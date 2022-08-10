College of The Albemarle (COA) Board of Trustees met for their Regular Meeting on August 9, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at COA – Elizabeth City. The Board of Trustees welcomed new members, Katherine Felton and Dr. Andrea Williams. They also welcomed the reappointment of Dr. Anthony Sharp. Additionally, the Board appointed new officers as required by bylaws. David Harris, the former vice-chair, was approved as chair of the Board. Tommy Fulcher was approved as vice-chair. Patti Kersey, the former chair of the Board, was honored for her service during the August 9th meeting. She will continue to serve as a COA Board of Trustees member.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO