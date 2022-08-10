Read full article on original website
obxtoday.com
Downtown Market will relocate to COA campus this weekend
This weekend’s Downtown Market in Manteo will be held at the new College of The Albemarle campus located at 205 US Hwy. 64 this Saturday, August 13th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Town of Manteo emphasizes that there will be no distinct difference with the location change, as shoppers will still be roused with the same great vendors and finds!
country1037fm.com
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
obxtoday.com
Loretta K. Sedler
Loretta Linda Kight Sedler, age 81, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Norfolk, VA on June 11, 1941 to the late William D. Kight and Amy Frances Bruce Kight, she was the wife of Raymond Carl Sedler of the home. In addition...
obxtoday.com
Save time and money while planning your Outer Banks wedding at the OBX Wedding Fest on August 28t
The first item on your dream wedding to-do list was to get engaged. Now that the engagement is checked off, it might seem like there is a never-ending list that lies ahead. Maybe you’ve already made some of the major decisions but need help finalizing the smaller details. During any stage of the planning process, attending a wedding expo is a must-do for engaged couples.
Jellyfish keep vacationers out of water in Outer Banks
Some people vacationing in the Outer Banks this weekend had to take a break from the water because so many jellyfish were coming so close to shore.
obxtoday.com
Division of Marine Fisheries certifies state record Cubera Snapper caught off Hatteras
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record Cubera Snapper (Lutjanus cyanopterus). Thomas M. Madsen of Byram, N.J. caught the 58-pound, 8-ounce fish offshore of Hatteras on Aug. 3. The previous state record Cubera Snapper weighed 58 pounds and was caught offshore of Beaufort Inlet in...
obxtoday.com
Knotts Island Ferry route to adjust schedule for new school times
The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route will be adjusting its daily schedule on Aug. 23. The changes come at the request of Currituck County Schools, which is changing the time of day school starts and ends for the new school year. The new schedule, as of...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Butler Paul E Ttee from R&R Brothers LLC/014786000—Lot 4 Thomas Gray Estate/$792,000/Improved Residential. Reid Tracy E from Martinson Chase D/014693015—Unit 103 Avon Life Saving Station Condominiums/$248,100/Condo. Buxton. Bros Food Group Inc from Morgan Mary F/017149000—Lot 17 Sec C Cape Hatt Seashore/$460,000/Improved Residential. Colington. Custer Robert E from...
Person killed in accidental shooting in Hertford, N.C.
A person in the Snug Harbor Community was killed in an accidental shooting on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The Perquimans County 911 Center received a call 7:32 p.m. that someone been shot.
WITN
Perquimans County accidental shooting leaves one dead
Perquimans County, N.C. (WITN) - On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 7:32 p.m., the Perquimans County 911 Center received a call about a person that had been shot. The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans County EMS responded to the scene in Snug Harbor and found that an accidental discharge of a weapon resulted in the death of the victim.
obxtoday.com
COA announces new and reappointed Board of Trustees members, newly appointed officers
College of The Albemarle (COA) Board of Trustees met for their Regular Meeting on August 9, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at COA – Elizabeth City. The Board of Trustees welcomed new members, Katherine Felton and Dr. Andrea Williams. They also welcomed the reappointment of Dr. Anthony Sharp. Additionally, the Board appointed new officers as required by bylaws. David Harris, the former vice-chair, was approved as chair of the Board. Tommy Fulcher was approved as vice-chair. Patti Kersey, the former chair of the Board, was honored for her service during the August 9th meeting. She will continue to serve as a COA Board of Trustees member.
obxtoday.com
Hale appointed as Interim Police Chief in Nags Head
On August 10, 2022, Town Manager Andy Garman formally announced the departure of Police Chief Phil Webster from the Town of Nags Head. The Town wishes him well in his future endeavors. Long-time employee and Deputy Police Chief Perry Hale has been appointed as the Interim Police Chief until a...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare Sheriff warns on Tideland scam
Scammers are heavily targeting Tideland Electric members recently. They are threatening to disconnect service if payment isn’t given over the phone. Do Not give personal/financial information. Hang up. If you have concerns regarding payment or service, please contact Tideland EMC directly.
