Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Opinion: Slow Transportation Should Be a Human Right
On certain treasured Fridays, when the stars align just right, I leave my car at home and walk to meet my friends at the bar for our weekly after-work drink. The trip is not fast — about an hour each way, versus an eight-minute drive — so if I have to work even a few minutes late, walking is off the table if I want to make the tail end of happy hour. To be honest, it’s is not even an entirely pleasant journey; parts of it take me through neighborhoods with corroded sidewalks and alongside drivers racing by at 35 miles per hour or more. In the summer, I breathe humid, 100-degree air that is thick with exhaust; in the winter, I hold my breath as I cross icy sidewalks that no one bothered to clear.
The Deer With Fangs That Bites and Barks Like a Wolf
Our world inhabits some very interesting animals, one of which is the Hydropotes Inermis or more commonly known as the Chinese Water deer. Deers have been known to be the perfect prey for most predatory animals around the world.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
RAISE Grants to Fund Complete Streets in Nearly Every State
The first recipients of a newly expanded major transportation grant program will receive significant money for biking, walking and transit — and even some road projects that federal transportation leaders say will help non-drivers, too. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Transportation released the list of projects that were...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
What Does Schumer’s ‘Greenway Bucks’ Mean for NYC?
Don’t break out the bikes just yet. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that it has awarded the city $7.25 million for “greenway expansion,” but the fine print reveals that the money will be spent on “planning” the expansion of the greenway network — which as every cyclist in the city knows is not a network at all, but a collection of multiple stretches overseen by the Parks Department, which does not maintain the paths in any coherent fashion.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
City is Slowly Rolling Out New Tech to Stop Gov’t Workers from Speeding
A tiny number of city employees driving taxpayer-funded government cars will have no choice but to slow down thanks to speed governors that will soon be installed in 0.2 percent of the city fleet, Mayor Adams announced on Thursday — before admitting that the pilot program exempts his own SUV along with NYPD squad cars and cops’ personal cars.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
CA Gets $120 Million for 8 “Sustainable and Equitable” Infrastructure Projects
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. The U.S. Department of Transportation today announced the award of $2.2 billion in grants for...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Today’s Headlines
$120 Million for California Transportation Projects (PortTech) Public Transit Faces Years Long Recovery (Fitch) New York Coming Back Stronger than S.F. From COVID (SFChron) New Ways to Dig Subway Tunnels? (Wired) People Buying Instead of Renting Scooters (SFExaminer) Fed’s Share Report on East Oakland Amtrak vs. Tractor Crash (EastBayTimes)
U.S. actress Anne Heche dies after being pulled off life support - Daily Mail
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. actress Anne Heche died after her life support was turned off, a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported on Friday. Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis.
One-third of the food we eat is at risk because the climate crisis is endangering butterflies and bees
Bee populations are declining. More than half of the bat species in the United States are in severe decline or listed as endangered. And international scientists recently announced the monarch butterfly is perilously close to extinction.
