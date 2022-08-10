ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renfrew, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man shoots, kills himself inside Center Township police vehicle

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after state police said he shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle on Friday. The Beaver County district attorney said Center Township officers served a search warrant at a home on Geneva Drive shortly after noon and took a man into custody.Sources said the man resisted arrest and had a gun. Police disarmed him, handcuffed him, then put him inside the police vehicle. On the way to the police station, the district attorney said the man shot a gun, then died.Police have not said how the man got a gun inside the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
977rocks.com

Police Searching For Racing Bike Lost In Lawrence County

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the theft of a racing bike that occurred last week in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, around 11:30 a.m. August 1st, a black and yellow Scott Foil carbon fiber road bike fell out of a vehicle and onto the concrete median of the PA Turnpike in North Beaver Township.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.

(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Renfrew, PA
County
Butler County, PA
Renfrew, PA
Crime & Safety
Butler County, PA
Crime & Safety
butlerradio.com

Police Searching For Suspected Walmart Thief

Butler Township Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from Walmart. The incident happened last Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. Police describe the woman with blonde hair and wearing a striped dress. It’s not known what items the woman stole. Police say if you have any...
BUTLER, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Johnston
explore venango

Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Route 322 last Thursday afternoon. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, in front of a residence on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Release Details on Knox Gunfire Incident

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details regarding an incident involving gunfire that caused a stretch of State Route 338 to be shut down on Monday morning. According to PSP Clarion, troopers initiated an investigation into a reported assault after receiving calls of multiple gunshots...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#City Road#Alcohol#Mercedes Benz#Butlerradio Com
YourErie

Crawford County man points loaded AR-15 at helicopter, gets arrested

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County man was arrested for pointing a loaded AR-15 at a helicopter. A Pennsylvania State Police report said the 25-year-old Cambridge Springs man pointed the loaded rifle at a helicopter at about 11:28 a.m. on Aug. 5. The helicopter was inspecting power lines for Penelec (FirstEnergy) above the residence on Skeltontown […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Hermitage mom accused of shaking infant, causing brain bleed and seizures

A Hermitage woman is being held in the Mercer County Jail on a $100,000 bond after police say she shook her infant so severely, that the injuries resulted in seizures. Alyssa Tilley, 29, is scheduled to appear before a District Magistrate Tuesday to answer charges of child endangering and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with extreme indifference.
HERMITAGE, PA
wtae.com

2 arrested after attempted ATM robbery on North Shore

Police are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. The incident happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning on the 400 block of North Shore Drive. Police said officers saw two people near an ATM with a heavy duty chain and signs the machine had been tampered with.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
explore venango

Area Man Facing Drug Charges for Allegedly Selling Meth

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man is facing drug charges for reportedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant. According to court documents, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Clarion County Detectives filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Levi Michael Barrett, of Knox, at Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.
KNOX, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Body pulled from Allegheny River near marina in Tarentum

A body was pulled from the Allegheny River on Thursday afternoon near the marina in Tarentum when someone called 911 after seeing it floating in the waterway, according authorities. A Tarentum police officer who arrived shortly after 3 p.m. began the search by being ferried along the river near the...
TARENTUM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy