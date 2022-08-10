On certain treasured Fridays, when the stars align just right, I leave my car at home and walk to meet my friends at the bar for our weekly after-work drink. The trip is not fast — about an hour each way, versus an eight-minute drive — so if I have to work even a few minutes late, walking is off the table if I want to make the tail end of happy hour. To be honest, it’s is not even an entirely pleasant journey; parts of it take me through neighborhoods with corroded sidewalks and alongside drivers racing by at 35 miles per hour or more. In the summer, I breathe humid, 100-degree air that is thick with exhaust; in the winter, I hold my breath as I cross icy sidewalks that no one bothered to clear.

