Rockhounding All The Rage In Leelanau County
Rockhounding is big business in Leelanau County – literally! Local shops have started to carry more and more specialized gear for the “hunt” and more and more locals and tourists alike want tips and tricks for finding the elusive Petoskey Stone or Leland Blues. We asked local guru Scot Wack, owner of Northport Trading Post, for the latest on the rock-hound life. Scot, and his wife, Jennifer, have carried on Jennifer’s grandfather’s tradition of creating Petoskey stone jewelry, and selling stones, stone art, and polishing kits at the store. They are one of the few shops that actually polish and sell stones on site. Here, a Q&A with Wack:
Annual Mo & Linda golf outing slated for Aug. 30
THOMPSONVILLE — The Mo & Linda White Golf Classic provides participants a day of golf at Crystal Mountain while supporting the Michigan Legacy Art Park’s role in the community. Named after long-time supporters, Mo and Linda White, this event has become a cherished annual gathering. The 2022 iteration...
Discover the Sunflower Fields of Northern Michigan
Here comes the sun! From Suttons Bay to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, here are five sunflower fields to explore in Northern Michigan + when to go, what to bring and a little about each owner’s journey. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
Third Longest Bridge in Michigan Planned for Traverse City
I wrote a post recently about Traverse City being tops on the list for most affordable place to retire. And yes we're talking about the entire United States. Traverse City is the best place to live when you want to hang up your working days and focus on your golden years.
Plant communities next topic of Plant it Wild events
BENZIE COUNTY – Anybody looking to learn more about how plant communities meet their needs can tune in to the next Plant it Wild presentation. The program, called Plant Communities, will be hosted at 7 p.m. on Aug. 17 on Zoom. To register, email plantitwild2day@gmail.com. Plants come together to...
Truckload of cherries spilled after Northern Michigan crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A truckload of cherries ended up all over a Northern Michigan roadway after a crash Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police say a car collided with a truck hauling a load of cherries at the intersection of M-37 and West 30 Road in a rural area of Wexford County just west of Cadillac.
Don’t Go In The Water: 14 Contaminated Michigan Beaches You Should Avoid
Michigan is the Great Lakes State and offers so many great ways to enjoy yourself out on the water. From fishing, swimming and boating there are so many things to do. But you need to make sure you avoid some of these bodies of water that could make you or your loved ones sick.
Honeymoon Heartache and Wedding Dress Drama: Bride’s Dress Stolen in Traverse City
A downstate bride honeymooning in northern Michigan says the celebration hit a snag when someone stole her wedding dress. Fay Wilusz and her new husband Chris have no doubt been through a lot together. “We were friends for 11 years and we decided to start dating. And it worked out!”
Pabst Blue Ribbon opens '80s-themed motel in Traverse City
Paying tribute to simpler times has been a go-to playbook for brands, whose campaigns continue to feature retro products and cultural icons from yesteryear. Pabst Blue Ribbon raises the nostalgia bar even higher with its latest campaign: PBR-themed motel rooms that transport visitors to the ‘80s.
Cadillac’s Long Road Distillers Closing Down Shop
Another business is making the tough decision to close up shop for good. Long Road Distillers in Cadillac announced Tuesday that they’re shutting their doors at the end of the week. They say it’s because of several on-going challenges, like supply chain and staffing shortages. After just 18...
ORV driver says slow-moving farm equipment sign is ‘good enough’ to ride on roads
LAKE COUNTY, MI – An unlicensed ORV touting a “slow-moving farm equipment” sign was recently pulled over in Lake County, officials said. Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Josiah Killingbeck conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, according to a news release from the DNR. Both subjects riding in the ORV said they figured the farm equipment sign on the back was “good enough” for operating on roads.
Cadillac Businesses Closing, Scaling Back with Common Factor Staffing Shortages
One business closing permanently, one business closing indefinitely in Cadillac. Within one week, Hermann’s Café announced they would be closing for the season, Raven Social said they would be suspending their lunch hours and adding to their dinner hours and Long Road Distillery is closing their Cadillac location permanently.
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
