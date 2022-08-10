Read full article on original website
Cattle Producers Investing $670 Million in New Beef Plant
Texas cattle producers are set to invest over $600 million in a new beef plant in Amarillo.Thomas Evans/Unsplash. Texas is all about its beef and as such Texas cattle producers will be investing over $600 million in a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. Dallas News reports that's expected to create 1,600 jobs. The new state-of-the-art facility will be designed to slaughter 3,000 cattle a day. The facility will be backed by almost $24 million in state and local tax incentives.
xcel spends Big In The Area.
Xcel Energy spent big bucks in Amarillo last year. The utility spent 745 million in area businesses in Texas and New Mexico and paid out 84 million dollars in property taxes and fees. The amount spent in Texas and New Mexico helped local economies coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Company, local officials celebrate funding for new Amarillo beef facility
Update (11:17 a.m.) On Wednesday morning, the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released more details about the new Producer Owned Beef processing plant in Amarillo. According to the release, the facility is expected to harvest 3,000 cattle per day and sell beef and beef byproducts in Texas and throughout the county. “‘Made in Texas’ […]
Power outage impacts thousands in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A portion of customers impacted by the earlier power outage lost power again at 12:47 p.m. due to a failed connection to their temporary substation source. Xcel brought that circuit offline to make a repair and restored those customers at 1:30 p.m., says Xcel. Original...
Xcel Energy: Downtown area power restored
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has restored power to all customers in the downtown area. Thousands of Xcel Energy customers suffered multiple power outages midday and some continued to be without power into the evening. Crews had to reroute connections to restore electricity largely downtown but also along parts...
Jane Phillips Memorial Fund presented to High Plains Food Bank
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High Plains Food Bank will be presented with a memorial fund today Aug. 11, at 3:30 p.m. The Jane Phillips Society will present $69,044.83 to High Plains Food Bank in memory of Jane Gibson Phillips. The funding will help HPFB purchase a new box truck for...
Amarillo VA hits COVID-19 vaccine milestone
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Veteran Affairs Health Care System hit a milestone recently, administering over 20,000 COVID-19 vaccines to veterans across the Panhandle. The VA started vaccinating vets in December 2020 to decrease hospitalization and death due to COVID. Amarillo VA Assistant Nurse Manager of Primary Care Stephanie...
A Lot Of Small Town Charm And BBQ Coming Up In Panhandle
It isn't often that I find a letter from Panhandle, TX laying on my desk. It's even more rare for it to be an invitation. There's quite the party coming up in Panhandle (not to be confused with Panhanndle). There's a lot of small town charm, and BBQ, coming to...
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
Snapology to open in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release, officials with Snapology announced that they will be opening the first ever 2.0 Discovery Center in Amarillo starting at 12 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Wolflin Sqaure, located at 2477 West I-40. Officials announced that there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at […]
Leaders Readers Network adds 36 Panhandle area teachers to its program
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Leaders Readers Network added 36 teachers from the Panhandle are to its ‘Literacy Fellowship’ program, the most since it began. The ‘Leaders-Readers Network’ chose 36 teachers from the area to join the program, part of over 60 nationally. It helps provide...
Amarillo Fire Department training 14 cadets for November graduation
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) is training 14 cadets to be hired in November. They cadets finished live fire training today which involved simulated fires the cadets exterminated. Chief of Training for the AFD Dana Havlik said while structural fires are not the majority of calls,...
A Tragic Anniversary for Musical Drama Texas Staff and Cast
It seems like just yesterday but also years away. The news came out that five Texas cast members were killed in a crash. I remember when the news hit. I grew up in Canyon so many of my friends either worked for Texas in the hospitality portion or many were dancers or cast. I, like many, was waiting to hear the names. I was highly worried about who was dead.
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee signing volunteers for clean-up
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee (BNPC) is starting its clean-up committee in September and is taking volunteers. President of the organization Teresa Kenedy said it will be picking up trash and timber around Bowie Middle School and T-Anchor Lake. She added the BNPC has already registered around 60 volunteers.
Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health to Host ‘Lunch & Learn’ on Aug. 16
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) will host “Lunch & Learn: Leadership Deconstructed; Restoring Organizational Culture.” Officials said the event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on August 16 at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Room located […]
Amarillo Mayor In Washington, D.C. For CHIPS Signing Bill
Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson was in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday for the signing of the Chips and Science Bill. The CHIPS Act of 2022 should provide over 50 billion dollars in loans and grants to manufacturers of semiconductors, which are in many products such as cars and computers. Nelson says...
TTUHSC of Amarillo professors received highest faculty Honor
AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Thursday, officials from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) of Amarillo announced that the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents approved the appointments of Sherry Sancibrian and Thomas Hale, as Grover E. Murray Professors. According to a TTUHSC press release, Grover E. Murray Professors are faculty members who […]
Updated: Amarillo Restaurant Officially Closed Building For Sale
The quickest way to lose your business is not to pay your employees. That was step number one for Grill Italia. They had announced earlier that their place was closing but owner, Pepi Osmani, promised it was temporary. He was out of the country when the temporary closing was announced...
TikToker Takes On Big Texan 72 oz. Steak Challenge:Did She Complete It?
If you have not been to The Big Texan in Amarillo, TX before, what are you waiting for? It is an experience, to say the least. Located on Route 66, this iconic restaurant is world famous for the 72 oz. steak challenge. If you've never heard of this challenge, check out a few of the rules and what is included in this challenge.
Local Place Adds For Sale Sign and Says Good Bye to Amarillo
In the past few days, we already heard that the building that Grill Italia occupied was up for sale. Now a local favorite also had a sign go up at their business. It came as a surprise to the staff and the patrons. Sometimes, though, life happens and you have to look for new owners. That is what happened recently to The Handle Bar and Grill on Sixth Street.
