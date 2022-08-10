ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzie County, MI

leelanauticker.com

Rockhounding All The Rage In Leelanau County

Rockhounding is big business in Leelanau County – literally! Local shops have started to carry more and more specialized gear for the “hunt” and more and more locals and tourists alike want tips and tricks for finding the elusive Petoskey Stone or Leland Blues. We asked local guru Scot Wack, owner of Northport Trading Post, for the latest on the rock-hound life. Scot, and his wife, Jennifer, have carried on Jennifer’s grandfather’s tradition of creating Petoskey stone jewelry, and selling stones, stone art, and polishing kits at the store. They are one of the few shops that actually polish and sell stones on site. Here, a Q&A with Wack:
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Annual Mo & Linda golf outing slated for Aug. 30

THOMPSONVILLE — The Mo & Linda White Golf Classic provides participants a day of golf at Crystal Mountain while supporting the Michigan Legacy Art Park’s role in the community. Named after long-time supporters, Mo and Linda White, this event has become a cherished annual gathering. The 2022 iteration...
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
My North.com

Discover the Sunflower Fields of Northern Michigan

Here comes the sun! From Suttons Bay to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, here are five sunflower fields to explore in Northern Michigan + when to go, what to bring and a little about each owner’s journey. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
SUTTONS BAY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Plant communities next topic of Plant it Wild events

BENZIE COUNTY – Anybody looking to learn more about how plant communities meet their needs can tune in to the next Plant it Wild presentation. The program, called Plant Communities, will be hosted at 7 p.m. on Aug. 17 on Zoom. To register, email plantitwild2day@gmail.com. Plants come together to...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Truckload of cherries spilled after Northern Michigan crash

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A truckload of cherries ended up all over a Northern Michigan roadway after a crash Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police say a car collided with a truck hauling a load of cherries at the intersection of M-37 and West 30 Road in a rural area of Wexford County just west of Cadillac.
Crain's Detroit Business

Pabst Blue Ribbon opens '80s-themed motel in Traverse City

Paying tribute to simpler times has been a go-to playbook for brands, whose campaigns continue to feature retro products and cultural icons from yesteryear. Pabst Blue Ribbon raises the nostalgia bar even higher with its latest campaign: PBR-themed motel rooms that transport visitors to the ‘80s.
9&10 News

Cadillac’s Long Road Distillers Closing Down Shop

Another business is making the tough decision to close up shop for good. Long Road Distillers in Cadillac announced Tuesday that they’re shutting their doors at the end of the week. They say it’s because of several on-going challenges, like supply chain and staffing shortages. After just 18...
CADILLAC, MI
MLive

ORV driver says slow-moving farm equipment sign is ‘good enough’ to ride on roads

LAKE COUNTY, MI – An unlicensed ORV touting a “slow-moving farm equipment” sign was recently pulled over in Lake County, officials said. Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Josiah Killingbeck conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, according to a news release from the DNR. Both subjects riding in the ORV said they figured the farm equipment sign on the back was “good enough” for operating on roads.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
