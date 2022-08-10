ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

MIX 106

11 of America’s Most Amazing Motorcycle Road Trips

In the world of hogs and honeys, Idaho rates as prime motorcycle country. Beautiful blacktops, sweeping curves, steep canyons, and rolling hills make the Gem State the ideal landscape for any motorcycle expeditionist. Check out the Snake River-to-Super Volcano-to-Earthquake Lake-to-West Yellow Stone-Run, and the Murphy Loop, three of Idaho’s most...
NAMPA, ID
MIX 106

Is Launching a Small Business in Idaho a Good Idea in 2022?

There have been many, many times this year where I’ve heard about small businesses closing their stores permanently, even right here in the Treasure Valley. (Shop local people!) And I’ve seen plenty of lists/articles over the recent months displaying that some states have totally boomed during (and after) the lockdowns, and some states are really, really struggling.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho Climbs onto List of Top 3 States Everyone Loves

It’s official. The secret is out. Everyone is looking our way, Idaho, and there’s no denying we’re growing rapidly. The Manual recently published a list called, “Where Should I Move? 3 States Everyone Loves (And 3 People Can’t Wait to Leave),” and let’s just say the results weren’t all that shocking — the gist is people hate California and are moving to Idaho and 2 other states — Florida and South Carolina.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho Potato Shortage 2022 Impacts Gem State Economy

When people worldwide think of Idaho, one item comes to mind, potatoes. From Simplot to Micron, everyone knows Idaho is the potato capital of the world. Idaho has been the nation's leader in potato production for years, but just like last year, Idaho's perch as the potato king could be in jeopardy. (We covered the story here about the growth of Maine potatoes at the expense of our homegrown product.)
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

What Do You Think About Mandatory Tipping in Idaho?

We all know that living in the Treasure Valley isn’t easy. Don’t get me wrong, it’s absolutely worth it but I’m sure we can all agree that it’s expensive. While gas prices have come down a little bit, there is still the matter of rising housing costs, groceries becoming more expensive, and so many other financial factors I’m likely forgetting.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

5 of the World’s Deadliest Insects Are in Idaho Right Now

When you hear the words “most deadly insect in the world” what image pops into your head?. Murder Hornets? Sure, their name is scary but they actually got that name for wiping out other species of bees, not necessarily humans. Maybe one of the scary scorpions you’d find down in Texas or the disgustingly large funnel-web spiders you’d see in Australia?
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Top and Bottom Ranked Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Idaho

Idaho and Treasure Valley area schools are getting ready for students to head back soon. How do school rankings look for the Boise metro area?. A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Camping Season is Not Over Yet Idaho, Check Out These Islands You Can Sleep On

As I started poking around to see what some of the best voted camping spots are I came across Islands that you can camp on in Idaho! Secluded and Gorgeous. Most of these are a bit of a drive away but to camp on an island, worth it. We will start with Coeur d’Alene. There are a few Bureau of Land Management Islands along the western shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene. They are pretty secluded so getting to them may be tricky if you don't own a boat. There are even 'floating outhouses' that is all you get for amenities though so be prepared to pack all of your trash to take with you. More than worth it for the waterfront views and distance from the hustle and bustle.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Boise Home Prices Rising Thanks To Rich Outsiders Report Says

The Boise housing market leads the nation in rich out-of-state folks driving up the average home price to historical levels, a new report from a prominent publication. The pandemic fueled the flight of high-tech, highly compensated remote workers that chose to move to Idaho. The one time left for dead,...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Are You Brave Enough to Explore Idaho’s Creepy Tuberculosis Hospital?

After freaking out eight minutes into an episode of Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures featuring the historic building, we don't think we could!. The current Gooding University Inn wasn't always a haunted hospital. The building was originally part of the Gooding College campus, but the school eventually fell into financial hardship and ceased operations in the late 1930s.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

