring works within the last three years. The exhibit will open August 17th but registration...
Symphony To Continue Summer Concert Series This Week
The Butler County Symphony Orchestra’s weekly summer concert series will continue Friday. The Rock Bottom men’s quartet will perform starting at noon in Diamond Park. Friday’s event is free and open to the public. This concert will also be streamed on the Symphony’s Facebook page. For...
Butler Students Tour Europe
As students prepare to return to the classroom in a few weeks, one local group will have lots of stories to share about a recent trip to remember. The Butler German and French Club traveled across Europe July 18th through the 26th. Teacher Jared Schneider explains why 30 students, teachers,...
