South Bend, IN

irishsportsdaily.com

2023 IF Anthony Miller Recommits to Notre Dame

2023 New Castle (Pa.) infielder Anthony Miller always knew where he wanted to attend college. The road to South Bend took a few unexpected turns as the 5-foot-9, 170-pounder decommitted from Notre Dame on June 27th following Link Jarrett’s departure to Florida State. A month and a half later,...
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

Four Winds Casino South Bend to celebrate opening of expanded gaming area

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Four Winds Casinos will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of its expanded gaming area. The gaming floor which has more than 45,000 square feet of room will include 850 slot machines, 11 table games, a new high limit area and an additional cage and cashier area.
visitkosciuskocounty.org

The Best Golf and Disc Golf Courses in Kosciusko County

Golfing and disc golfing are the perfect summer activities for going outside, enjoying a sunny day, and getting some light exercise. In recent years, disc golfing has continued to grow in popularity, so now is a great time to try out this sport and join the fun. Northern Indiana’s Kosciusko County offers several different golf courses to choose from.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Slide into summer fun at Slide the Hill in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to “slide” into a family fun-filled weekend, look no further than Slide the Hill. George Wilson Park is best known for being the tubing spot for kids in the winter, but this weekend, they’re hosting a different kind of tubing event.
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: A nice drink of water Saturday night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -TONIGHT: Showers will increase in coverage overnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph. Most rainfall near a tenth to a quarter of an inch. SUNDAY: Chance of showers through 8-10 AM will give way to a mostly cloudy sky with a few sprinkles for the remainder of the day. High around 75F. Winds SE Turning NE at 5 to 15 mph.
SOUTH BEND, IN
milb.com

Everclear Joins Concert Lineup at Four Winds Field on September 16

SOUTH BEND, IN – The night before Notre Dame Football vs. Cal just got even bigger. World-renowned, multi-platinum rockers Everclear have been added to the concert lineup at Four Winds Field on Friday, September 16 presented by U93, Four Winds Casinos, and Michelob Ultra. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now.
SOUTH BEND, IN
News Now Warsaw

Indiana Republican Party Announces Date Of Caucuses; Nisly First To File To Run

INDIANAPOLIS — In accordance with Indiana Code, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer on Wednesday officially called two caucuses of eligible precinct committee members to separately fill ballot vacancies for the upcoming special election and the upcoming general election resulting from the passing of 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

St. Joseph VA Clinic renamed after late Rep. Jackie Walorski

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — The Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana is now named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the late House representative and congresswoman. The Indiana state delegation in Washington DC introduced a bipartisan resolution last week to rename the St. Joseph Department of Veterans Affairs clinic and on Friday the bill, H.R.8656, passed. […]
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

UPDATE: Thursday morning fire at South Bend scrapyard contained

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A fire broke out at Weller Auto Parts in South Bend Thursday morning, sending thick black smoke into the air. According to Southwest Central Fire Territory Fire Chief Darrel Eiler, numerous vehicles were on fire when crews arrived at the scene and mutual aid was called to help fight the flames.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend man sentenced to over five years for firearms offense

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to over five years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Jonnie Jones-Gunn, 31, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison followed by two years...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

New pickleball courts open in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday in Elkhart, six brand new pickleball courts were opened to the public!. Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and Park Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki christened the new courts with a quick game. “Seems like it’s going to be a popular thing! We’ve got about 30 people signed...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Michiana community pays respects to Rep. Jackie Walorski at funeral, burial services

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Many said their last goodbyes on Thursday to Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski at her funeral and burial services. Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County last week. Walorski served on the House Ways and Means Committee. She was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012 after previously serving three terms in the state’s legislature.
INDIANA STATE
My Magic GR

The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022

With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...

