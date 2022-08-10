Read full article on original website
Related
Trapp Farm Nature Preserve is 'magical'
Hidden just outside of the village of Beulah is a nature preserve with a deep history in Benzie County that has had a long-lasting impact on Beulah and the surrounding area.
County officials chose architectural firm for central dispatch renovation
An architectural firm out of Traverse City has been approved by the Benzie County Board of Commissioners to design central dispatch renovation.
Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools clean up one year, prepare for next
As soon as one school year ends, staff and officials at Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools begin their preparations for the next.
Grand Traverse Community Foundation accepting grant applications for awards up to $20K
The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation is currently accepting applications for grants that are collectively available from its community funds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summer is time to prepare for next school year at Benzie Central Schools
For administrative staff at Benzie County Central Schools, summer isn't time off, it's time to prepare for the upcoming school year.
Benzie County offers great spots for bird watching
The robin signifies the arrival of spring. Hummingbirds are harbingers of summer. Cardinals brighten the winter.
Oliver Art Center shows off quintet of talent
The Oliver Art Center is showcasing five different artists, each with their own distinct style.
PHOTOS: Benzie Central football enjoys first week of practice
On Tuesday afternoon, Benzie Central football returned from Manistique, where the team bonded, had fun and practiced over a three day camp.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzie Central senior lineman prepping for final season
Benzie Central senior offensive and defensive lineman Liam Jones loves football.
Benzie County is an art lover’s paradise
Benzie County offers plethora of art galleries.
Lisa’s Little Gift Shop brightens up northern Michigan town
Lisa's Little Gift Shop is not that little, at least not in terms of the items it carries. There are wind chimes, jewelry, home goods, foodstuffs, local brands and more.
Fire service millage renewed in Blaine Township
Voters in Blaine Township voted to renew a millage to cover the costs of paying Frankfort Fire Department for services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deconstruction of Frankfort Community Center started
After years of discussion that lead to a vote to demolish it, the former Frankfort Community Center will live on as recycled material.
Benzie County voters approve seven countywide millages
Benzie County voters approved seven different countywide millages funding county operations in the Aug. 2 primary election.
Scenic walk along Crystal Lake raises money for homebound seniors
Benzie Senior Resources will be hosting its yearly fundraiser to help cover the costs of enriching the lives of Benzie County's seniors.
Meet the athlete: Tyrone Brouillet
Tyrone Brouillet, a multi-sport athlete, is entering his junior year at Benzie Central high school.
Beulah man charged with murder bound to circuit court
A Beulah man charged with open murder was bound over to circuit court after a preliminary hearing.
Benzie Bayou brings blues, food and good times to Elberta
The blues returned to northern Michigan as Benzie Bayou brought headlining talent for its annual Benzie Bayou fundraiser.
CSA Art Fair: Weekend fun on Wednesday
Artists, crafters and nonprofit organizations set up shop at the Congregational Summer Assembly's annual weekday art fair.
Fallen Timbers in Honor offers billiards, food, more
Fallen Timbers is that rarest of things: A small town pool hall where you can enjoy food, beverages, the company of friends, and a chance to perfect your pool shots and compete with others.
Benzie County Record Patriot
Benzie County, MI
264
Followers
399
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT
The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Areahttps://www.recordpatriot.com/
Comments / 0