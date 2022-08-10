Read full article on original website
KTBS
SPD makes arrest in first homicide of 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested a man accused in the first homicide of 2022. Ronnie Boyd, 27, was arrested Thursday for second-degree murder. He was taken into custody by the SPD warrants unit. Boyd was developed as a suspect in the Jan. 1 shooting death of Christopher Lee....
KTBS
Marshall man arrested for fiery fatal crash in Greenwood
MARSHALL, Texas - A Marshall man was arrested Friday on a Caddo Parish warrant in connection with a May 27 fiery crash that left one man dead. Stephen Scott Stasny Jr., 40, was arrested by Marshall police and extradited the same day to Caddo Parish, where he remains in jail on bonds totaling $350,000.
KTBS
BCPD arrests pair for illegally firing weapons
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police detectives arrested two men Friday for firing their weapons at a third man. Isaiah Barrett, 19, and Lazarius Capers, 18, were arrested after an investigation led to their involvement in the shooting incident, police said. BCPD patrol officers were dispatched to a shots...
KTBS
Stabbing leads to Princeton woman's arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. -- 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend...
KTBS
Caddo Grand Jury returns true bills
CADDO PARISH, La. - The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four indictments against murder suspects today. Charlene Henderson, 43, of Shreveport is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May killing of her husband. He was shot in the head and killed at a home on Regent street in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
KTBS
Suspect arrested in Columbia County following crash, hours-long search
PLAINFIELD, Ark. - Authorities in Columbia County have their man. Micah Keppers, 27, was arrested Sunday on Columbia Road 3 following an hours-long search that was launched when he left the scene of a crash Saturday evening. Authorities had been warning residents in the area to lock their houses and...
KTBS
Karnack community center seeks help in identifying vandals
KARNACK, Texas — Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization is seeking the public’s help in identifying vandals, who recently broke into the newly opened community center, stealing surveillance equipment and more. The trespassers were caught on camera Sunday, the day the community center was scheduled to conduct a raffle...
KTBS
Marshall Police Department details plans for community policing program
The Marshall Police Department plans to expand its community policing program, going from one to four districts within the city. Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth discussed the expansion of the program at the Marshall City Council’s Thursday meeting. “The community policing… I think over the last 5 years; 10...
KTBS
Millions of dollars to be invested in Shreveport healthcare corridor
SHREVEPORT, La. - A major announcement Monday signals change for the future of the healthcare corridor in Shreveport. Leaders from SporTran, City of Shreveport, Biomedical Research Foundation, LSU Health, Ochsner LSU Health Academic Center and the Louisiana DOTD detailed upcoming public transit and infrastructure improvements to the Shreveport Healthcare and Development Corridor provided by the USDOT RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) Grant. Shreveport was one of a handful of communities in Louisiana to be awarded funds.
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: California Bar & Grill
BOSSIER CITY, La. - If you're looking for a great place for lunch, look no more. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe found a place in Bossier City with excellent food and a west coast vibe. It's the California Bar & Grill at 1903 Benton Road.
KTBS
Shreveport reaches 100 degrees for the 25th time this summer
SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Weather Service measured 100 degrees for the 25th time this summer in Shreveport. The high was 5 degrees above average and 5 less than the record. 10 is the average number of 100 degree days per summer according to the past 30 year climate records...
KTBS
Village Water System issues boil advisory
PRINCETON, La. - A water boil advisory has been issued for some members of the Village Water System in the Haughton area. Due to an emergency repair leak, the water was shut off. The water boil advisory is effective immediately. The boil advisory includes all of Taylor Bend Street, Lee...
KTBS
Red River Revel Arts Fest announces a new payment solution
SHREVEPORT, La.--A new payment solution will debut at this year's Red River Revel Arts Festival. Wrist bands will use new technology to improve the experience of festival-goers and give insight into what revelers are buying, it'll reduce the risk of fraud which organizers a chance to focus on the customer experience aspect.
KTBS
Louisiana's three abortion clinics will relocate to other states, staff says
NEW ORLEANS - All three abortion clinics in Louisiana have plans to leave the state after the Louisiana Supreme Court rejected the most recent appeal from abortion providers in a case challenging the state's trigger law, which outlaws the procedure. The relocations will leave Louisiana without an abortion clinic for the first time in nearly 50 years.
KTBS
Heat Advisory across the ArkLaTex for Tuesday (Shreveport National Weather Service)
SHREVEPORT, La - The current heat advisory has been extended through early Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. Here is the latest.
KTBS
Another heat advisory in effect for Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - A heat advisory will be in effect Monday from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. across the ArkLaTex. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 90s, perhaps 100. Heat index values could reach 107. STAY CONNECTED. It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the...
KTBS
First Cup with First News: CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic
SHREVEPORT, La. - CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic provides immediate medical attention for minor medical conditions that do not require treatment at a hospital emergency room. You can expect to receive the same quality and compassionate care you receive from your primary care physician. If you have a non-life-threatening illness or injury and you want to avoid the long waits and expensive costs of the emergency department. CHRISTUS Velocity Urgent Care employs experienced, emergency room physicians and mid-level providers.
KTBS
Heat advisory extended into Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Weather Service in Shreveport extended it's Heat Advisory for another day. It starts at noon and ends at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Feels Like Temperatures or when you factor the humidity in with the heat are forecast to rise above 105 degrees by late morning and stay there until early evening.
KTBS
Geek out this weekend with Geek'd Con in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - After a year off in 2020 and having to do a digital version of the contest in 2021, Geek'd Con is back in 2022 with a live, in person cosplay contest. It's happening Aug. 19-21 at the Shreveport Convention Center. Some amazing guests are being brought in to hang out with the crowd.
KTBS
Weather pattern change could bring rain and a cool down
SHREVEPORT, La. - A weather disturbance in the northern plains is moving toward the ArkLaTex. It's forecast to arrive Wednesday afternoon and move through by late Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and early evening. There is a Marginal Risk of severe weather according to the Storm Prediction...
