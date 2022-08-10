Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
Police: Man shoots, kills himself inside Center Township police vehicle
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after state police said he shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle on Friday. The Beaver County district attorney said Center Township officers served a search warrant at a home on Geneva Drive shortly after noon and took a man into custody.Sources said the man resisted arrest and had a gun. Police disarmed him, handcuffed him, then put him inside the police vehicle. On the way to the police station, the district attorney said the man shot a gun, then died.Police have not said how the man got a gun inside the...
Man strikes patrol car in police chase that ended in crash in Poland Twp.
Pennsylvania State Police and Union Township Police are on the scene of New Castle Road.
977rocks.com
Police Searching For Racing Bike Lost In Lawrence County
Authorities are continuing their investigation into the theft of a racing bike that occurred last week in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, around 11:30 a.m. August 1st, a black and yellow Scott Foil carbon fiber road bike fell out of a vehicle and onto the concrete median of the PA Turnpike in North Beaver Township.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.
(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man shot and killed by his Lyft driver in local Sheetz parking lot; victim identified
WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after he was shot and killed by his Lyft driver in a local Sheetz parking lot. Allegheny County officials say police were called to the Sheetz on William Penn Highway at around 10:46 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting. Officers...
1-year-old child dead after being hit by vehicle in Fayette County; 1 man in custody
BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — A one-year-old girl is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Fayette County. A 58-year-old man was taken into custody on the scene. Pennsylvania State Police were called to Green Street in Brownsville for reports of the accident at around 5:14 p.m. Police are...
butlerradio.com
Police Searching For Suspected Walmart Thief
Butler Township Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from Walmart. The incident happened last Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. Police describe the woman with blonde hair and wearing a striped dress. It’s not known what items the woman stole. Police say if you have any...
Report: 3-month-old almost dies, abuse suspected in Hermitage
Alyssa Tilley, 29, was charged with Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Endangering Welfare of Children after she admitted to shaking her child to get him to stop crying.
RELATED PEOPLE
Local man dies in motorcycle accident in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Burgettstown man died in a motorcycle accident late Wednesday night in Robinson Township, Washington County. The accident happened just before midnight along Beech Hollow Road at the Route 576 Interchange. According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old James C. Jancart died after he...
explore venango
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Route 322 last Thursday afternoon. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, in front of a residence on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
explore venango
State Police Release Details on Knox Gunfire Incident
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details regarding an incident involving gunfire that caused a stretch of State Route 338 to be shut down on Monday morning. According to PSP Clarion, troopers initiated an investigation into a reported assault after receiving calls of multiple gunshots...
explore venango
Charges Against Franklin Woman Accused of Hitting, Lunging at Victim Held for Court; Charge Against Other Woman Dropped
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Assault and related charges against a Franklin woman accused of hitting and lunging at a woman were held for court while a charge against the other woman was dismissed. According to court documents, the following criminal charges against 24-year-old Alisha Shoffstall, of Franklin, were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crawford County man points loaded AR-15 at helicopter, gets arrested
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County man was arrested for pointing a loaded AR-15 at a helicopter. A Pennsylvania State Police report said the 25-year-old Cambridge Springs man pointed the loaded rifle at a helicopter at about 11:28 a.m. on Aug. 5. The helicopter was inspecting power lines for Penelec (FirstEnergy) above the residence on Skeltontown […]
WFMJ.com
Hermitage mom accused of shaking infant, causing brain bleed and seizures
A Hermitage woman is being held in the Mercer County Jail on a $100,000 bond after police say she shook her infant so severely, that the injuries resulted in seizures. Alyssa Tilley, 29, is scheduled to appear before a District Magistrate Tuesday to answer charges of child endangering and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with extreme indifference.
wtae.com
2 arrested after attempted ATM robbery on North Shore
Police are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. The incident happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning on the 400 block of North Shore Drive. Police said officers saw two people near an ATM with a heavy duty chain and signs the machine had been tampered with.
Springdale Township woman accused of stealing more than $40K from place of employment
SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Springdale Township woman is charged with buying gift cards, food and other items with someone else’s money. It appears this was an act of revenge. The woman confessed to police that she used her company credit card to steal more than $40,000. She...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Jamestown fire chief enters plea in shooting
The former fire chief in Jamestown in Mercer County faces sentencing later this year after pleading guilty in court Wednesday.
explore venango
Area Man Facing Drug Charges for Allegedly Selling Meth
KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man is facing drug charges for reportedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant. According to court documents, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Clarion County Detectives filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Levi Michael Barrett, of Knox, at Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Body pulled from Allegheny River near marina in Tarentum
A body was pulled from the Allegheny River on Thursday afternoon near the marina in Tarentum when someone called 911 after seeing it floating in the waterway, according authorities. A Tarentum police officer who arrived shortly after 3 p.m. began the search by being ferried along the river near the...
Comments / 0